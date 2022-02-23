Moody's downgrades Shimao to Caa1; outlook negative

Hong Kong, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (Shimao) to Caa1 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the most recent rating review initiated on 10 January 2022.

"The downgrade of Shimao's CFR to Caa1 reflects the company's heightened liquidity risks over the next 6-12 months given the company's slower-than-expected fundraising progress to address its large upcoming debt maturities," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects Shimao's weak debt-repayment ability over the same period," adds Yang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shimao has disposed various assets since December 2021, raising around RMB9 billion cash for debt repayment. However, Moody's estimates that the company will still face a significant liquidity gap considering its sizable debt maturity.

At the holding company level, Shimao has large debt maturities becoming due or puttable by the end of 2022, including offshore bank loans, offshore bonds totaling around USD1.7 billion, and onshore bonds of around RMB6.9 billion.

Moody's estimates that a significant part of Shimao's cash was held at the project level, which will be used for project-level debt repayment and construction expenses. As a result, Moody's expects Shimao will not have sufficient cash at the holding company level to service its maturing debt, particularly its offshore loans and bonds, absent any new fundraising activities amid the tight funding environment and weak investor confidence.

Moody's forecasts the company's contracted sales will reduce significantly in 2022 and 2023 from RMB269.1 billion in 2021, which had declined 10.4% from 2020 levels. The expected drop in contracted sales amid the challenging operating environment and the company's diminished saleable resources due to ongoing assets disposal will weaken the company's operating cash flow, and in turn, its liquidity. The size and scale of the company will also shrink if further assets disposal plan materialized.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Shimao's weak liquidity management. Moody's has also considered Shimao's concentrated ownership, given its key shareholder Mr. Hui Wing Mau's 65% shareholding of Shimao as of 30 June 2021, as well as the company's established internal governance structures and standards, as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In particular, the company has three independent non-executive directors (INEDs) on its nine-member board, and its board has established three committees with specific written terms of reference to oversee particular aspects of the company's affairs. All three committees are composed of INEDs only.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, the outlook could return to stable if Shimao improves its liquidity substantially.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the company's rating if its liquidity deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited is a Chinese property developer that listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2006. It develops residential properties and owns a portfolio of investment properties, including hotels. As of the end of June 2021, the company, together with its 64%-owned Shanghai A-share listed subsidiary, Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd, held an attributable land bank of 44.2 million square meters (sqm) in China. Shanghai Shimao mainly develops commercial properties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

