Moody's downgrades Shinsun to B3/Caa1; places ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating
(CFR) of Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shinsun)
to B3 from B2. Moody's has also downgraded the senior unsecured
rating on the bonds issued by Shinsun to Caa1 from B3.
At the same time, Moody's has placed the ratings on review for further
downgrade.The outlook is changed to rating under review from negative.
"The downgrade of Shinsun's ratings reflects the company's
heightened refinancing risks because of its weakened funding access and
sizable debt maturities over the next 6-12 months,"
says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over the company's
ability to raise new funding through new borrowing and mobilize its cash
to manage its refinancing needs over the next 6-12 months,"
adds Chen.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Shinsun's refinancing risks to heighten as it faces
difficulties in raising new funds from onshore and offshore channels to
address its maturing debts amid a tight credit environment. In
particular, the company has approximately $300 million of
offshore bonds maturing before the end of January 2022.
As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB15.5
billion (excluding pledged deposits and cash from property pre-sale
proceeds) compared with reported short-term debt of RMB22.2
billion, but it remains uncertain if the company could use all such
cash resources for debt repayment.
Moody's also expects Shinsun's contracted sales to decline over the next
6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence and the
company's tight liquidity. This will weaken its operating cash
flow and further strain its liquidity.
Shinsun's B3 CFR considers the company's weakening liquidity
position, deteriorated funding access and high refinancing needs
over the next 6-12 months.
On the other hand, the B3 CFR considers Shinsun's sizable
operating scale and established track record in its key markets of Yangtze
River Delta.
The Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR
due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact
that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have
priority over claims at the holding company level in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership. Mr.Chen
Guoxiang, Shinsun's largest shareholder, holds a 78%
equity stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Moody's has also
considered (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors
out of a total of seven board members, (2) the presence of other
internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange (HKEX), and (3) the company's dividend policy to
pay out 20%-25% of its attributable net income.
In addition, Moody's has considered Shinsun's large amount of related
party transactions -- including advances to/from related
parties and its purchase of services from related parties. These
transactions are governed by the Listings Rules of the HKEX and the Securities
and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong SAR, China.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's review will focus on (1) Shinsun's liquidity, funding access
and refinancing risks, specifically its ability to raise new funds
and to mobilize its cash to address its maturing debt; and (2) its
ability to generate cash flow from its operations to support its liquidity.
Moody's could confirm the ratings if Shinsun strengthens its funding access
and liquidity, and refinances or repays its maturing debt without
impairing its balance sheet liquidity.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Shinsun's
liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, its operating cash flow
materially declines because of a drop in property sales, or if its
funding access weakens further.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 1995, Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co.,
Ltd. (Shinsun) is a Zhejiang-based Chinese property developer
with over 20 years of property development experience. The company's
attributable contracted sales reached RMB78.2 billion in 2020.
As of the end of June 2021, the company had an attributable land
bank of 22.9 million square meters.
