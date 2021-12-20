Moody's downgrades Shinsun to B3/Caa1; places ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shinsun) to B3 from B2. Moody's has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Shinsun to Caa1 from B3.

At the same time, Moody's has placed the ratings on review for further downgrade.The outlook is changed to rating under review from negative.

"The downgrade of Shinsun's ratings reflects the company's heightened refinancing risks because of its weakened funding access and sizable debt maturities over the next 6-12 months," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to raise new funding through new borrowing and mobilize its cash to manage its refinancing needs over the next 6-12 months," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Shinsun's refinancing risks to heighten as it faces difficulties in raising new funds from onshore and offshore channels to address its maturing debts amid a tight credit environment. In particular, the company has approximately $300 million of offshore bonds maturing before the end of January 2022.

As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB15.5 billion (excluding pledged deposits and cash from property pre-sale proceeds) compared with reported short-term debt of RMB22.2 billion, but it remains uncertain if the company could use all such cash resources for debt repayment.

Moody's also expects Shinsun's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence and the company's tight liquidity. This will weaken its operating cash flow and further strain its liquidity.

Shinsun's B3 CFR considers the company's weakening liquidity position, deteriorated funding access and high refinancing needs over the next 6-12 months.

On the other hand, the B3 CFR considers Shinsun's sizable operating scale and established track record in its key markets of Yangtze River Delta.

The Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company level in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership. Mr.Chen Guoxiang, Shinsun's largest shareholder, holds a 78% equity stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors out of a total of seven board members, (2) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), and (3) the company's dividend policy to pay out 20%-25% of its attributable net income.

In addition, Moody's has considered Shinsun's large amount of related party transactions -- including advances to/from related parties and its purchase of services from related parties. These transactions are governed by the Listings Rules of the HKEX and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong SAR, China.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on (1) Shinsun's liquidity, funding access and refinancing risks, specifically its ability to raise new funds and to mobilize its cash to address its maturing debt; and (2) its ability to generate cash flow from its operations to support its liquidity.

Moody's could confirm the ratings if Shinsun strengthens its funding access and liquidity, and refinances or repays its maturing debt without impairing its balance sheet liquidity.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Shinsun's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, its operating cash flow materially declines because of a drop in property sales, or if its funding access weakens further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1995, Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shinsun) is a Zhejiang-based Chinese property developer with over 20 years of property development experience. The company's attributable contracted sales reached RMB78.2 billion in 2020. As of the end of June 2021, the company had an attributable land bank of 22.9 million square meters.

