Moody's downgrades Shiseido to A3; changes outlook to stable

Tokyo, May 30, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded Shiseido Company, Limited's issuer and senior unsecured ratings to A3 from A2, its senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)A3 from (P)A2.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects our view that Shiseido's profitability will take longer to recover to pre-pandemic levels, given its relatively high fixed costs and market concentrations that makes it less flexible in coping with market downturns than we previously expected," says Dean Enjo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Shiseido's recovery lags its global peers, which have already exceeded their pre-pandemic cash flow and margin levels," adds Enjo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects the impact of the pandemic on Shiseido to persist for longer than expected, which highlights less flexibility to respond to market downturns than the agency previously expected. In particular, travel and pandemic restrictions continue to dampen demand for Shiseido's beauty products in key regions, notably in Japan and more recently China. In contrast, its global peers in the personal care space, such as The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (A1 stable) and L'Oréal S.A. (Aa1 stable), exceeded their pre-pandemic EBITDA levels in 2021 as they had more flexible cost structures and wider markets in Europe and the Americas, where recovery has been faster.

In Japan, despite the gradual loosening of pandemic restrictions, a slower-than-expected demand recovery for Shiseido's products and remaining inbound tourism restrictions will hinder a quick recovery in the company's Japan and travel retail segments through 2023.

Furthermore, the ongoing infections and lockdowns in China will strain its China business. China business has been Shiseido's growth driver in recent years and had cushioned profit declines during the early days of the pandemic, resulting in the company's current high reliance on China for profits. Moody's now expects Shiseido's profit and margins to return to pre-pandemic levels after 2023.

The pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities in Shiseido's fundamentals, such as a higher and less flexible cost structure compared to those of Estee Lauder and L'Oréal. The company is increasing investments to reposition as a premium skincare company and to become more competitive in e-commerce. In the meantime over the next two years, Moody's expects Shiseido's EBITA margins to return to the low-teens which will remain well below its peers' margins which are in the 20 percent range.

The A3 ratings reflect Shiseido's leading position in the Japanese beauty market and a product portfolio with internationally recognized brands, notably in the premium skincare category. It also takes into account its financial discipline, as demonstrated through its rapid reduction of debt during 2021, which was partially funded through divestments of unprofitable or low-margin non-core businesses. This resulted in a reduction of debt/EBITDA to 2.1x in 2021, from a peak of over 4.0x in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Moody's expects Shiseido's leverage to remain at around 2x over the 12-18 months. The ample cash on its balance sheet also acts as a buffer during times of uncertainty.

The A3 ratings reflect Shiseido's fundamental credit profile. Moody's has perceived a gradual diminishment of institutional support in Japan, given that likely support providers, including Japanese banks, have become more selective in providing support to companies in relation to their importance to Japan's economy. Moody's therefore ascribes less institutional support to a personal care company like Shiseido with extensive overseas operations, because of their proportionally reduced reliance on the domestic economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shiseido will maintain its competitive market position, notably in the prestige skincare segment, amid a gradual recovery in global demand for its products in key segments as the pandemic subsides. Moody's also expects Shiseido to maintain conservative management policies, including ample liquidity on is balance sheet and moderate shareholder returns.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Shiseido garners higher-than-expected demand for its products and sustains profit improvement in its core markets, particularly in Japan and China; it achieves greater earnings diversification; and becomes consistently free cash flow positive. Credit metrics that could result in an upgrade include EBITA margin steadily approaching the mid-teens and debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x.

Moody's could downgrade Shiseido's rating if demand for its products fails to recover as expected and weak earnings persist in Japan and China; it undertakes significant debt-financed acquisitions; or its credit metrics worsen — for example, EBITA margin below 7.5% or debt/EBITDA above 3.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66643. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shiseido Company, Limited, headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading Japanese manufacturer of beauty and personal care products.

