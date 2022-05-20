Moody's downgrades Sierra Enterprises LLC to B3; outlook remains negative

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Sierra Enterprises LLC's ("Sierra"; owner of Lyons Magnus, LLC) Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. In addition, Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's first lien revolving credit facility and first lien term loan to B3 from B2. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that operating performance challenges will keep leverage elevated and liquidity weak over the next year. Moody's projects Sierra's EBITDA will remain relatively weak in the fiscal years ending September 2022 and September 2023 as inflationary headwinds impact margins and price increases lead to reduced volumes. In the first half of fiscal 2022, Sierra's EBITDA declined by over 70% compared to the first half of fiscal 2021. Although management implemented a number of price increases during the period, cost increases outpaced the company's price increases. Raw materials, ingredients, freight, and labor cost increases all contributed to the decline in EBITDA. Moody's is forecasting Sierra's performance to improve in the second half of fiscal 2022, as price increases start to offset the inflationary cost pressures. Liquidity is weak based on $10 million of cash, limited free cash flow, and very low incremental capacity on the revolver because additional borrowings would trigger the springing 6.25x net debt to EBITDA leverage covenant with which Moody's believes the company would be unable to comply.

Sierra's debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 7.3x on a Moody's adjusted basis as of March 26, 2022, and Moody's is forecasting it to remain over 7x for the remainder of fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2023, Moody' believes that Sierra should exhibit a slight improvement in performance, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA leverage falling below 7x. Free cash flow in the LTM period ended March 2022, was negative $29 million, and Moody's is forecasting Sierra to generate roughly break-even free cash flow for the balance of fiscal 2022. Of note, Sierra invested $26 million in strategic growth capital projects in the LTM period ended March 2022. Fiscal 2023 free cash flow is likely to be in a $5-10 million range.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Sierra's high financial leverage and customer concentration with its three largest customers accounting for over 50% of revenue. The rating also reflects some execution risk in expansion of low-acid aseptic packaging business. Additionally, the majority of Sierra's customers are quick-service-restaurants, which were materially impacted by shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Financial policies are aggressive under private equity ownership. The company benefits from its well-established market position as a foodservice supplier of beverage syrups, nutritional beverages, and toppings in the U.S. The company also benefits from long-standing customer relationships and low exposure to fluctuations in raw material costs. The rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's EBITDA generation will improve in fiscal 2023 through price increases and continued recovery in foodservice volume, cost rationalization, growth in the aseptic packaging business and a moderation of cost pressures. This should lead to positive $5-10 million of free cash flow generation. However, rising interest rates will be a headwind that could weaken free cash flow and make it more challenging for the company to address its revolver and term loan 2024 maturities if operating performance does not improve.

Sierra has exposure to environmental risks because it is reliant on raw materials such as sweeteners and fruits, and waste and pollution through use of packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled.

Sierra, like the overall packaged food sector is exposed to social risks related to responsible production and customer relations. The company must cost-effectively manage a supply chain to ensure sufficient flow of raw materials to meet production schedules. In addition, the company's exposure to customer relations reflects risks around proper labeling, contamination, or product recalls.

Moody's views Sierra's financial policies as aggressive given its high financial leverage and acquisition strategy under private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak liquidity and challenges to quickly improve operating performance. As of March 26, 2022, the company had $10 million in cash and free cash flow is expected to be negative in fiscal 2022. Although the company has a $35 million revolving credit facility, additional availability is limited as the company had approximately $10.7 million drawn on the facility at the end of last quarter, and there is a springing net debt to EBITDA covenant (7.53x at 2Q22) which limits revolver availability to 1/3 of its commitments if net debt to EBITDA exceeds 6.25x. In addition to liquidity, the negative outlook also reflects Moody's concern that leverage will remain over 7x in the next 6 to 12 months. Moody's expects Sierra's operating performance to begin to improve in the second half of fiscal 2022, as price increases begin to offset inflationary headwinds, albeit there are also price elasticity concerns as the price increases could lead to a reduction in volumes.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company profitably increases its scale, improves the operating margin, and reduces debt/EBITDA below 6.0x. The company would also need to improve liquidity including sustaining positive free cash flow, increasing effective revolver capacity, and addressing the 2024 maturities.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance remains weak, the company is unable to restore positive free cash flow, liquidity deteriorates, or the company experiences a material delay or cost overruns from expansion into aseptic packaging. A downgrade can also occur if debt/EBITDA remain above 7.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Fresno, California, Sierra Enterprises LLC is the owner of Lyons Magnus, LLC. The company produces beverage syrups, toppings, sauces, food ingredients, frozen desserts, and nutritional beverages. Sierra's customers are primarily food manufacturers and food service companies located in the US. The company also has some branded direct-to-retail products such as sauces, juices, and nutritional drinks. Sierra is majority owned and controlled by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners since the 2017 acquisition. The company does not publicly disclose financial information. Annual revenue is around $700 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

