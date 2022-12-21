Moody's downgrades Sierra Enterprises LLC's CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Sierra Enterprises LLC's ("Sierra"; owner of Lyons Magnus, LLC) Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD from B3-PD. In addition, Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's first lien revolving credit facility and first lien term loan to Caa2 from B3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect Moody's view that the potential for a debt restructuring, which the rating agency could consider a distressed exchange, has increased materially. Moody's believes there is a risk that the current leverage is unsustainable and is concerned that if fundamentals do not improve in sufficient time, Sierra might not be able to refinance its revolving credit facility due August 2024 and the first lien term loan maturity in November 2024 without impairing creditors or at a manageable interest cost. Moody's thus views default risk as growing including the potential for a distressed exchange transaction such as a discounted debt repurchase by the company or private equity sponsor Paine Schwartz Partners.

Today's action also reflects the correction of an error in our analysis of the first lien term loan. In the prior rating action on May 20, 2022, a second lien loan was incorrectly ranked as equal in priority rather than subordinate to the first lien loan. While the correction of this error resulted in some upward pressure on the rating of the first lien loan, this was outweighed by the increased potential for a debt restructuring.

Operating performance challenges over the last twelve months have resulted in elevated leverage and weak liquidity. Moody's projects Sierra's EBITDA will remain relatively weak in the next twelve months as inflationary headwinds impact margins and price increases lead to reduced volumes. In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, Sierra's EBITDA declined by over 60% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Although management implemented a number of price increases during the period, cost increases outpaced the company's price increases. Raw materials, ingredients, freight, and labor cost increases all contributed to the decline in EBITDA. Moody's is forecasting Sierra's performance to improve in fiscal 2023, as price increases start to offset the inflationary cost pressures. Liquidity is weak based on $38 million of cash, negative free cash flow, and very low incremental capacity on the revolver because additional borrowings would trigger the springing 6.25x net debt to EBITDA leverage covenant (9.84x as 3Q22) with which Moody's believes the company would be unable to comply.

Sierra's debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 10.8x on a Moody's adjusted basis as of June 25, 2022, and Moody's is forecasting it to improve to approximately 9x for fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2023, Moody's believes that Sierra should exhibit a further improvement in performance, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA leverage falling below 7x. Free cash flow in the LTM period ended June 25, 2022, was negative $32 million, and Moody's is forecasting Sierra to continue to incur negative free cash flow in fiscal 2022 and the first half of fiscal 2023. For Fiscal 2023, Moody's is projecting Sierra to generate break-even free cash flow.

Moody's lowered the credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-4 and the governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4, reflecting the heightened risk of a pre-emptive distressed exchange or other debt restructuring because of the high leverage and the risk that the private equity sponsor could look to preserve its equity position while addressing the maturities.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Sierra's high financial leverage and customer concentration with its three largest customers accounting for over 50% of revenue. The rating also reflects some execution risk in expansion of low-acid aseptic packaging business. Additionally, the majority of Sierra's customers are quick-service-restaurants, which were materially impacted by shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Financial policies are aggressive under private equity ownership. The company benefits from its well-established market position as a foodservice supplier of beverage syrups, nutritional beverages, and toppings in the U.S. The company also benefits from long-standing customer relationships and low exposure to fluctuations in raw material costs. The rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's EBITDA generation will improve in the second half of fiscal 2023 through price increases and continued recovery in foodservice volume, cost rationalization, growth in the aseptic packaging business and a moderation of cost pressures. This should lead to break-even free cash flow generation for fiscal 2023. However, rising interest rates will be a headwind that could weaken free cash flow and make it more challenging for the company to address its revolver and term loan 2024 maturities if operating performance does not improve.

Sierra's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5) driven by its exposure to very highly negative governance risks as a result of elevated risks of a distressed exchange or other default. Sierra is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and socials risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the increased risks of default or distressed exchange that Sierra faces due to challenges to improve EBITDA quickly, continued negative free cash flow, and high leverage. These factors are weakening liquidity and will likely create challenges for Sierra to address the approaching maturities including the revolving credit facility that expires in August 2024 as well as the first lien term loan that matures in November 2024.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company materially improves its liquidity including sustaining positive free cash flow, increasing effective revolver capacity, and addressing the 2024 maturities.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the likelihood of default, including a distressed exchange, increases or an expectation for lower recovery rates materializes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Fresno, California, Sierra Enterprises LLC is the owner of Lyons Magnus, LLC. The company produces beverage syrups, toppings, sauces, food ingredients, frozen desserts, and nutritional beverages. Sierra's customers are primarily food manufacturers and food service companies located in the US. The company also has some branded direct-to-retail products such as sauces, juices, and nutritional drinks. Sierra is majority owned and controlled by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners since the 2017 acquisition. The company does not publicly disclose financial information. Annual revenue is around $700 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

