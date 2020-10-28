Moody's downgrades Sigma HoldCo (Upfield) to B2; stable outlook

Milan, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Sigma Holdco BV's ("Upfield"), corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Sigma Holdco BV is the parent company of Upfield B.V., the global leading manufacturer of margarine spread.

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the ratings on the €4,328 million guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan facility due in July 2025 and the €700 million guaranteed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility ("RCF") due in January 2025, borrowed by Upfield B.V. and Sigma US Corp, and to Caa1 from B3 the ratings on the €685 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes and the $525 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due in May 2026, issued by Sigma Holdco BV. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative for both entities.

"The downgrade reflects our view that substantial restructuring costs and lower than expected cash generation will result in prolonged weakness in Upfield's credit metrics, which are no longer commensurate with the existing B1 rating category," says Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Upfield.

"The stable outlook recognises the strong business profile of the company and our expectation that cash generation will turn positive next year. However, the rating is weakly positioned and failure to demonstrate improvement in key credit metrics and liquidity over the next 6 to 12 months could result in further downward pressure," added Mr Leschiutta.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade reflects Moody's view that the company's profitability and cash generation will remain weaker than originally assumed when the rating was initially assigned in 2018, resulting in a prolonged deterioration in the company's credit metrics at least until 2022. The complex separation process from Unilever N.V. (Unilever, A1 stable), which was completed in mid-2020, resulted in significant restructuring costs and in higher than Moody's had anticipated cash outflows, mainly related to working capital management. In addition, the company's significant investments in its transformational programme are also depressing cash flow generation, translating into higher debt. The company still has to achieve part of its transformation savings, and in Moody's view, some might materialize beyond 2021.

Furthermore, the company's rating was already weakly positioned following the acquisition of Arivia in January 2020, which resulted in an increase in debt with only limited EBITDA contribution.

Although Upfield has only been marginally affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and mainly because of its direct exposure to the food service industry through its Upfield Professional (UPro) division (ca. 10% of 2019 revenue), the pandemic reduces visibility on future results while the current metrics offer only limited flexibility to absorb additional shocks.

In addition, the company's profitability remains exposed to potential adverse movements in commodity prices, which might be challenging to pass entirely to customers given the current economic environment and the generally high competition in some of the company's markets, and sustained volatility in emerging market currencies. Upfield generates 20% of its revenues in emerging markets.

Upfield generates approximately 9% of its revenues in the United Kingdom and higher import tariffs or a further weakening in the British pound owing to a hard Brexit might strain the company's profitability in the UK.

More positively, Moody's notes that the company has completed the complex carve-out process from Unilever, including the implementation of a new IT platform across all of its markets, new human resources, logistic and finance functions and the renegotiation of over 600 contracts. With the separation process now complete, there is enhanced visibility as to sustained positive free cash flow generation. In addition, the Arivia acquisition will offer a good platform to further grow in adjacent categories improving the company's product diversification. Despite a challenging year, Moody's also acknowledges the company's success to generate positive revenue growth in both 2019 and the first half of 2020, for the first time since 2014.

Overall, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, to remain well above 8.0x this year, which is seen as high for the B2 rating. The rating, however, assumes that the company will be able to improve its cash generation and credit metrics so that its leverage reduces to between 8.0x and 7.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. Failure to maintain top-line stabilization, to demonstrate operating margin improvements on the back of lower restructuring costs and to reduce financial leverage could lead to further downward pressure on the rating. In this context, Moody's notes the event risk resulting from potential acquisitions, as demonstrated with the debt-financed acquisition of Arivia in 2019.

Although the company's leverage will remain high for a B2 rating, the rating continues to be supported by the strong business profile of the company reflecting its (1) significant scale and strong portfolio of brands; (2) leading global market position, with a substantial global market share of around 32% of the spread and margarine segment (according to Euromonitor); (3) extensive geographic diversification; and (4) potential for high profitability and cash flow generation once restructuring costs reduce. The rating also reflects Moody's expectations that the company's operating performance will improve, driven by savings from the value creation transformation programme and the more efficient cost structure as a result of the carve-out from Unilever.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Upfield's liquidity as adequate but significant cash outflows related to the carve out process, the restructuring programme and the Arivia acquisition have reduced available liquidity. The rating agency notes that the company has currently only limited availability under its €700 million RCF which is currently almost fully drawn and cash available on balance sheet has eroded during 2020. The company had €508 million of cash on balance sheet as of June 2020, but in Moody's view, this will erode in the second half of the year. The full availability under the RCF was seen as an important buffer to cover the potential cash generation shortfall when the rating was assigned, which is no longer the case.

More positively, Moody's expects the company to turn free cash flow positive in 2021, with around €200 million of cash generation, and notes that the company does not have any material debt maturities until 2025 and its financial covenants offer ample leeway. If the RCF is drawn by more than 40%, the springing senior leverage covenant of 8.5x will be tested quarterly. Headroom under this covenant was ample as of June 2020 when the ratio stood at 5.3x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR, in line with the B2 CFR, reflects a 50% corporate family recovery assumption applicable for mixed bank/bond debt structures. The B2 ratings of both the term loans and the RCF reflect the first-lien nature of these facilities with no structural subordination because of the guarantee structure. However, the security package only covers material assets in the UK and the US, and share pledges, intercompany receivables and some bank accounts in other jurisdictions. The Caa1 senior unsecured rating on the €1,050 million equivalent notes reflects the contractual subordination of the notes to the term loans and RCF.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's cash generation over the next 12 to 18 months will improve on the back of lower restructuring costs and incremental savings from the value creation programme. The rating, however, remains weakly positioned and failure to demonstrate ability to generate positive free cash flow within the next 6 to 12 months could result in further negative pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating in the short term is unlikely, but could materialize if Upfield improves free cash flow generation which will be used to reduce debt so that its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA reduces below 7.0x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialize if the group's FCF generation remains negative in 2021 with no evidence of improved underlying and reported earnings. Failure to reduce its Moody's-adjusted gross/EBITDA below 8.0x by 2021 or further deterioration in its liquidity could result in further negative rating pressure. Further debt funded acquisitions before actual improvements in free cash flow generation could also excerpt downward pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sigma Holdco BV

Downgrades:

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Upfield B.V.

Downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Sigma Holdco BV (Upfield) was formed in 2018 from the carve out of Unilever's spread business. The assets were rebranded as Upfield (previously known as Flora Food Group) in August 2018. With revenue of €2.8 billion and company's normalised EBITDA of €684 million in 2019, the group is a global manufacturer of food spreads, primarily producing margarine, which accounts for around 84% of its turnover. The group also produces other products, including creams, vegetable cooking oils and other spreadable products. Upfield is geographically diversified operating in 95 countries across both developed (representing around 80% of turnover) and emerging markets, with no material concentration risk in any one market. Its largest markets are the US, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands. Sigma Holdco is controlled by funds managed and advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paolo Leschiutta

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

