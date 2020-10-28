Moody's downgrades Sigma HoldCo (Upfield) to B2; stable outlook

Milan, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded Sigma Holdco BV's ("Upfield"), corporate family
rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR)
to B2-PD from B1-PD. Sigma Holdco BV is the parent
company of Upfield B.V., the global leading manufacturer
of margarine spread.
Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the ratings
on the €4,328 million guaranteed senior secured first lien
term loan facility due in July 2025 and the €700 million guaranteed
senior secured first lien revolving credit facility ("RCF") due in January
2025, borrowed by Upfield B.V. and Sigma US Corp,
and to Caa1 from B3 the ratings on the €685 million guaranteed senior
unsecured notes and the $525 million guaranteed senior unsecured
notes due in May 2026, issued by Sigma Holdco BV. The outlook
has been changed to stable from negative for both entities.
"The downgrade reflects our view that substantial restructuring
costs and lower than expected cash generation will result in prolonged
weakness in Upfield's credit metrics, which are no longer
commensurate with the existing B1 rating category," says Paolo
Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for
Upfield.
"The stable outlook recognises the strong business profile of the
company and our expectation that cash generation will turn positive next
year. However, the rating is weakly positioned and failure
to demonstrate improvement in key credit metrics and liquidity over the
next 6 to 12 months could result in further downward pressure,"
added Mr Leschiutta.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's downgrade reflects Moody's view that the company's
profitability and cash generation will remain weaker than originally assumed
when the rating was initially assigned in 2018, resulting in a prolonged
deterioration in the company's credit metrics at least until 2022.
The complex separation process from Unilever N.V. (Unilever,
A1 stable), which was completed in mid-2020, resulted
in significant restructuring costs and in higher than Moody's had
anticipated cash outflows, mainly related to working capital management.
In addition, the company's significant investments in its
transformational programme are also depressing cash flow generation,
translating into higher debt. The company still has to achieve
part of its transformation savings, and in Moody's view,
some might materialize beyond 2021.
Furthermore, the company's rating was already weakly positioned
following the acquisition of Arivia in January 2020, which resulted
in an increase in debt with only limited EBITDA contribution.
Although Upfield has only been marginally affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, and mainly because of its direct exposure to the food
service industry through its Upfield Professional (UPro) division (ca.
10% of 2019 revenue), the pandemic reduces visibility on
future results while the current metrics offer only limited flexibility
to absorb additional shocks.
In addition, the company's profitability remains exposed to
potential adverse movements in commodity prices, which might be
challenging to pass entirely to customers given the current economic environment
and the generally high competition in some of the company's markets,
and sustained volatility in emerging market currencies. Upfield
generates 20% of its revenues in emerging markets.
Upfield generates approximately 9% of its revenues in the United
Kingdom and higher import tariffs or a further weakening in the British
pound owing to a hard Brexit might strain the company's profitability
in the UK.
More positively, Moody's notes that the company has completed
the complex carve-out process from Unilever, including the
implementation of a new IT platform across all of its markets, new
human resources, logistic and finance functions and the renegotiation
of over 600 contracts. With the separation process now complete,
there is enhanced visibility as to sustained positive free cash flow generation.
In addition, the Arivia acquisition will offer a good platform to
further grow in adjacent categories improving the company's product
diversification. Despite a challenging year, Moody's
also acknowledges the company's success to generate positive revenue
growth in both 2019 and the first half of 2020, for the first time
since 2014.
Overall, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage,
measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, to remain
well above 8.0x this year, which is seen as high for the
B2 rating. The rating, however, assumes that the company
will be able to improve its cash generation and credit metrics so that
its leverage reduces to between 8.0x and 7.0x over the next
12 to 18 months. Failure to maintain top-line stabilization,
to demonstrate operating margin improvements on the back of lower restructuring
costs and to reduce financial leverage could lead to further downward
pressure on the rating. In this context, Moody's notes
the event risk resulting from potential acquisitions, as demonstrated
with the debt-financed acquisition of Arivia in 2019.
Although the company's leverage will remain high for a B2 rating,
the rating continues to be supported by the strong business profile of
the company reflecting its (1) significant scale and strong portfolio
of brands; (2) leading global market position, with a substantial
global market share of around 32% of the spread and margarine segment
(according to Euromonitor); (3) extensive geographic diversification;
and (4) potential for high profitability and cash flow generation once
restructuring costs reduce. The rating also reflects Moody's
expectations that the company's operating performance will improve,
driven by savings from the value creation transformation programme and
the more efficient cost structure as a result of the carve-out
from Unilever.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Upfield's liquidity as adequate but significant
cash outflows related to the carve out process, the restructuring
programme and the Arivia acquisition have reduced available liquidity.
The rating agency notes that the company has currently only limited availability
under its €700 million RCF which is currently almost fully drawn
and cash available on balance sheet has eroded during 2020. The
company had €508 million of cash on balance sheet as of June 2020,
but in Moody's view, this will erode in the second half of
the year. The full availability under the RCF was seen as an important
buffer to cover the potential cash generation shortfall when the rating
was assigned, which is no longer the case.
More positively, Moody's expects the company to turn free
cash flow positive in 2021, with around €200 million of cash
generation, and notes that the company does not have any material
debt maturities until 2025 and its financial covenants offer ample leeway.
If the RCF is drawn by more than 40%, the springing senior
leverage covenant of 8.5x will be tested quarterly. Headroom
under this covenant was ample as of June 2020 when the ratio stood at
5.3x.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2-PD PDR, in line with the B2 CFR, reflects a
50% corporate family recovery assumption applicable for mixed bank/bond
debt structures. The B2 ratings of both the term loans and the
RCF reflect the first-lien nature of these facilities with no structural
subordination because of the guarantee structure. However,
the security package only covers material assets in the UK and the US,
and share pledges, intercompany receivables and some bank accounts
in other jurisdictions. The Caa1 senior unsecured rating on the
€1,050 million equivalent notes reflects the contractual subordination
of the notes to the term loans and RCF.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
cash generation over the next 12 to 18 months will improve on the back
of lower restructuring costs and incremental savings from the value creation
programme. The rating, however, remains weakly positioned
and failure to demonstrate ability to generate positive free cash flow
within the next 6 to 12 months could result in further negative pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating in the short term is unlikely, but
could materialize if Upfield improves free cash flow generation which
will be used to reduce debt so that its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
reduces below 7.0x on a sustained basis.
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialize if
the group's FCF generation remains negative in 2021 with no evidence of
improved underlying and reported earnings. Failure to reduce its
Moody's-adjusted gross/EBITDA below 8.0x by 2021 or further
deterioration in its liquidity could result in further negative rating
pressure. Further debt funded acquisitions before actual improvements
in free cash flow generation could also excerpt downward pressure on the
rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Sigma Holdco BV
Downgrades:
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to B2-PD from B1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Upfield B.V.
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Sigma Holdco BV (Upfield) was formed in 2018 from the carve out of Unilever's
spread business. The assets were rebranded as Upfield (previously
known as Flora Food Group) in August 2018. With revenue of €2.8
billion and company's normalised EBITDA of €684 million in
2019, the group is a global manufacturer of food spreads,
primarily producing margarine, which accounts for around 84%
of its turnover. The group also produces other products,
including creams, vegetable cooking oils and other spreadable products.
Upfield is geographically diversified operating in 95 countries across
both developed (representing around 80% of turnover) and emerging
markets, with no material concentration risk in any one market.
Its largest markets are the US, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands.
Sigma Holdco is controlled by funds managed and advised by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co. Inc.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paolo Leschiutta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
