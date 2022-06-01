Moody's downgrades Sigma Holdco (Upfield) to B3; stable outlook

Milan, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Sigma Holdco BV ("Upfield" or "the company"), the parent company of Upfield B.V., a global manufacturer of plant-based margarine and spreads.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 ratings on the backed senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 and on the backed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility ("RCF") also due 2025, both borrowed by Upfield B.V.. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the backed senior unsecured ratings on the €685 million and the $525 million equivalent backed senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Sigma Holdco BV. The outlooks on all ratings have been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

"The rating downgrade follows the deterioration in Upfield's profitability in Q1 2022 in light of the significant spike in commodity prices and logistic costs as well as weaker volumes, and reflects our expectation that any improvement in credit metrics in 2022 will be more challenging than previously anticipated," says Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Upfield.

"While the company has been able to pass on price increases to consumers in 2021 and 2022 and to reduce restructuring costs, we expect Upfield's leverage to remain very high over the next 2 years", added Mr. Leschiutta.

RATINGS RATIONALE

- RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE OF CFR TO B3, PDR TO B3-PD AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO Caa2

The downgrade of Upfield's CFR to B3 reflects the reduced visibility as to the company's ability to improve its credit metrics and cash generation in the current macroeconomic environment. The significant spike in commodity prices, including vegetable oils as well as energy, plastic and logistic costs, has affected Upfield's profitability resulting in weaker than Moody's anticipated cash flow generation and prolonged high financial leverage.

The B3 rating assumes that the company's leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, will exceed 11.0x at the end of 2022, higher than the previous expectations of 9.1x and well above the maximum level tolerated by the previous B2 rating of 8.0x.

Moody's recognizes the company's success in passing higher prices to customers since the beginning of 2021, and in reducing restructuring costs. However, higher product prices are negatively impacting volumes and resulted in declining EBITDA generation in the first quarter of 2022. Lower profits, in conjunction with higher inventories will result in weaker free cash flow generation. Earnings pressure might exceed cost savings and the benefit from lower restructuring outflows.

More positively, the rating continues to be supported by the company's strong business profile, reflecting its significant scale and strong portfolio of brands, leading global market position and extensive geographical diversification. Moody's recognizes the company's strong cash flow generation potential and the fact that during 2021, the company repaid €374 million drawings under its RCF with its positive free cash flow generation.

The B3-PD probability of default rating, in line with the B3 CFR, reflects the 50% corporate family recovery assumption that is standard for capital structures that include both bank debt and bonds.

The Caa2 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes follows the one-notch downgrade of the CFR and reflects the fact that this instrument will absorb first losses in a potential default scenario.

- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF SENIOR SECURED DEBT RATING AT B2

The B2 rating affirmation on the backed senior secured first-lien term loans and on the backed senior secured first lien RCF reflects their priority ranking in the capital structure in light of the first-lien nature of these facilities with no structural subordination and the presence of the €1,150 million equivalent subordinated notes which are contractually subordinated to the bank debt and provide loss absorption protection in case of default.

LIQUIDITY

Upfield's liquidity is adequate, with restored availability under its backed senior secured first lien RCF, available until January 2025 (€378 million available as of March 2022 out of a total of €700 million) and its cash on balance sheet (€199 million as of March 2022).

Although availability under the revolver has improved in 2021, covenant headroom has tightened recently (Net senior secured leverage stood at 6.6x as of March 2022 against a maximum of 8.5x). Free cash flow generation should improve in the remainder of 2022 compared to the first quarter as the company tends to generate more cash in the second half of the year while restructuring costs should also be lower than last year.

Furthermore, Moody's also expects further RCF repayments in the coming months which should free additional availability under the company's backed senior secured first lien RCF, although lower profitability might result in a further reduction in covenant headroom.

The company does not have material debt maturities until 2025, when most of its senior debt matures.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Despite the more uncertain environment, which limits visibility on the company's operating performance and cash generation over the next six to 12 months, the stable outlook on the rating factors in its strong business profile, its still adequate liquidity and the expectation that cash generation will improve in 2023 leading to a gradual reduction in leverage, though slower than previously anticipated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating over the next 12 to 18 months is unlikely in light of the very high leverage, but could materialize if the company (1) demonstrates solid top line growth with improving profitability, leading to (2) material and sustainable positive free cash flow generation and a sustainable reduction in leverage below 8.5x (on a Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA basis).

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialize if (1) the company fails to stabilize and grow earnings by early 2023; (2) leading to negative free cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months; (3) resulting in weakening liquidity as demonstrated for example by reduced availability under its RCF or significant deterioration in covenant headroom; or (4) if its EBITA interest coverage ratio, as adjusted by Moody's, reduces towards 1.0x. Failure to improve performance by late 2023 could pose immediate pressure on the rating in light of the maturity of the company's RCF in January 2025.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sigma Holdco BV

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Upfield B.V.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sigma Holdco BV

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Upfield B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With revenue of €2.79 billion and a company reported normalized (i.e. excluding restructuring costs) EBITDA of €666 million during 2021, Upfield is the global #1 producer of plant-based spreads, butters, creams and cheese. The group also produces other products including non-dairy creams, vegetable cooking oils and other spreadable products. Upfield is geographically diversified across both developed (representing around 79% of turnover) and emerging markets, with no material concentration risk in any one market. Its largest markets are the US, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Canada. During the first quarter ending March 2022, the company reported revenue of €729 million and normalized EBITDA of €123 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paolo Leschiutta

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

