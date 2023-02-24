Moody's downgrades Signal Parent, Inc.'s (dba Interior Logic) CFR to Caa1, stable outlook

Approximately $1.1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Signal Parent, Inc.'s (Interior Logic Group, "ILG") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument level ratings on ILG's first lien term loan to Caa1 from B2 and its senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade reflects weakening in ILG's end markets, especially with homebuilder customers, as Moody's expects a significant year-on-year decline of 18.5% in single-family new home construction in 2023," stated Nirali Patel, Analyst.

"Leverage has remained persistently high since the LBO transaction and RDS acquisition in 2021, currently standing at 7.8x, and will increase to 8.7x in 2023 despite the realization of further cost savings," continued Patel.

Governance considerations under Moody's ESG framework—including financial strategy & risk management—were a key driver of the rating action. Moody's has revised ILG's governance issuer profile score (IPS) to G-5 from G-4, and its credit impact score (CIS) to CIS-5 from CIS-4 given the company's weakness in financial risk management.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Signal Parent, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Signal Parent, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ILG's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by: 1) the company's persistent high debt to EBITDA leverage; 2) relatively low operating margin inherent to the business model; 3) a roll up acquisition strategy and presence of integration risks and potential increases in debt leverage; 4) risks related to private equity ownership, including a financial policy that has resulted in a significant leveraging of the balance sheet in a 2021 buyout transaction and potential shareholder friendly actions, and 5) the volatility and cyclicality inherent to the residential end markets served.

At the same time the credit profile is supported by the following key factors: 1) meaningful size and scale, with revenue of about $2.2 billion and a national footprint; 2) a strong competitive position in a fragmented market of installation and design studio services and long-term customer relationships with homebuilders; and 3) a track record of growth through acquisitions.

Moody's expects ILG will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months, supported by moderately positive free cash flow, flexibility under its springing fixed charge coverage covenant, and access to a $150 million ABL revolving credit facility. The company has about $38 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects ILG to generate positive free cash flow in 2023 driven by the roll-off of one-time costs related to the integration of RDS and better working capital management, although the consistency of these cash flows is uncertain. Access to the ABL is robust with around $97 million of availability after $50 million drawn and about $3 million in letters of credit, but the borrowing base is expected to fluctuate, especially with reduction in working capital. ILG's liquidity is supported by the lack of upcoming debt maturities, with the nearest maturity being its ABL credit facility in 2026.

The stable outlook reflects ILG's solid interest coverage, which Moody's expects the company to maintain despite the current rate environment due to the hedges the company has on most of its variable interest rate debt. The hedges, along with stronger working capital management and roll-off of integration costs related to RDS, should support cash flow metrics over the next 12 to 18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations are material to ILG's rating. Governance factors Moody's consider for ILG include the aggressive financial strategy of its sponsor with respect to the company's high debt leverage that resulted from the leveraged buyout in 2021. Moody's also considers the risks of potential shareholder returns given the private equity ownership of the company, as well as risks related to its acquisitive growth strategy, which presents a potential for leveraging transactions and integration challenges. The company's financial sponsor, the Blackstone Group, holds about 97% of its common stock. ILG has 6 independent members on its board of directors from a total of 10, or 60%. Environmental and social considerations are not material concerns in our analysis of ILG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating margin, reduces debt to EBITDA sustainably below 6.5x, maintains conservative financial policies with respect to leverage, shareholder friendly actions and acquisitions, and achieves good liquidity and consistently positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITA to interest coverage declines below 1.0x, further deterioration in liquidity, including negative free cash flow, decline in operating margin, or an increase in the likelihood of a restructuring, resulting in a reduction in recovery prospects for creditors or a default.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Interior Logic Group, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the nation's leading providers of design center management and interior installation services. The Blackstone Group is the company's financial sponsor. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated about $2.2 billion in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nirali Patel

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

