Moody's downgrades Signal Parent's (Interior Logic) CFR to B3 from B2, outlook stable

Approximately $1.1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Signal Parent, Inc.'s (Interior Logic Group ("ILG")) Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, the rating on the company's first lien term loan due 2028 to B2 from B1 and the rating on its senior unsecured notes due 2029 to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects persistent high debt leverage and operating margin pressure amid an expected modest weakening in end market conditions. Synergy and costs savings realization post the LBO transaction and the RDS acquisition in 2021 are taking an extended period of time, which is preventing the company from deleveraging of its balance sheet. Over the next 12 to 18 months, ILG's credit metrics are expected to improve modestly given the anticipated growth due to solid backlog and operating pricing strategies. While this will bode well for ILG's profitability, leverage metrics will remain at levels consistent with the B3 CFR.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Signal Parent, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Signal Parent, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

ILG's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by: 1) the company's persistent high debt to EBITDA leverage; 2) relatively low operating margin inherent to the business model, and margin pressure experienced recently due to the inflationary environment and increases in input costs that have not been matched with prices increases; 3) a roll up acquisition strategy and presence of integration risks and potential increases in debt leverage; 4) risks related to private equity ownership, including a financial policy that has resulted in a significant leveraging of the balance sheet in a 2021 buyout transaction and potential shareholder friendly actions, and 5) the volatility and cyclicality inherent to the residential end markets served.

At the same time the credit profile is supported by the following key factors: 1) meaningful size and scale, with revenue of about $2.0 billion and a national footprint; 2) a strong competitive position in a fragmented market of installation and design studio services and long-term customer relationships with homebuilders; 3) a track record of growth through acquisitions; 4) good liquidity profile; and 5) Moody's expectation of solid, albeit slowing, end market conditions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile, generate positive free cash flow, and modestly improve its operating margin through pricing strategies in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating margin, reduces debt to EBITDA sustainably below 5.5x, maintains conservative financial policies with respect to leverage, shareholder friendly actions and acquisitions, and maintains good liquidity and positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, EBITA to interest coverage declines below 1.5x, liquidity weakens, free cash flow turns negative, or market conditions deteriorate resulting in revenue and operating margin declines.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Interior Logic Group, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the nation's leading providers of design center management and interior installation services. The Blackstone Group is the company's financial sponsor. In the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022, the company generated about $2.0 billion in revenue.

