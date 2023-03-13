Moody's downgrades Signature Bank (subordinate debt to C from Baa2) and will withdraw ratings

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of Signature Bank. The bank's standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA were downgraded to c from baa1. The local currency subordinate debt and long-term issuer ratings were downgraded to C from Baa2. The local currency Pref. Stock Non-cumulative was downgraded to C (hyb) from Ba1 (hyb).

Following the downgrades, Moody's will withdraw Signature Bank's ratings for business reasons. Please refer to Moody's Withdrawal Policy on https://ratings.moodys.com.

In the same action, Moody's withdrew Signature Bank's long-term and short-term local currency bank deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, the long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, and the long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/P-2(cr).

The downgrades follow the closing of Signature Bank by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. The FDIC transferred all the deposits and substantially all of the assets of Signature Bank to Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., a full-service bank that will be operated by the FDIC as it markets the institution to potential bidders.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Signature Bank was closed by the NYDFS following a systemic risk exception jointly announced by the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Department of Treasury on 12 March 2023. The bank's closure related to significant deposit outflows related to contagion from Silicon Valley Bank's failure and the company's cryptocurrency deposit concentration and large amount of uninsured deposits making the bank's funding profile more sensitive to rapid and large withdrawals from depositors.

The FDIC created a bridge bank, Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., and at the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred all the deposits and substantially all of the assets of Signature Bank to the bridge bank. The FDIC has stated that all depositors will be made whole and all qualified financial contracts will be transferred. By contrast, the bank's shareholders and certain unsecured debt holders will not be protected.

The withdrawal of the deposit ratings and other assessments was based on the transfer of these obligations to the bridge bank.

Moody's said that the closing of Signature Bank's by the NYDFS highlights severe financial governance and risk management deficiencies, stemming from the large depositor concentrations. Reflecting Moody's views of the aforementioned negative governance risks, Signature Bank's governance issuer profile score was changed to G-5 from G-2 and its ESG credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-2, indicating the discernable negative impact of governance risks on the bank's ratings.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Sahu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jill Cetina

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

