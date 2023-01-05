Moody's downgrades Silvergate Bank's long term deposit rating to Ba1, outlook negative

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of Silvergate Capital Corporation (Silvergate Capital) and its bank subsidiary Silvergate Bank, following the downgrade of the bank's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from ba1. Silvergate Capital's long-term issuer rating was downgraded to B1 from Ba2. The bank's long-term deposit rating was downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2 and its long-term issuer rating to B1 from Ba2. Moody's also downgraded the bank's short-term deposit rating to Not Prime from Prime-2. The outlook is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Silvergate Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba3 from ba1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba3 from ba1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to NP(cr) from P-3(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Ba2(cr) from Baa3(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba2, NEG

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2, NEG

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Downgraded to NP from P-2

..Issuer: Silvergate Capital Corporation

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba2, NEG

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)B1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa1 from B1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Silvergate Bank

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Silvergate Bank

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Silvergate Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade follows the bank's announcement of significantly decreased fintech deposits, the crystallization of large losses driven by the sale of securities to meet its liquidity needs, impairment of technology assets associated with a scaling back in its business plan, and the bank's intent to reduce its workforce by 40%. These events highlight Silvergate Bank's significant operating challenges, in particular the profitability, funding, and liquidity risk associated with amplified deposit volatility driven by uncertainty in the crypto currency market and the bank's narrow business model.

In addition, Moody's believes that the risks to Silvergate's business model and franchise value have increased following the joint statement from US federal banking regulators released earlier this week on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations [1].

Almost all of the bank's deposits continue to be from crypto currency centric institutions, and while the bank currently has adequate liquidity and capital, continued large outflows of these deposits would further adversely impact the bank's financial condition.

Although currently modest in size, the bank also has a secured lending portfolio collateralized by bitcoin, known as the SEN leverage business. The risks in this portfolio appear to be managed through conservative haircuts and automated liquidations if collateral triggers are breached.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's profitability over the near term will be weak along with the risk of further declines in deposits from crypto currency centric firms further pressuring profitability. In addition, the negative outlook reflects the increasing regulatory and legal risks that the firm is currently facing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if the bank's regulatory and legal risk declines; if volatility in the crypto currency market subsides reducing the risk of further declines in deposits from crypto currency centric firms; and if the bank maintains its current liquidity and strong capitalization levels.

The BCA could be downgraded if regulatory and legal risks continue to increase or if the bank's leverage ratio declines further. In addition, a deterioration in its liquidity profile, a reduction in crypto currency related deposits, continued weak profitability, departure of key management or an increased risk appetite, could lead to a downgrade of the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Joint Statement on Crypto-Asset Risks to Banking Organizations 03-Jan-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sadia Nabi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jill Cetina

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

