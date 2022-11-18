Moody's downgrades Silvergate Bank's long-term issuer rating to Ba2, changes outlook to negative

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the ratings of Silvergate Capital Corporation (Silvergate Capital) and its bank subsidiary Silvergate Bank ("the bank"), following the downgrade of the bank's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from baa3. Silvergate Capital's long-term issuer rating was downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1. The bank's long-term deposit rating was downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 and its long-term issuer rating to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's affirmed the bank's short-term deposit rating at Prime-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Silvergate Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba1 from baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba1 from baa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to P-3(cr) from P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Baa3(cr) from Baa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to NP from P-3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to NP from P-3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1, Negative from Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Silvergate Capital Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1, Negative from Stable

.... Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Silvergate Bank

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Silvergate Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Silvergate Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects the heightened operating challenges Silvergate Bank faces managing funding and liquidity in the face of amplified deposit volatility driven by the uncertainty in the crypto currency market. This uncertainty is stemming from the recent high-profile bankruptcy of FTX and the negative impact it has had on many other crypto currency firms. A significant portion of the bank's deposits are from crypto currency centric institutions, and while the bank continues to have strong liquidity and capital, continued large outflows of these deposits would adversely impact the bank's financial condition.

Although currently very small, the bank also has a secured lending portfolio collateralized by bitcoin, known as the SEN leverage business. Moody's believes that risks in this portfolio are managed through conservative haircuts and automated liquidations in the event that collateral triggers are breached; nonetheless, risks in this portfolio are elevated given the uncertainty in the crypto currency market.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that a sustained deposit withdrawal by crypto currency centric firms would pressure the bank's funding and liquidity, as well as negatively impact the bank's profitability and capital should the bank be forced to sell securities to meet liquidity needs and realize losses that are current unrealized. In addition, the rating agency believes that concerns related to Silvergate Bank's crypto currency business creates reputational risk that could potentially impact its traditional banking business, further straining its financial condition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if the volatility in the crypto currency market subsides or if the bank strengthens its funding profile, such as by reducing its deposit concentration or reducing its reliance on crypto currency related deposits. Additional credit positive developments would include improved business diversification and the maintenance of strong capitalization levels.

The BCA could be downgraded if the bank experiences a material deterioration in its liquidity profile, a material reduction in crypto currency related deposits, or a material reduction in core deposits from its traditional banking business. Additionally, a material deterioration in asset quality, such as from an increased risk appetite, or a materially weaker capital position could lead to a downgrade of the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

