Moody's downgrades Sime Darby Plantation to Baa2; changes outlook to stable

Singapore, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the issuer rating of Sime
Darby Plantation Berhad (SDP) to Baa2 from Baa1.
Moody's has also downgraded the rating on the $1.5 billion
senior unsecured medium-term note programme of its wholly owned
subsidiary, Sime Darby Global Berhad to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1,
and backed senior unsecured debt rating on the sukuk issued by Sime Darby
Global Berhad to Baa2 from Baa1.
At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on these
ratings to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that SDP's earnings growth
and pace of debt reduction will remain materially slower than our previous
expectations," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Assistant Vice
President and Analyst. "As a result, SDP's credit
profile is more appropriately positioned at the Baa2 rating level".
"While SDP now expects to raise MYR1.0 billion in 2020 from
asset sales, as opposed to its previous expectation of raising these
funds in 2019, we believe asset sales will be challenging in the
current financial market downturn," adds Hasnain, also Moody's
Lead Analyst for SDP.
Based on Moody's medium-term price assumptions for crude palm oil
of MYR2,100 per metric ton, and assuming SDP can raise around
half of the targeted MYR1.0 billion in proceeds from its planned
asset sales, Moody's expects SDP's adjusted leverage will decline
to around 3.7x over the next 12 months from around 5.0x
as of December 2019. Such high leverage levels would still not
be supportive of its previous Baa1 rating.
Despite the downgrade, SDP's credit profile continues to reflect
(1) its position as the largest listed palm oil plantation company by
plantation area, and the largest global producer of certified sustainable
palm oil; (2) its integrated operations spanning across the palm
oil value chain; and (3) its commitment to adhering to prudent financial
policies, including leverage reduction.
SDP's Baa2 rating also assume that its operations will not be materially
disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, and as such the current crisis
is not a driver of this rating action. Aside from the temporary
and limited closure of some plantation estates and crude palm oil mills
in Sabah, Malaysia, SDP's operations across Asia,
Europe and Africa have not been materially affected. Moody's
considers such impacts are currently manageable within the company's
ratings and stable outlook.
"However, given the uncertainty around the length or magnitude
of the outbreak, we will continue to monitor for any potential disruptions
to SDP's operations and supply chain which could further pressure
its ratings," adds Hasnain.
Moody's expects SDP's liquidity over the next 12-15 months
will remain weak because its cash balance as of 31 December 2019 and projected
operating cash flow will be insufficient to meet scheduled debt maturities,
capital spending and dividends.
However, refinancing risk is partially offset by its strong access
to funding from domestic and international banks, particularly due
to its government of Malaysia-linked shareholders --
Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund.
For example, SDP refinanced around half of its total reported debt
(MYR3.9 billion) in December 2019 at a slightly lower interest
rate, despite its weak credit metrics.
Any delays or perceived difficulties in SDP being able to refinance its
near-term debt maturities would result in a negative rating action.
The rating also considers SDP's exposure to environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks as follows.
Firstly, the rating considers the increasing stakeholder scrutiny
around environmental and social risks associated with the palm oil sector.
To help mitigate these risks, SDP has continued to strengthen its
sustainability policies. It is the world's largest producer of
certified sustainable palm oil, accounting for around 20%
of global sustainable supply. It is also a founding member of the
Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), an association of palm
oil industry stakeholders that promotes the growth and use of sustainable
palm oil products.
Secondly, with respect to governance, while SDP has a concentrated
ownership structure, this is balanced by its listed status,
a publicly stated dividend policy and Moody's view that PNB is a supportive
shareholder. Moody's expects SDP to maintain conservative financial
policies, including debt reduction via asset sales.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that SDP's
credit metrics will improve over the next 12 months on earnings growth
and debt reduction, and that it will continue to refinance its upcoming
debt maturities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months,
given the ratings downgrade. However, the outlook could change
to positive over time if SDP improves its credit metrics such that (1)
adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 3.0x, and (2) adjusted EBITA/interest
expense rises above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
SDP's ratings could be downgraded if (1) its liquidity deteriorates,
(2) its earnings remain weak, (3) it does not reduce its absolute
debt levels, or (4) there are further delays in SDP executing its
asset monetization plans, or if it uses the proceeds for purposes
other than debt reduction.
Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA
remaining above 4.0x, or (2) adjusted EBITA/interest expense
falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is an integrated plantation company with
operations spanning across the entire palm oil value chain. It
is also the largest listed oil palm plantation company by planted area.
As of 31 March 2020, SDP was 56.7% owned by Permodalan
Nasional Berhad (PNB), which is a Malaysian government-linked
investment company, and PNB's subsidiary, Amanah Saham Nasional
Bhd. Another 14.6% of SDP was owned by Malaysia's
Employees Provident Fund as of the same date.
