Moody's downgrades Simmons University, MA to Baa2 from Baa1, assigns Baa2 to Series 2022; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 Simmons University, MA's issuer rating and ratings on outstanding senior and junior lien revenue bonds. Concurrently, we have assigned a Baa2 to the university's upcoming sale of approximately $75 million in Simmons University Bonds, Series 2022 (Taxable) , which will be on parity with prior junior lien bonds. For fiscal 2021, the university had $257 million in total debt. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 from Baa1 of Simmons' issuer rating is driven by the university's very high pro forma debt burden relative to EBIDA margins, financial reserves and peers. Absent material net revenue growth, pro forma debt to EBIDA will be around 16x, well in excess of Baa medians, at 6.4x for fiscal 2020. Additionally, based on pro forma debt service, debt service coverage will decline to near 1x from 1.6x in fiscal 2021. While the series 2022 bonds will further the One Simmons capital project, the university will not monetize a parking garage as previously considered, which would have reduced cash flow but also reduced the amount of debt being issued. Investment gains, while favorable, do not offset the debt increase, particularly in light of student market pressures that challenge revenue growth. With high reliance on student-generated revenue in a competitive northeast market and an all-female undergraduate program, Simmons' market position is challenged. Favorably, it has benefitted from expansion into the online space, though the online education market is very competitive and fast moving. Supporting the Baa2 rating are positive EBIDA margins, a medium-sized operating scale and improved wealth and liquidity, which provide some flexibility as capital investment continues. Upon completion of the One Simmons project, the university's facilities will be attractive with very low age of plant and no further debt plans.

The downgrade to Baa2 from Baa1 on the senior lien revenue bonds incorporates the general obligation characteristics of the bonds, including a senior interest in tuition receipts.

The assignment and downgrade of the Baa2 ratings on the junior lien revenue bonds incorporates the general obligation characteristics of the bonds, including a junior interest in tuition receipts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the university will successfully execute the One Simmons Project, which has a target completion date of summer 2025. Additionally, Moody's anticipates that EBIDA margins, enrollment and liquidity will remain at least steady through conservative budgeting, enrollment diversification and a renewed focus on gifts and fundraising in order to support pro forma debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in reserves and net revenue relative to pro forma debt

- Sustained material improvement in annual debt service coverage

- Improved strategic positioning, reflected in stronger student demand and fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in EBIDA margins or debt service coverage below 1x

- Disruption in student enrollment and revenue as the university is highly reliant on this revenue stream to support debt repayment

- Additional debt issuance outside that already identified

LEGAL SECURITY

Proposed series 2022 bonds are on parity with outstanding junior lien revenue debt, secured by a junior lien on tuition receipts and are subordinate to series H bonds, which have a senior lien on tuition receipts. The university will covenant in the series 2022 bond documents that no additional senior bonds will be issued for the life of the series 2022 bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds are expected to be used to finance capital projects associated with the One Simmons Project, certain deferred maintenance costs, working capital and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Simmons University is a private, nonsectarian liberal arts university with an all-women's undergraduate college and coeducational graduate programs. Located in Boston's historic Fenway district, Simmons currently serves around 5,400 FTE students and generates about $170 million of operating revenue (fiscal 2021, June 30 year-end).

