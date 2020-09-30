Moody's downgrades Simon Property's unsecured debt ratings to A3, stable outlook

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Simon Property Group,
L.P.'s ('Simon Property' or 'REIT') senior unsecured debt
rating to A3 from A2 and the short-term debt rating to P-2
from P-1 as a result of the significant ongoing disruption in retail
real estate and continued pressure on consumer spending due to the macroeconomic
environment and the pandemic outside the control of Simon Property.
In the same rating action, the senior unsecured rating of its affiliate,
Simon International Finance, S.C.A. was downgraded
to A3 from A2 and the preferred shelf rating of the parent Simon Property
Group, Inc. was downgraded to (P) Baa1 from (P)A3.
The rating outlook was revised to stable from negative as the REIT's
diversified and high-quality portfolio of retail properties,
strong track record and prudent approach to capital and liquidity management
are material credit strengths in the current challenging environment.
The following ratings were downgraded:
..Issuer: Simon International Finance, S.C.A.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
downgraded to P-2 from P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to A3 from A2
..Issuer: Simon Property Group, Inc.
....Pref. Stock Shelf, downgraded
to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
..Issuer: Simon Property Group, L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
downgraded to P-2 from P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
downgraded to A3 from A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, downgraded
to (P)A3 from (P) A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Simon International Finance, S.C.A.
....Outlook changed to stable from negative
..Issuer: Simon Property Group, Inc.
.... Outlook changed to stable from negative
..Issuer: Simon Property Group, L.P.
.... Outlook changed to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Simon Property's ratings reflect the weaker operating
conditions due to the considerable stress in retail real estate,
especially the enclosed mall segment, and potential for further
deterioration in tenant credit due to pressure on discretionary consumer
spending in a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment beyond
the control of Simon Property. The action also considers the likely
pressure on valuations for retail real estate assets due to the uncertainty
related to retail trends.
The stable outlook incorporates the REIT's diverse portfolio of
properties that cater to different consumer segments, strong operational
track record and conservative approach to capital management, which
are meaningful credit strengths that would help the REIT outperform the
broader sector trends in the near term. The REIT's solid
liquidity position provides financial flexibility to adapt to the shifting
retailing landscape. The risk of another wave of pandemic induced
store closures or a significant decline in consumer spending could prompt
more store closures and bankruptcy filings by retailers is a key credit
consideration for the sector however, Simon Property at its current
rating and outlook is well-equipped to handle most disruptions
like the localized or short duration closures in California in the third
quarter.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the REIT,
due to its exposure to enclosed malls, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
After the extreme disruption in store retailing in the second quarter
of 2020, especially in the enclosed locations and for the discretionary
spending categories, most retail real estate formats are now open
for business. All but one of Simon Property's retail assets
in the US are open now and improving shopper traffic and cash collection
trends are encouraging. Moody's expects that occupancy and releasing
spreads will remain under pressure although mitigated by the more benign
impact on the REIT's outlet and Mills properties that cater to the
value shopper and are primarily outdoor format centers.
In the second quarter of 2020, e-commerce penetration received
a boost when a sizeable number of stores were closed, and consumers
were reluctant to congregate in public spaces. Rationalization
of store counts is likely, individual store profitability will be
a key consideration, and omnichannel execution has become more important.
Moody's expects a 20% industry-wide decline in mall
store count which will further strain the credit profiles of properties
that were already contending with declining occupancy and pricing spreads.
We expect that store count declines for the Simon Property assets would
be lower than the broader market trends given the diversity in its portfolio
mix, more profitable stores at the outlet and Mills properties,
and its strong sponsorship.
In the last year, Simon Property has acquired equity positions in
Forever 21, Lucky Brands and Brooks Brothers and has announced its
intention to acquire an equity position in J.C.Penney.
The amount of capital invested is modest relative to the size of the REIT's
resources and the acquisition pricing provides for reasonable ROI potential
in the medium term. Greater insight into the retailers' distribution
channels and related margins could help Simon Property refine its leasing
strategy.
A few months back, Simon Property sued The Gap, Inc.
(Ba2, Negative), its largest tenant in terms of revenue contribution,
for non-payment of rent and other charges during the pandemic.
The retailer accounted for 3.5% of the REIT's annual
rent at the end of Q2 2020. Although the REIT has been able to
conclude rent negotiations with a majority of its tenants, the outcome
of the lawsuit could influence Simon Property's negotiations with
the other retailers in the future.
Simon Property's previously announced acquisition of an 80% interest
in Taubman Centers, another mall landlord that owns 24 malls,
was expected to close this summer but is now in litigation. Simon
Property is contesting its merger agreement obligations on the grounds
that the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on the Taubman Center's
properties and that Taubman Centers' operating performance during
the pandemic was weakened by decisions made by its management.
Taubman Centers has counter-sued Simon Property. An adverse
ruling on the case or any other settlement that results in Simon Property
acquiring a stake in Taubman Centers will likely be a significant new
investment, the funding strategy for which would influence its leverage
metrics.
The REIT's moderate leverage ratios at YE 2019 and strong liquidity
position were an advantage as the pandemic related closures caused sharp
declines in earnings and cash collections in the second quarter of 2020.
At end of Q2 2020, Simon Property's net debt + preferred to
EBITDA was 6.2x, including pro-rata share of unconsolidated
joint ventures and on a TTM basis, and fixed charge coverage was
4.5x. We expect both metrics to deteriorate, low to
mid teens percentage change in net debt to EBITDA and 5-10%
for fixed charge coverage on TTM basis, by YE 2020 but would likely
recover to current levels in 2021. The REIT's effective leverage
ratio ( debt + preferred as a percentage of gross assets including
share of unconsolidated joint ventures) was 60.4% on a book
value basis at the end of Q2 2020 and secured leverage was 24.3%,
but both metrics would have been about 20% stronger if market value
estimates of the Simon Property assets are used. The large draw
on the credit facility at the end of Q2 2020, which was subsequently
repaid with cash on hand and a portion of the proceeds from the $2.0
billion senior unsecured debt issuance in July also weakened the effective
leverage ratio at the end of Q2 2020 by about 5%. The REIT's
strong liquidity position and consistent capital strategy are credit positives.
As of June 30, 2020, Simon Property's debt maturities
through YE 2021 include $702 million of commercial paper and $2.7
billion of mortgage debt with the REIT having paid off the unsecured bond
maturing in 2020 with proceeds from the recent debt issue. Simon
Property's aggregate credit facility capacity of $9.5
billion, including the $2.0 billion delayed draw term
loan facility and excluding the accordion capacities of $1.0
billion each on the main and supplemental lines of credit, provides
significant financial flexibility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade would require material improvement in the outlook for
the REIT's tenants that is reflected by solid NOI growth to about 2019
levels. Additionally, net debt/EBITDA remaining at below
6.0x, fixed charge coverage ratio consistently close to 4.5x
or higher and secured leverage close to 20% would be some other
important considerations.
The requirement to close a large number of properties for a prolonged
period, with significant tenant closures, due to a resurgence
in the number of coronavirus cases or a material deterioration in operating
metrics such as portfolio lease rate or releasing spreads could create
rating pressure. Increased likelihood that net debt to EBITDA would
remain well above 7.5x with the current portfolio beyond 2021 and
secured leverage close to 30% on a book value basis could also
place pressure on ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
At the end of Q2 2020, Simon Property owned or had interests in
204 properties in the US including 99 malls, 69 outlet centers,
14 Mills properties, 4 lifestyle centers and 18 other retail properties.
The 31-asset international portfolio consists mainly of premium
and designer outlet centers in Canada, Europe, and Asia.
The REIT also owns a 22.4% equity interest in Klepierre,
the French shopping center REIT.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ranjini Venkatesan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653