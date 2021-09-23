Moody's downgrades Sinic to Caa2; reviews rating for further downgrade

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited to Caa2 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has placed the rating on review for further downgrade. The outlook before the review for further downgrade was stable.

"The downgrade reflects Sinic's materially weakening liquidity profile given its rapidly deteriorated funding access and maturing offshore debt over the next 6-12 months, leading to a likelihood of default on its payment obligations, including a USD246 million bond due in October 2021," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The review for downgrade reflects uncertainties around Sinic's ability to address its near-term debt maturities and the potential of a lower expected recovery rate if the company defaults," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sinic's Caa2 CFR considers the company's weakening liquidity position, deteriorated funding access and high refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months. These weaknesses will constrain its operational and financial flexibility.

On the other hand, the Caa2 CFR considers Sinic's leading market position in property development in Nanchang city in the Jiangxi province and in Huizhou city in the Guangdong province. This strength is counterbalanced by its high geographic concentration and moderate credit metrics.

Sinic had short-term debt of around RMB13.4 billion as of the end of June 2021, including a USD246 million offshore bond due in October 2021 and two offshore bonds totaling USD453 million maturing between January and June 2022.

In addition, the company had RMB8.0 billion of account payables as of 30 June 2021. Any demand for accelerating the repayment of these payables resulting from its creditors' loss of confidence could further stress the company's liquidity.

Moody's believes Sinic will face difficulties in raising new funds from both onshore and offshore channels to address its refinancing needs, in view of the recent sharp decline in the company's bond and share prices and the generally tight credit environment.

The company had RMB14 billion of unrestricted cash as of the end of June 2021, but it remains uncertain if it could use such cash resources for debt repayment. In addition, the company has meaningful exposures to joint ventures, which could limit its ability to control its cash flow.

Sinic reported 25.4% growth in gross contracted sales to RMB77.0 billion during the first eight months of 2021. However, Moody's expects its sales growth and operating cash flow will significantly deteriorate over the next 6-12 months, given the tight funding conditions and weakened creditor sentiment over the company's financial positions. The company's ability to timely monetize its assets as backup liquidity is also uncertain.

In terms of governance, Moody's has taken into account Sinic's concentrated ownership by Mr. Zhang Yuanlin, who, together with his family, controlled an 83.19% equity interest in Sinic as of the end of December 2020. It also considers the company's history of significant related-party transactions with other companies controlled by Mr. Zhang or his family members, which mainly took place before Sinic's listing in November 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's review will focus on Sinic's refinancing progress and liquidity risks, and in particular, its ability to address its maturing debt in a timely manner.

Sinic's rating could be further downgraded if its liquidity weakens further or it defaults on its debt.

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely given the review for downgrade. However, positive rating momentum could develop if Sinic improves its liquidity, through successfully refinancing its maturing debt, and if it maintains normal operations with healthy operating cash flows.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited. is a Jiangxi-based residential property developer. As of 30 June 2021, Sinic had an attributable land bank of around 14.4 million square meters. Around 97% of its revenue was generated from residential property development in the first six months of 2021.

