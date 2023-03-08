Moody's downgrades Sino-Ocean's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative

Hong Kong, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (Sino-Ocean)'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded (1) to Ba3 from Ba2, the senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance I Limited, Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited, and Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited and guaranteed by Sino-Ocean, and (2) to B2 from B1, the subordinated, guaranteed perpetual capital securities issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Sino-Ocean.

The outlook remains negative.

"The rating downgrades reflect Sino-Ocean's deteriorated standalone credit profile, driven by its weak operating performance, low profit margins and reduced financial flexibility," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The company continued to repay its maturing debt using its internal cash and funds raised by asset sales, resulting in its lower financial flexibility.

"The negative outlook reflects our concerns that Sino-Ocean's credit metrics and liquidity buffer will weaken over the next 12-18 months," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Sino-Ocean's gross margin to decline to around 12%-13% over the next 12-18 months from 18% in the first half of 2022. The company has offered price discounts to support its contracted sales, which will pressure its profit margins. The company's average selling price decreased 8% and 10% in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Considering Sino-Ocean's product mix and smaller land bank, Moody's expects Sino-Ocean's contracted sales to fall 10% year on year to around RMB90 billion in 2023, after a 26% drop to RMB100 billion in 2022. The continuous sales decline will weaken the company's cash flow and credit metrics over the next 12 months.

Consequently, its EBIT/interest coverage will weaken to 2.0x-2.1x over the next 12-18 months from 2.9x over the 12 months ended June 2022, while its debt/EBITDA will rise to 8.3x-8.5x from 6.8x over the same period. These forecasts, which are weak for its Ba3 rating level, incorporate Moody's expectation of the company's lower revenue booking and decline in gross profit margin.

However, Moody's expects Sino-Ocean to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The company has issued a RMB1.3 billion onshore bond and raised RMB5.55 billion through the disposal of its 50% ownership in its Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu property in December 2022. These proceeds can help to service part of the company's maturing debt, including onshore bonds of around RMB14 billion becoming due or puttable on or before the end of June 2024.

Sino-Ocean's Ba3 CFR incorporates its standalone credit profile and one-notch of rating uplift, stemming from expected support from its 29.59% shareholder, China Life Insurance Co Ltd (China Life), in times of need. This view also factors in China Life's ability to support Sino-Ocean, as indicated by its A1 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) and track record of providing support to Sino-Ocean through subscribing to the company's bond issuance.

Sino-Ocean's standalone credit profile considers its long operating history in the property sector, its focus on operating in high-tier Chinese cities and the stable recurring income contribution from its investment property portfolio. The standalone credit quality is also strained by the company's weakening sales and financial metrics and reduced financial flexibility.

Sino-Ocean's senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. Despite Sino-Ocean's status as a holding company, Moody's expects support from China Life to Sino-Ocean to flow through the holding company rather than directly to its main operating companies, mitigating potential differences in expected losses that could arise from structural subordination.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's (1) strong shareholders and representation on its board of directors; (2) disclosure of material related-party transactions as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and (3) diversified board of directors and four special committees to supervise the company's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's sales fall continuously, liquidity further weakens, or the company undertakes aggressive debt-funded acquisitions that worsen its key credit metrics, such that EBIT/interest falls below 2.0x and debt/EBITDA rises above 8.5x-9.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the company's standalone credit profile, if the agency further lowers its assessment of support from China Life for Sino-Ocean. This situation could result from (1) any indication of a reduction in China Life's ownership of Sino-Ocean; or (2) reduction of Sino-Ocean's economic and strategic importance to China Life.

An upgrade of Sino-Ocean's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Sino-Ocean demonstrates resilience amid difficult operating conditions through stabilizing its business performance, and maintaining its adequate liquidity and disciplined financial management through the industry downcycle.

Credit metrics supportive of a stable outlook include EBIT/interest above 2.3x and debt/EBITDA below 8.5x, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (Sino-Ocean) is a leading property developer in China. The company focuses on developing mid- to high-end residential properties, office premises and retail properties. As of the end of June 2022, it had a land bank of about 49.5 million square meters across 62 cities mainly in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

