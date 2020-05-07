Moody's downgrades Skillsoft's CFR to Ca, PDR to Ca-PD/LD following limited default; outlook negative

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Evergreen Skills Lux, S.a r.l.'s ("Skillsoft")
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3 and downgraded and appended
with a limited default designation its Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to Ca-PD/LD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded
the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to
Caa3 from Caa2 and senior secured second lien term loan to C from Ca.
The outlook is negative.
The rating action follows Skillsoft's missed interest and amortization
payments that were due April 30, 2020 under its senior secured first
and second lien credit facilities. The missed payments are considered
an event of default under Moody's definition. Consequently,
Moody's has appended the PDR with an "/LD" designation
indicating the limited default has occurred, and the "/LD"
designation will be removed in three business days.
Skillsoft entered into a forbearance agreement with certain lenders under
the company's first lien credit agreement, second lien credit
agreement and AR credit facility agreement that, among other things,
acknowledge and agree that the missed payments would not be made on such
date. The forbearance agreements relating to the first and second
lien credit agreements will expire on May 31, 2020 and the agreement
relating to the AR credit facility will expire on June 15, 2020,
unless further extended.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Evergreen Skills Lux S.a r.l.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa3
....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Evergreen Skills Lux S.a r.l.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Skillsoft's Ca CFR reflects the company's deemed untenable
capital structure and high likelihood of debt restructuring resulting
in losses on debt claims. The rating also reflects continued deterioration
in the company's free cash flow resulting from its untenable debt
burden and ensuing weak liquidity and very high leverage in excess of
10x. These risks are counterbalanced by the company's good
market position with its enterprise learning management and human capital
management software businesses. Skillsoft's untenable capital
structure and liquidity position could be improved if a consensual restructuring
transaction with lenders is reached. While Skillsoft is working
toward such a consensual restructuring transaction, there is considerable
risk of a restructuring resulting in losses on debt claims.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. Skillsoft's untenable capital structure leaves
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Among other considerations,
today's actions reflect the impact on Skillsoft of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The negative outlook for Skillsoft reflects the high likelihood a near-term
bankruptcy filing will be necessary to effectuate a consensual restructuring
transaction, following missed interest payments and a forbearance
agreement with the first and second lien lenders and AR facility lenders.
The ultimate resolution of the capital structure remains uncertain at
this time.
Skillsoft's liquidity profile is considered weak given the high
leverage levels, missed interest and amortization payments and high
levels of revolver and AR facility borrowings but is supported by ongoing
cash collections.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company files for bankruptcy or
Moody's estimates of ultimate recovery deteriorate further.
Although unlikely, the rating could be upgraded if the company restores
its liquidity to adequate levels and reverses the trend of revenue and
cash flow declines.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Software Industry published
in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Evergreen Skills Lux S.a r.l. ("Skillsoft")
provides cloud based e-learning and human capital management software
solutions for enterprises, government, and education customers
through its Skillsoft, Percipio and SumTotal businesses.
Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Skillsoft generated
revenues of approximately $518 million in the LTM period ended
October 31, 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephen Morrison
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
