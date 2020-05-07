Moody's downgrades Skillsoft's CFR to Ca, PDR to Ca-PD/LD following limited default; outlook negative

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Evergreen Skills Lux, S.a r.l.'s ("Skillsoft") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3 and downgraded and appended with a limited default designation its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to Caa3 from Caa2 and senior secured second lien term loan to C from Ca. The outlook is negative.

The rating action follows Skillsoft's missed interest and amortization payments that were due April 30, 2020 under its senior secured first and second lien credit facilities. The missed payments are considered an event of default under Moody's definition. Consequently, Moody's has appended the PDR with an "/LD" designation indicating the limited default has occurred, and the "/LD" designation will be removed in three business days.

Skillsoft entered into a forbearance agreement with certain lenders under the company's first lien credit agreement, second lien credit agreement and AR credit facility agreement that, among other things, acknowledge and agree that the missed payments would not be made on such date. The forbearance agreements relating to the first and second lien credit agreements will expire on May 31, 2020 and the agreement relating to the AR credit facility will expire on June 15, 2020, unless further extended.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Evergreen Skills Lux S.a r.l.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Evergreen Skills Lux S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Skillsoft's Ca CFR reflects the company's deemed untenable capital structure and high likelihood of debt restructuring resulting in losses on debt claims. The rating also reflects continued deterioration in the company's free cash flow resulting from its untenable debt burden and ensuing weak liquidity and very high leverage in excess of 10x. These risks are counterbalanced by the company's good market position with its enterprise learning management and human capital management software businesses. Skillsoft's untenable capital structure and liquidity position could be improved if a consensual restructuring transaction with lenders is reached. While Skillsoft is working toward such a consensual restructuring transaction, there is considerable risk of a restructuring resulting in losses on debt claims.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Skillsoft's untenable capital structure leaves it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Among other considerations, today's actions reflect the impact on Skillsoft of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook for Skillsoft reflects the high likelihood a near-term bankruptcy filing will be necessary to effectuate a consensual restructuring transaction, following missed interest payments and a forbearance agreement with the first and second lien lenders and AR facility lenders. The ultimate resolution of the capital structure remains uncertain at this time.

Skillsoft's liquidity profile is considered weak given the high leverage levels, missed interest and amortization payments and high levels of revolver and AR facility borrowings but is supported by ongoing cash collections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company files for bankruptcy or Moody's estimates of ultimate recovery deteriorate further.

Although unlikely, the rating could be upgraded if the company restores its liquidity to adequate levels and reverses the trend of revenue and cash flow declines.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Evergreen Skills Lux S.a r.l. ("Skillsoft") provides cloud based e-learning and human capital management software solutions for enterprises, government, and education customers through its Skillsoft, Percipio and SumTotal businesses. Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Skillsoft generated revenues of approximately $518 million in the LTM period ended October 31, 2019.

