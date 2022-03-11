Moody's downgrades Skillz' CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Skillz Inc. ("Skillz") to Caa1 from B3 following the company's recent guidance for greater cash flow losses over the next year, reflecting higher governance risk. Skillz needs to establish a track record for adhering to stated guidance and disciplined financial policies, in light of the company's change in revenue and cash flow guidance within 90 days of Moody's assigning initial debt ratings in December 2021. Moody's also downgraded the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the instrument rating on the senior secured notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Today's rating actions are summarized below:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Skillz Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Skillz Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Skillz recently reported results for 4Q21 and provided guidance for 2022. Although revenues for 4Q21 were within the range for Moody's expectation, profitability was below expectations reflecting greater than expected marketing spend related to increased user engagement. In addition, Skillz' guidance for 2022 called for 6% revenue growth, below prior estimates and compared to historical annual growth exceeding 50% in each of the past three years. The company also guided to greater than expected cash flow losses compared to management projections provided to Moody's in 4Q21. Reduced revenue growth for 2022 reflects the company's decision to focus on more profitable content with more efficient spending on user engagement marketing.

Although the announced steps are meant to improve Skillz' path to profitability, Moody's believes the risk of extended cash outflows has increased. Consistent with the company's updated guidance and under Moody's revised base case, Skillz is expected to generate positive free cash flow by 2025; however, Moody's estimates for cash flow losses in 2022 and 2023 are greater than initially projected. The revised guidance leaves Skillz with less operating and financial flexibility given the anticipated erosion in cash balances. Nevertheless, at all times, cash balances are expected to exceed the $300 million of senior secured notes outstanding.

The Caa1 CFR reflects Skillz' nascent business model, Moody's expectation for negative cash generation over the next three years, and very high financial leverage. Despite reduced revenue growth and Moody's expectation for greater cash flow losses in 2022 and 2023 than initially projected, Moody's estimates that Skillz will be able to fund free cash flow shortfalls through year-end 2025 with available cash balances. Since going public in December 2020 via a SPAC transaction, Skillz has funded operating expenses, including significant marketing and user acquisition ("UA") spending, with net proceeds from the initial and follow-on equity offerings (roughly $650 million combined). The company remains liquid with over $700 million of cash and liquid investments balances as of December 2021, including net proceeds from the December 2021 notes offering.

Skillz has grown its top line from $120 million in 2019 to $384 million in 2021, and Moody's expects continued growth over the next four years will position the company to reach revenues of more than $700 million in 2025 (or more than 20% less than the previous threshold of $1 billion in revenues). At that point, the company is projected to generate positive free cash flow reflecting optimization of marketing spend. Moody's revised projections include depletion of more than $400 million of cash to fund operating expenses through the free cash flow break-even period. Since its founding in 2012, Skillz has emerged as a leader in hosting games and providing tournament players with financial prizes.

Skillz is the first platform to develop the ability to handle multi-player mobile games of skill at a large scale. Moody's believes the company benefits from first mover advantage and meaningful barriers to entry given the unsuccessful attempts by deep-pocketed, gaming and social media companies to develop their own skill-based gaming platforms that ensure fairness and prevent fraud. Skillz has been developing its proprietary algorithms since 2012 and has a good head start. To the extent, however, that a potential rival develops an effective platform for games of skill, competition would intensify, and revenue growth for Skillz could be muted. Moody's does not expect a viable rival in this mobile gaming genre over the next couple of years which provides some time for Skillz to gain additional scale and generate free cash flow.

Moody's estimates negative adjusted free cash flow of roughly ($210 million) in calendar 2022 will improve each year before turning positive by the end of 2025. Existing cash balances are sufficient to fund projected cash shortfalls through 2025, but Skillz could cut back on a portion of budgeted UA spending targeting new users to preserve cash, if needed. Similar to muted revenue growth in 2022, Moody's would expect revenues will continue growing after a portion of UA spend is cut back, but the rate of revenue growth would be reduced. Moody's expects the global demand for mobile games will continue increasing in the high single digit percentage range or better which provides Skillz with tailwinds for continuing revenue gains as the company expands the market for games of skill or competition. Unrestricted cash balances exceeding $300 million provide a secondary source of repayment.

In Moody's view, even after the company establishes positive free cash flow, Skillz will need to maintain disciplined financial policies given the company's small scale relative to deeper-pocketed gaming competitors, a rapidly evolving gaming sector, reliance on three games for more than 70% of revenues, and developer concentration. In addition, Skillz will need to establish a track record for adherence to financial policies.

Governance risk is a key consideration given Skillz is a controlled corporation. It is also important for Skillz to establish a track record for adhering to stated guidance and disciplined financial policies in light of the company's change in guidance within 90 days of Moody's assigning initial debt ratings in December 2021. The company is publicly traded with its largest shareholders, Atlas Venture and Wildcat Capital, owning roughly 6% to 7% of common shares each, followed by other investment management companies holding less than 4.5%. Although good governance is supported by a board of directors with four of the company's seven board seats being held by independent directors, the combined ownership of common and super voting (100% of Class B super voting shares) shares held by co-founder, Andrew Paradise, represents just above 80% of total votes. As a result, Andrew Paradise controls voting for most matters including the election of directors and significant corporate transactions, such as mergers or divestitures. Skillz relies on NYSE "controlled company" exemptions to avoid certain corporate governance requirements. Accordingly, shareholders of Skillz are not afforded the same protections as shareholders of other NYSE-listed companies with respect to corporate governance.

Social risks are moderate reflecting regulatory concerns. Skillz operates in 41 states of the U.S. which permit skill-based gaming contests and are therefore not governed by a state's gambling laws and licensing requirements. To the extent laws change or the interpretation of existing laws are revised, there could be restrictions, including taxes, that reduce the number of jurisdictions in the US or abroad in which Skillz would be able to operate.

Skillz' Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 reflects very good liquidity over the next year with cash balances exceeding $700 million as of December 2021 which should be sufficient to fund cumulative expected negative adjusted free cash flow totaling more than roughly ($400 million) for 2022-2024. Despite revenues being more than 20% below initial projections reflecting Skillz' revised guidance, Moody's expects adjusted free cash flow will turn positive by the end of 2025. Skillz does not have a committed revolver facility. If needed, the company could reduce a portion of spending on marketing costs targeting new users to preserve cash. The Caa1 instrument rating for the senior secured notes is in line with the Caa1 CFR given the notes represent the preponderance of funded debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that revenues will grow organically in the mid-single digit percentage range in 2022, followed by low to mid-teen percentage growth in 2023 and for each of the next few years before moderating. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that cash balances will be sufficient to cover anticipated shortfalls over the next few years. At all times, Moody's expects Skillz will maintain a minimum $300 million of unrestricted cash. To the extent revenue growth or free cash flow improvement fall below Moody's revised projections, Moody's expects the company will cut back on discretionary spending to preserve liquidity while continuing to manage towards positive adjusted free cash flow by the end of 2025.

Although not likely over the next year, ratings could be upgraded if annual revenue growth exceeding 20% along with improving profit margins lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA improving to less than 7x with positive free cash flow. Very good liquidity would also need to be maintained with growing cash balances, good conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow, and more than 10% adjusted free cash flow to debt.

Ratings could be downgraded if Skillz experiences declining operating metrics reflecting competitive pressures or operational missteps. There would be downward ratings pressure if Moody's expects annual revenue growth beyond 2022 will be in the mid-single digit percentage range or adjusted free cash flow shortfalls are greater than projected reflecting competitive pressures or underperformance related to execution of operating plans. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including Moody's expectation that unrestricted cash balances will no longer exceed funded debt balances.

Skillz Inc., founded in 2012 with headquarters in San Francisco, CA, is a technology platform that enables game developers to monetize their content through multi-player competition. Skillz hosts an average 6 million of daily tournaments (including 2 million paid entry daily tournaments) for mobile players worldwide. Revenues for 2021 totaled $384 million but free cash flow will not turn positive until the end of 2025 reflecting growth investments. Skillz is publicly traded but also a controlled company with its co-founder, Andrew Paradise, holding 80% of voting control.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

