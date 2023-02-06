Moody's downgrades Social Islami Bank's deposit ratings to Caa1 from B3, changes outlook to negative

Singapore, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded Social Islami Bank Limited's (SIBL) long-term (LT) foreign (FC) and local (LC) currency bank deposit ratings to Caa1 from B3, and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to caa2 from caa1.

Moody's has also downgraded SIBL's LT FC and LC counterparty risk ratings (CRR) to B3 from B2, its LT Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) to B3(cr) from B2(cr), and its LT FC and LC issuer rating to Caa1 from B3.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Not Prime (NP) short-term (ST) foreign and domestic CRR, ST FC and LC bank deposit ratings, ST FC and LC issuer rating and NP(cr) ST CRA.

Moody's has also revised SIBL's outlook on the LT bank deposit ratings and LT issuer rating to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of SIBL's ratings and BCA reflects Moody's expectation that risks to the bank's credit profile have materially increased due to its weakening funding and liquidity and growing asset risk, which are exacerbated by corporate governance concerns.

On 31 January 2022, SIBL's Chairman and an Additional Managing Director resigned. The resignations followed months of negative news around potential asset quality issues in some of the bank's large borrowers as well as its funding and liquidity. Moody's expects the developments will hurt the bank's liquidity and constrain its access to new funding. The agency also notes that some of the bank's liquid assets are encumbered at the central bank and will not be available immediately in times of stress.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SIBL's funding and liquidity can come under further strain over the next 12-18 months due to heightened risks to its solvency.

In this rating action, Moody's has made a negative adjustment for corporate behavior in SIBL's BCA, which results in a one-notch downward adjustment to the caa2 BCA from the financial profile of caa1.

Moody's has also revised SIBL's ESG Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative), and its Governance Issuer Profile Score to G-5 from G-4. The change in ESG scores reflects the very significant impact of governance risk on the bank's current rating. Moody's regards SIBL's corporate governance weakness, as reflected by its growing vulnerability to funding shocks and limited liquidity buffers, as a governance risk under its ESG framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of SIBL's ratings in the near term is unlikely. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if the bank maintains its funding and liquidity while its solvency remains stable over the next 12-18 months.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Moody's could downgrade SIBL's BCA and long-term ratings if the bank's funding and liquidity deteriorate. A spike in its NPL ratio, leading to a deterioration in capital and profitability, will also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Social Islami Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT431 billion as of 30 September 2022.

