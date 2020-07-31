Moody's downgrades Société de la Rocade L2 de Marseille's rating to Baa2; stable outlook

London, 31 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the rating of the EUR78 million (EUR42.5 million currently outstanding) senior secured bonds due May 2041 issued by Société de la Rocade L2 de Marseille (ProjectCo). The outlook on the rating is stable.

ProjectCo is a special purpose vehicle that in October 2013 entered into a 30-year agreement with the Government of France (French State, Aa2 stable) to design, build, upgrade, finance and maintain L2, a 11 km urban motorway bypassing the city centre of Marseille.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows ProjectCo's review of its lifecycle cost budget, which resulted in a relatively significant reprofiling of projected expenditure compared to previous estimates. Whilst, overall, the projected lifecycle costs have been slightly reduced compared to previous estimates, totalling EUR95 million, the expected timing of materialisation of such expenditure has been revised, with an increased concentration towards the last years of the Project. The lifecycle cost budget revision results in an increased volatility of financial metrics and a significant deterioration in Moody's projected minimum Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) to a level of 1.14x (vs. 1.77x previously), thus materially reducing ProjectCo's flexibility to absorb unexpected shocks towards the end of the project, despite an average Moody's DSCR which remains relatively healthy (2.31x).

The rating downgrade also reflects the fact that, as part of the revision of its lifecycle cost budget, ProjectCo introduced a voluntary reserving mechanism to cover for maintenance expenditure, whereby cash is reserved or released depending on DSCR levels, ensuring that the ratio remains above the 1.14x lock-up level. Without this mechanism the minimum Moody's DSCR would further reduce to a level of 0.86x, which weighs on ProjectCo's credit quality.

Notwithstanding the above, the Baa2 rating continues to reflect as positives: (1) the stable, availability-based revenue stream under a 30-year PPP agreement with an offtaker of very high credit quality (the French State); (2) the fully operational profile of the Project following completion of the construction phase and opening to traffic in October 2018; (3) ProjectCo is not responsible for road operations, but only for routine maintenance and lifecycle; (4) the creditor protections included within the financing structure, such as lifecycle and debt service reserve accounts; and (5) the relatively high average DSCR compared to peers. The rating is however constrained by: (1) ProjectCo's retention of the risk associated with major maintenance for the entire road, including existing infrastructure; (2) high operational cost sensitivity if compared to other availability-based road projects; and (3) the pending resolution of certain construction-related issues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook associated with the rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that operating performance will remain stable and that ProjectCo will appropriately manage its routine and major maintenance requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure would develop if: (1) ProjectCo delivers a continued robust operational performance with minimal deductions on a sustained basis; and (2) there is an increased track record and data demonstrating the sufficiency of ProjectCo's financial resources to deliver maintenance requirements.

Downward rating pressure would develop if: (1) projected maintenance costs consistently outpace the previous budget, leading to weaker credit metrics; or (2) operating performance deteriorates, resulting in an increased risk of financial deductions or PPP agreement termination.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

