Moody's downgrades Socotec's ratings to B3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD of Soco 1 SAS (Socotec or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument ratings of the term loan maturing 2024 and of the revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Holding Socotec SAS. The outlook on both entities was changed to stable from negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Soco 1 SAS

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: Holding Socotec SAS

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Holding Socotec SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Soco 1 SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Demand for services provided by the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry is linked to a range of short and long term drivers, including the underlying levels of economic activity, that have been significantly impacted by the outbreak.

Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:

- Weakening of Socotec's credit metrics expected in 2020 as the company has been materially impacted by the lockdown restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak and notably the closure of construction sites in France.

- Weakening liquidity position because of negative free cash flow (FCF) projected by Moody's for 2020 and weaker covenant headroom especially by end of September but still at adequate level thanks to the good performance in collection of receivables so far and €180 million cash on balance end of May (including the full €90 million RCF drawing).

- Expected recovery in 2021 supported by a certain degree of resilience in Socotec's business model since the demand is driven by obligation on the customer's side to comply with regulation, its customer base is large and diversified, its geographic diversification has improved since 2016. Moody's estimates that around 80% of the revenue base is linked to activities deemed to be resilient in a downturn either because they are services provided on existing assets or because the company has a good backlog visibility for example in infrastructures.

- Risk that demand will remain below 2019 level for a prolonged period in the context of a likely economic recession which will have a negative impact on the services performed on new build in construction in France and the US representing 20% of the company's 2019 revenue base.

The ratings continue to reflect (1) the company's leading position in niche markets (asset integrity in construction and infrastructure sectors); (2) its large customer base with limited concentration and high retention rates; (3) its good track record of growth through the cycle; (4) its major transformation plan mostly completed in 2019, which should support further margin improvements; and (5) positive long-term growth prospects of the TIC market.

The ratings are constrained by (1) Socotec's high leverage; (2) the expectation that future debt-financed bolt-on acquisitions in the context of a fragmented market may limit deleveraging; (3) its still-high concentration in France and exposure to the cyclical nature of the construction market; and (4) the competitive nature of the TIC market, with large global and regional competitors, partially offset by high barriers to entry.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's business model will remain resilient through the next 12-18 months, with the negative pressure on its main end markets partially offset by the fact that the demand has a certain degree of resilience since it is driven by obligation on the customer's side to comply with regulation. The stable outlook also assumes that liquidity will remain adequate and that any risk of covenant breach will be proactively addressed and that shareholders remain supportive. While Moody's projects credit metrics in 2020 to be materially below 2019 level, the stable outlook factors in the expectation of a recovery in 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Socotec's liquidity is adequate supported by €180 million of cash on balance at end May 2020 including the full drawing of the €90 million RCF and long dated maturities with the RCF maturing in 2023 and the term loan in 2024. Availability under the RCF is subject to a springing net leverage covenant (8.3x flat), tested when it is at least 40% drawn.

Moody's forecasts revenue to decrease by 10% in 2020 from €910 million in 2019 (pro forma full year effect of acquisitions) and FCF to turn negative at minus €20 million for 2020 which will weight on the company's liquidity position. Moody's notes that the high cash balance end of May is the result of a working capital release so far thanks to good management of collection of receivables but also the postponement of some working capital trade payable, tax and social charges which will be paid later this year. As activity ramps up during the rest of the year, Moody's expects working capital to reverse.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Socotec's ratings factor in its private equity ownership, its financial policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its history of pursuing growth via debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage improves below 6.0x on a sustainable basis, (2) Moody's adjusted FCF/debt improves towards 5% on a sustainable basis and (3) the company pursues acquisitions in a prudent manner and successfully integrates the targets into the group.

Downward rating pressure could develop if the company (1) is not able to grow EBITDA sustainably and/or reduce leverage in 2021 onwards, (2) experiences weakness in its core segments, over a prolonged period of time, (3) FCF is negative on a sustained basis and/or liquidity weakens or (4) the company embarks on additional significant debt-funded acquisitions.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Socotec's PDR is B3-PD, at the same level as the CFR, which reflects Moody's standard assumption of a 50% family recovery rate for bank facilities with a springing covenant. The term loans and the RCF are rated in line with the CFR at B3 reflecting the first lien only structure and pari passu ranking of the facilities. The company has the ability to incur additional debt subject to a net leverage test below 5.0x plus a general basket of the greater of €50 million and 75% EBITDA.

COMPANY PROFILE

Socotec is a player in the Testing Inspection Certification (TIC) market with a strong positioning in France and presence in other European countries (notably the UK, Germany and Italy) and the US. The company provides services aiming at ensuring the integrity and performance of its clients' assets, the people's safety and the compliance with regulatory standards in force relating to quality, sanitation, health, safety and the environment.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Perrine Bajolle

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

