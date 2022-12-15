Moody's downgrades Solis' CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

Toronto, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.'s (Solis) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, the probability of default rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, the senior secured rating on its first lien senior secured facilities to Caa1 from B2 and the senior secured rating on its second lien senior secured facilities to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Solis' capital structure is unsustainable given the companies operating performance, which has been below Moody's prior expectations, as reflected in sustained negative free cash flow as well as high financial leverage. These challenges suggest an increase in the risk that Solis will pursue a capital restructuring transaction that results in a loss to its lenders.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Solis's Caa2 corporate family rating is constrained by: (1) an untenable capital structure, evident by very high leverage of around 9x and weak interest coverage of about 1x; (2) small scale and geographic concentration in Texas (about 60% of revenue); (3) a narrow business focus on mammography, with around half of revenues linked to voluntary screenings; and (4) ongoing execution risk due to an active debt-funded growth strategy involving acquisitions, joint ventures and standalone facilities. The company benefits from: (1) a tailored service offering focused on breast cancer screening and associated recurring revenue streams, differentiating its business model from multimodal diagnostic providers; (2) low reimbursement risk and a solid payor profile, with limited exposure to government plans; and (3) partnerships with strong healthcare networks providing supportive platforms for expansion.

Solis has weak liquidity. Sources total close to $32 million as of Q3-22, consisting of cash on hand of about $7 million (excluding cash held at JVs) and full availability under a $25 million committed undrawn revolving credit facility expiring in 2026. Moody's estimates uses of cash through Q4-23 total close to $18 million, consisting of negative free cash flow of about $15 million and $3 million in mandatory term loan amortizations. Moody's notes the company has flexibility around the pace and spend of discretionary capex, and expects the company to reduce capex to ensure it has liquidity. The secured revolver is subject to a springing first lien leverage covenant of 8x when more than 40% drawn, with which Moody's expects the company to remain comfortably in compliance. Solis has limited capacity to sell assets to raise cash. The company has $23 million in seller notes with a JV partner due in February 2023, with the option of forfeiting repayment and unwinding its JV share in the absence of liquidity to repay the note. In the absence of an additional capital injection, Moody's would expect the company to forfeit the note.

Governance considerations include risks associated with private equity ownership and aggressive financial policies that favor shareholders. This is characterized by very high financial leverage, the servicing of which reduces deleveraging in a rising interest rate environment. Governance risks also include the possibility that the company's financial strategy might involve distressed exchanges and/or debt restructuring. As a result, Moody's changed Solis' governance Issuer Profile Score to G-5 from G-4. The Credit Impact Score was also changed to CIS-5 from CIS-4 because of the change in the governance score.

Solis's first lien facilities, consisting of a $300 million first lien term loan, $25 million delayed draw term loan (both due 2028) and $25 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026, are rated Caa1, one notch above the Caa2 CFR, reflecting higher recovery in the capital structure. The $100 million second lien and $25 million delayed draw term loans due 2029 are rated one notch below the CFR, at Caa3, reflecting their junior position behind the first lien debt. The debt is guaranteed by the holding company SM Intermediate, Inc. and wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the leverage will remain high and liquidity will remain weak in the current environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Solis materially improves its operating performance such that operating cash flow is consistently positive, financial leverage improves and Moody's views the company's capital structure as sustainable.

The ratings could be downgraded if Solis' liquidity deteriorates, or if Moody's believes the probability of default has increased.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis is a provider of mammography services, operating over 100 centers across eleven states dedicated to annual screenings, diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, biopsies and bone density screenings. Solis is majority owned by private equity sponsor Madison Dearborn Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

