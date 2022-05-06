Moody's downgrades Sound Inpatient Physician's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc.("Sound") to B3 from B1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan to B2 from Ba3 and the senior secured second lien term loan to Caa2 from B3.

The ratings downgrade reflects Sound's considerable underperformance in 2021 and an expectation of only a modest recovery in the next one year. In the recent earnings announcement, Sound reported $169.2 million of EBITDA for 2021 which was approximately 20% lower than the management forecast in mid-2021. The key drivers of lower earnings were the absence grants from the Health and Human Resources Department (HHS) in 2021 and unexpected downward revision of the Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCIA) reimbursements. Moving forward, the company has decided to scale down its participation in the BPCIA program which was an important pillar of the company's business strategy and was previously expected to contribute up to $60 million in incremental EBITDA (up to 25% of total EBITDA) in the long run. With this change in the company's strategy, Sound will have materially lower earning capacity.

Social and Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The company's earnings have recently deviated materially from management's forecasts and will follow a different trajectory with the change in business strategy. Given the high exposure to government payors, the company was materially impacted by the revision in the BPCIA reimbursement rates.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sound's B3 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage and high level of business concentration in hospital medicine. With a significant decline in 2021 EBITDA, Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted financial leverage (Moody's adjusted basis, including proforma contribution of acquisitions) spiked to approximately 14.4x, up from approximately low-6.0 times at the end of December 2020. Moody's expects that the LTM debt/EBITDA will remain very high above 10 times in the next 12 months. As the company stabilizes its business, with scaled-down participation in BPCIA program, Moody's expects that the company's financial leverage will decline to low-to-mid 8.0 times range in the next 18 months.

The company's ratings benefit from Sound's leading position as a provider of hospitalists (i.e. - physicians who work exclusively in a hospital). It is also supported by Moody's view that Sound's focus on value-based care programs better aligns its incentives with hospitals and payors than many other physician staffing/services companies that are primarily focused on fee-for-service business. The credit profile is further supported by the fact that Sound is partially owned by OptumHealth, which is also a key customer.

Sound's liquidity is adequate. The company's liquidity is supported by $144 million in cash and almost full availability under the company's $75 million revolver as of December 31, 2021. The revolver is currently scheduled to expire in June 2023. Moody's expects that Sound will generate negative free cash flow of $15-$30 million in 2022 (including the repayment of approximately $34 million in stimulus funds). Even with negative free cash flow, the company will have enough liquidity to cover the mandatory amortization of its term loan (~8.1 million in the next 12 months). Moody's expects the company to become free cash flow positive in 2023.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that the company will gradually improve its profitability even without HHS grants and BPCIA contributions.

ESG considerations are material to Sound's credit profile. Social considerations are material, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Sound was materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 but the company's business volumes have largely recovered since then. The company's businesses are also exposed to social risk given that the physician's services may be provided on an out-of-network basis and may be subject to government regulations such as the No Surprises Act of 2022. The company estimates that less than three percent of its revenues are out-of-network and exposed to the regulations under the No Surprises Act. Given the high exposure to government payors, Sound is exposed to unfavorable changes to government payor reimbursements and regulatory changes. The company's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting its partial ownership by a private equity investor (Summit Partners).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance and/or liquidity deteriorates. Failure to refinance or extend the revolver could also result in a downgrade. Adoption of aggressive financial policies including material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions or a significant reduction in the company's ownership by OptumHealth (a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc.) could also pressure the company's ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its earnings and cash flow. Sustained debt/EBITDA below 6.5 times and positive free cash flow would support an upgrade. Additionally, growth in scale and greater business diversification would support Sound's credit profile.

Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc. is a provider of physician services in acute, post-acute, emergency medicine, and intensivist facilities through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliated companies. Sound's principal business is to provide hospitalist services to hospitals and health plans designed to improve the well-being of patients while reducing their associated costs through the management of medical care. Revenues for fiscal 2021 were approximately $1.6 billion. The company is primarily owned by private equity sponsor Summit Partners and OptumHealth.

