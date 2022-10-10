Moody's downgrades Sound Inpatient Physicians' CFR to Caa2, outlook stable

New York, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc. ("Sound") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan to Caa1 from B2 and the senior secured second lien term loan to Ca from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that the company will remain free cash flow negative over the next few quarters. Additionally, the company's $75 million revolving credit facility is current and is scheduled to expire in June 2023. With the company's financial leverage at approximately 14.9 times at the end of June 2022 (on Moody's adjusted basis) and uncertain prospects of profit recovery, the risk of the company pursuing a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange (and hence a default under Moody's definition) has increased.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's earnings have recently deviated materially from management's forecasts and will follow a different trajectory with the change in business strategy. While the company is dealing with its operational challenges, its liquidity has weakened due to negative free cash flow in recent quarters and the impending expiry of the revolver.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sound's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage and high level of business concentration in hospital medicine. With a significant decline in the last twelve month's EBITDA, Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted financial leverage (Moody's adjusted basis) was approximately 14.9x at the end of June 2022. Moody's expects that the LTM debt/EBITDA will remain very high, above 10 times, in the next 12 months. With scaled-down participation in BPCIA program, Moody's views the company's path to deleveraging below 8.0 times debt/EBITDA is uncertain over the next 12-18 months.

The company's ratings benefit from Sound's leading position as a provider of hospitalists (i.e. - physicians who work exclusively in a hospital). It is also supported by Moody's view that Sound's focus on value-based care programs better aligns its incentives with hospitals and payors than many other physician staffing/services companies that are primarily focused on fee-for-service business. The credit profile is further supported by the fact that Sound is partially owned by OptumHealth.

Sound's liquidity is weak. The company's had ~$77 million in cash and almost full availability under the company's $75 million revolver as of June 30, 2022. However, the revolver is currently scheduled to expire in June 2023 and hence Moody's does not view it as a reliable external source of liquidity. Moody's expects that Sound will generate negative free cash flow of $30-$35 million in 2022 (including the repayment of approximately $34 million in stimulus funds). With this cash burn and mandatory amortization commitment of approximately $8.1 million in the next 12 months, the company has limited resources to deal with any unexpected one-off cash outflow due to reasons including rising interest rates.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that the company's earnings will gradually improve but that liquidity will remain weak increasing the risk of a default.

ESG considerations are material to Sound's credit profile. Social considerations are material, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a healthcare service provider, social risks include exposure to labor and wage pressures as the company's business is dependent on the availability of skilled human capital (physicians). The company faces substantial implications of demographic and societal trends as the US population ages and demand for care shifts over time. Given the high exposure to government payors, Sound is exposed to unfavorable changes to payors' reimbursements and regulatory changes. Governance risk considerations include the company's aggressive financial policies demonstrated by high financial leverage and a recent track record of earnings deviating materially from management's forecasts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance and/or liquidity deteriorates. Failure to refinance or extend the revolver could also result in a downgrade. Adoption of aggressive financial policies including increased probability of a distressed exchange transaction could also pressure the company's ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its earnings and cash flow. Positive free cash flow sustained over several quarters and improving interest coverage ratio would support an upgrade. Additionally, an upgrade could occur if there is debt paydown and if Moody's views Sound's capital structure as being increasingly tenable.

Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc. is a provider of physician services in acute, post-acute, emergency medicine, and intensivist facilities through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliated companies. Sound's principal business is to provide hospitalist services to hospitals and health plans designed to improve the well-being of patients while reducing their associated costs through the management of medical care. Revenues for fiscal 2021 were approximately $1.6 billion. The company is primarily owned by private equity sponsor Summit Partners and OptumHealth.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

