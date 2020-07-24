Moody's downgrades South Shore Hospital (MA) to Baa2; outlook to stable

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded South Shore Hospital's (MA) revenue bond rating to Baa2 from Baa1. This action affects approximately $110 million of rated debt issued by the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency. The outlook is revised to stable from negative at the lower rating level.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 reflects South Shore Hospital's (MA) weak operating performance through fiscal 2020, continuing a trend of weaker performance that emerged pre-coronavirus and expectations that it will take some time to sustainably return margins to stronger levels. Although patient volumes are rebounding quickly from lows during the spring at the height of the pandemic in the metro-Boston area, margins will remain suppressed relative to prior years and expectations. Though adequate for the rating level, cash will decline, driven by ongoing challenges and the repayment of COVID-19 relief loans, resulting in reduced operating flexibility. The rating expects that South Shore will continue to rebound swiftly from lost volumes as related to COVID-19 and implement a recovery plan to address operational pressures to reach projected improvement. While South Shore will continue to benefit from a strong market position in core service area, good physician coverage and an expanded range of clinical services and affiliations over the last several years, South Shore's moderate size relative to other providers will provide risk in the highly competitive broader Boston market.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has significantly reduced revenues at South Shore. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension given unknowns related to the full recovery period. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook at the lower rating level is supported by South Shore's adequate liquidity, strong market position and the expectation that South Shore will be able to maintain operational performance while maintaining leverage and balance sheet metrics over the coming year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating margins

- Rebuild of liquidity position to historical levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to restore operating performance to pre-COVID-19 levels as the organization emerges from the pandemic

- Notable decline in absolute unrestricted cash and relative liquidity metrics or material unplanned increase in debt, absent commensurate cash flow growth

- Deterioration of system's competitive position or prolonged severe downturn in the economy that further constrains revenue and cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a lien on revenue and gross receipts from South Shore Hospital. SSH is the only member of the obligated group and comprised 88% of total system revenue in FY 2019.

PROFILE

South Shore is a 380 bed single site acute care community hospital located in South Weymouth, MA in the Boston Metro area. The hospital provides a range of clinical services and refers more complex cases to academic hospitals in Boston.

