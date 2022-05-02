Moody's downgrades Southeast Supply Header to B1; outlook negative

$400 million of debt affected

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Southeast Supply Header, LLC (SESH) including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba2, its probability of default (PD) to B1-PD from Ba2-PD, and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is negative.

SESH is a joint venture owned 50% by a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (Baa1 stable) and 50% by Energy Transfer LP (Baa3 stable).

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Southeast Supply Header is challenged by its weakened financial position and high recontracting uncertainty that have heightened refinancing risk as the pipeline approaches its $400 million debt maturity in June 2024," stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. This high debt load has become an increasingly critical risk since the pipeline failed to renew its largest long-term contract in late 2020, forcing it to rely on lower priced and shorter-term contracts since that time. As a result, cash flow has fallen from the $70 million range prior to 2020 to only $22 million in 2021 as the pipeline's competitive position has eroded. Absent parent support to refinance or pay off this debt, which is not guaranteed by either parent company, the pipeline's ability to repay or refinance this debt on its own is highly uncertain.

Although the pipeline's contracted capacity improved to about 85% in April 2022 from about 56% in 2021, these newer contracts are for shorter tenors and have expiration dates in 2023 and 2024, for the most part before the June 2024 debt maturity date. Additionally, SESH is nearing the end of its largest contract, a 220,000 dekatherm per day (Dth/d) contract (21% of contracted capacity) with Southern Company Services, Inc., a subsidiary of The Southern Company (Baa2 stable), which expires in September 2024. If this contract is not renewed or SESH does not enter into a new long-term contract with another party at significantly more favorable pricing, the pipeline's contracted capacity would decline to about 24% leading to a further decline in revenue and cash flow.

The B1 CFR reflects this material recontracting risk, weak financial position, declining competitive position, high debt load and elevated refinancing risk. Although management has had some success entering into a few new contracts, these have been at lower rates when compared to the original 2008 contracts. Additionally, the new contracts are for a shorter tenor reducing SESH's weighed average contracted life to about 3 years. We expect these shorter contract tenors to be sustained over the medium term because shippers have shown an inclination towards shorter term contracts.

SESH's financial profile has weakened considerably following the loss of its then largest contract with Florida Power & Light Company (A1 stable) in September 2020 that represented 50% of capacity. Credit metrics have fallen since then, including a funds from operation (FFO) to debt ratio that declined to 6.2% at the end of 2021 compared to close to 20% when the pipeline was fully contracted. Based on April 2022 executed contracts, we expect the company to produce sufficient revenue and cash flow to cover its day-to-day obligations and sustain an FFO to debt ratio in the mid-single digits through 2023. In 2024, however, metrics will deteriorate further if these contracts are not renewed. Absent a substantial improvement in contracted capacity at favorable terms and pricing or parent company support through significant equity injections or a full and unconditional guarantee to repay the $400 million of notes, SESH faces material refinancing risk.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the heightened refinancing risk given the pipeline's declining revenues and cash flow, weak credit metrics and high recontracting uncertainty as it nears the maturity date of its $400 million of senior unsecured notes in June 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook limits the likelihood of a rating upgrade over the near term. SESH's rating could be upgraded if the pipeline unexpectedly contracts a substantial amount of capacity through firm contracts at higher pricing such that refinancing risk is reduced. A rating upgrade could also occur if there is a full and unconditional guarantee from one or both of the parent companies to repay the pipeline's maturing debt.

A rating downgrade could occur if the pipeline approaches its June 2024 debt maturity without a substantial improvement in revenues, cash flow, long-term contracted capacity and competitive position, or if it fails to renew its largest contract expiring in 2024.

SESH is a 287-mile header system with approximately 1.1 Bcf/d transportation capacity extending from northern Louisiana, through Mississippi and into Alabama where it interconnects with the Gulfstream Natural Gas System L.L.C. (Baa2 stable). SESH is a joint venture owned 50% by a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (Baa1 stable) and 50% by affiliates of Energy Transfer LP (Baa3 stable).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

