Moody's downgrades Southeast Supply Header to Ba1; outlook negative

Approximately $400 million senior unsecured debt affected
New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the senior unsecured rating of Southeast Supply Header, LLC (SESH)
to Ba1 from Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a
Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a Ba1-PD probability of
default (PD) rating, and a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating
at SGL-2. The rating outlook is negative. This rating
action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 31 July 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"SESH's rating downgrade reflects the expiration of its largest
capacity contract," stated Edna Marinelarena, Moody's
analyst. "Approximately 50% of the pipeline's
capacity is uncontracted leading to more volatile revenue and cash flow
production with the ratio of FFO to debt weakening materially in 2021."
The Ba1 CFR reflects the uncontracted nature of the pipeline. SESH's
financial metrics had been strong thanks to the contracted nature of the
pipeline's revenues that are based on fixed rate payments irrespective
of volumes shipped. Most of the executed contracted rates were
set in 2008, when the pipeline originally came online during a period
of high natural gas prices. However, over the years,
the pipeline's competitive position has weakened as natural gas prices
have fallen, substantial new supply has been added from shale gas
regions and additional pipeline capacity has been built to serve the critical
Florida market. These dynamics are evident in SESH's failure to
extend its largest contract, a 500,000 dekatherms (Dth) per
day contract with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL, A1 stable),
which was the pipeline's largest contract at about 50% of
pipeline capacity and revenue in 2019. The company has thus far
been unable to secure a contract with another high-quality shipper
for either a portion or for the full capacity available.
The company remains in a period of significant recontracting risk as the
original 2008 contracts expire or near their two-year notification
period. In 2021 SESH, has contracts that are nearing their
two year notification date, including contracts with Duke Energy
Florida, LLC (A3 stable) and FPL, which the company reports
making good progress towards renewal. Positively, the balance
of the pipeline's shippers continue to be other highly rated utility companies
of which operate in service territories with growing natural gas demand
driven by population growth and power generation fleet conversions to
natural gas from coal, which should support the pipeline's credit
quality longer term.
While negotiations with FPL and other shippers are ongoing, the
inability to recontract a large portion of the available capacity raises
the level of credit risk associated with the pipeline. We expect
SESH to experience revenue volatility over the next 12 months as the company
navigates markets sales for its available capacity. Additionally,
we expect any new contract to be at lower pricing than the original 2008
contracted rates resulting in less revenue generation.
SESH's cash flows are falling. The ratio of FFO to debt as
of LTM Q2 2020 was 15.5%. We expect FFO to debt will
decline close to 13% in 2020 due to the loss of the FPL contract.
Over the next 12 months, FFO to debt will be volatile and,
based on our scenario analysis, we forecast the ratio to range between
6% and 10% assuming 50% to 100% of volumes
sold. A more stressed scenario shows FFO to debt could drop to
3% should the company's utilization materially decline resulting
in only 25% of available capacity. These weak credit metrics
further assume no parent level support.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. We expect SESH to be resilient to
recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because half its revenue
is generated from contractual agreements with pipeline shippers and Florida's
reliance on natural gas for power generation. Nevertheless,
we continue to evaluate possible long-term impacts of the virus,
such as on contract renegotiations. As the events related to the
coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range
of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.
Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated
into our credit analysis for SESH are primarily related to carbon regulations
and social risks related to health and safety and demographic and societal
trends. From an environmental perspective, we view the natural
gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks.
In addition, we believe the pipeline sector has moderate exposure
to social risks. From a governance perspective, financial
strategy and risk management are key considerations, although the
pipeline's financial policies are established by its respective owners.
The SGL-2 reflects the company's good liquidity for the next 12
to 18 month and lack of external liquidity. SESH is expected to
maintain about $30 million in unrestricted cash balance and is
expected to generate about $50 million in cash flow, which
has been sufficient to meet its obligation including capex. Similar
to most of its peers in the natural gas pipeline sector, SESH does
not have an external bank revolving credit facility and dividends its
free cash flow to its sponsors. With only $400 million of
unsecured debt, we think alternate liquidity sources could include
the ability to pledge security if necessary.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the pipeline's
utilization and volume risk that if decline could lead to very weak financial
metrics. The outlook further incorporates the uncertainty around
any new agreement, or various agreements, that may be reached
over the medium-term, as it relates to tenor, price
and quality of the shippers. The outlook could return to stable
if the pipeline's utilization remains consistent with historic levels
and sales produce sufficient revenue to maintain an FFO to debt in the
10% range.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Although unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months, a rating upgrade
could occur if SESH contracts the majority of its available capacity,
either with one or multiple high rated shippers, for a period of
time that would lead to predictable cash flow generation over the long-term
and sufficient to sustain an FFO to debt above 13%.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
The rating could be downgraded if the pipeline's utilization declines
below 80% or if FFO to debt falls below 9%.
SESH is a 287-mile header system with approximately 1.1
Bcf/d transportation capacity extending from northern Louisiana,
through Mississippi and into Alabama where it interconnects with the Gulfstream
Natural Gas System L.L.C. (Baa2 stable). SESH
is a joint venture owned 50% by a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge
Inc. (Baa2 positive) and 50% by affiliates of Enable Midstream
Partners, LP (Baa3 stable).
Assignments:
..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
