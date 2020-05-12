Moody's downgrades Southeast Supply Header to Baa3; outlook negative

Approximately $400 million of debt securities affected

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded the senior unsecured rating of Southeast Supply Header, LLC (SESH) to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook is negative.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade to Baa3 reflects the company's weakened credit metrics resulting from the recontracting of expiring capacity at expected lower pricing and at less favorable terms," said Edna Marinelarena, Moody's analyst. "In addition, SESH is entering a period of significant recontracting risk with several major contracts expiring through 2024, most notably one for nearly 50% of its capacity expiring in just four months that has not yet been renewed. Failure to recontract that capacity in full and at pricing close to current levels will result in a further deterioration of the pipeline's financial position.

SESH's financial metrics had historically been stable given the contracted nature of the pipeline's revenues that are based on fixed rate payments irrespective of volumes shipped. Most of the executed contracted rates were set in 2008, which the pipeline originally came on line during a period of high natural gas prices and a relative scarcity of supply. However, over the years, the pipeline's competitive position has weakened as natural gas prices have fallen, substantial new supply has been added from shale gas, and additional pipeline capacity has been built to serve its critical Florida market. As a result, recent contract renewals have been more challenging for the pipeline, with at least one shipper failing to renew their contract and another shipper contracting at lower pricing and a shorter contract term.

These dynamics have become evident in SESH's failure thus far to extend its largest contract, a 500,000 Dth/d contract with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL, A1 stable), which expires in just four months in September 2020. The FPL contract represents 55% the pipeline's capacity and 50% of its revenues. While negotiations with FPL are ongoing, the inability to extend this contract has raised the level of credit risk associated with the pipeline. The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the pricing and tenor of any new arrangement with FPL and the pipeline's overall contractual position post-September 2020.

We expect any renewal to be at lower pricing resulting in less cash flow generation and weaker key metrics including FFO to debt in the low teens. This will continue a trend that began in 2019, when the pipeline's FFO to debt fell from 18% to less than 14%, although this was partly attributed to an increase in property tax. These lower financial metrics are likely to continue barring any mitigating actions by the pipeline sponsors, Enbridge Inc. (Baa2 positive) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Baa3 stable) to lower the pipeline's debt burden or otherwise financially support it.

SESH's next expiring contract is in September 2021 with Duke Energy Florida, LLC (A3 stable) for 150,000 Dth/d or about 19% of contracted capacity and 17% of revenues. The balance of the pipeline's shippers continue to be other highly rated utility companies of which operate in service territories with growing natural gas demand driven by population growth and power generation fleet conversions to natural gas from coal, which should support the pipeline's credit quality longer term.

We expect SESH to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because most of its revenue is generated from firm agreements subject to fixed charges regardless of the volume of gas shipped. Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate possible long-term impacts of the virus, such as on contract renegotiations. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.

Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for SESH are primarily related to carbon regulations and social risks related to demographic and societal trends, as well as customer and regulatory relations. We view the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks. Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, as well as customer relations in the provision of safe and reliable service. From a governance perspective, financial strategy and risk management are key considerations, although the pipeline's financial policies are established by its respective owners.

The negative outlook reflects the significant recontracting risk associated with SESH's largest expiring contract with FPL that has yet to be finalized and, if renegotiated, will likely be at lower rates and a possibly shorter tenor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

A rating upgrade is unlikely given material recontracting risk over the next 12 to 18 months. The negative outlook could return to stable if capacity is fully contracted at favorable terms. Additionally, a rating upgrade could occur if there is a material improvement in the company's credit metrics such that its FFO to debt exceeded 15%, on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

The rating could be downgraded if SESH is not able to re-contract all or a large portion of the expiring 500,000 Dth/d capacity on favorable terms with highly rated shippers. SESH could also be downgraded if its FFO to debt fell to below 10% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SESH is a 287-mile header system with approximately 1.1 Bcf/d transportation capacity extending from northern Louisiana, through Mississippi and into Alabama where it interconnects with the Gulfstream Natural Gas System L.L.C. (Baa2 stable). SESH is a joint venture owned 50% by a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (Baa2 positive) and 50% by affiliates of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Baa3 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

