Moody's downgrades Southwest Gas Corporation and Southwest Gas Holdings; outlooks stable

Approximately $2.0 billion of debt securities affected

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the senior unsecured rating of Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas) to Baa1 from A3 and the Issuer Rating of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Southwest Holdings) to Baa2 from Baa1. The rating outlook for both issuers is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The ratings downgrade of both Southwest Gas and Southwest Holdings reflects weakening credit profiles driven by rising debt to fund sustained high capital expenditures at Southwest Gas and slowly growing operating cash flow due to tax reform and regulatory lag associated with the recovery of investments" stated Nana Hamilton, AVP-Analyst.

Southwest Gas' capital expenditures remain robust, with approximately $700 million planned annually over the next two years, close to the annual average of about $720 million over the last three years. The utility intends to finance this capital spending with operating cash flow and a mix of debt and equity. However, largely debt financed cash shortfalls over the 2018-2019 period, together with cash flow that has not kept pace with this higher debt, have resulted in a deterioration in financial metrics that we expect to persist. The utility's CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio has fallen from 20% in 2017 to below 15% in both 2019 and 2020, and we do not expect it to recover materially in coming years.

The downgrade also reflects regulatory lag in the recovery of costs, which the utility continues to experience in Arizona, it's largest regulatory jurisdiction, where rate cases are based on a historic test year. While the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) allows for post-test year plant (PTYP) adjustments, the application of PTYP is not consistent. Southwest Gas' most recent rate case in Arizona [1], filed in May 2019 and finalized in December 2020, was fully litigated and based on a test year ending 31 January 2019 with a six-month PTYP period. The rate proceeding, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in a rate increase of $36.7 million and a 46% increase in authorized rate base to $1.93 billion. However, the utility's allowed return on equity (ROE) was lowered to a below-industry average 9.1% from 9.5% and equity capitalization was lowered to 51.1% from 51.7%, both credit negatives. Furthermore, while Southwest Gas received approval to continue its decoupling mechanism, the ACC discontinued the utility's vintage steel pipe (VSP) replacement surcharge program first approved in 2016, which we had viewed as a credit positive.

Southwest Gas also had a $23 million rate increase approved in Nevada [2] in September 2020 based on a 9.25% ROE and 49.26% equity capitalization and has a rate case pending in its smaller California jurisdiction. These recent and pending rate increases will not grow the company's cash flow sufficiently, relative to the forecasted increase in debt, to restore the utility's credit metrics to levels characteristic of A3 rated utilities. Over the next few years, we expect Southwest Gas to produce a ratio of operating cash flow excluding working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the mid-teens.

The downgrade of parent Southwest Holdings is driven by the financial weakness at Southwest Gas, it's primary subsidiary. The downgrade also maintains the one-notch rating differential between the two entities, reflective of the structural subordination to utility level debt of any debt that may be incurred at Southwest Holdings as well as the higher risk operations of subsidiary Centuri Construction Group (Centuri, not rated). Over the next two years, we project a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt at Southwest Holdings of around 18%, higher than the utility due to the additional cash flow provided to the parent by Centuri.

Outlook

The stable outlooks at Southwest Holdings and Southwest Gas reflect our expectation that Southwest Gas' regulatory jurisdictions will remain generally supportive of its credit quality despite the recent credit negative regulatory developments, and that the utility will reverse the recent decline in financial metrics and consistently generate a ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the mid-teens. The stable outlook also assumes that Southwest Holdings will not increase the overall organization's business or financial risk with a material expansion of non-utility operations or the addition of a significant amount of holding company debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

For Southwest Gas, a rating upgrade could be considered if there a significant improvement in its regulatory environments that meaningfully reduces regulatory lag and if key credit metrics improve to levels closer to historical results, including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 17%.

Southwest Holding's rating could be upgraded with an upgrade of Southwest Gas. Also, if Southwest Holdings meaningfully reduces business risk associated with unregulated operations and maintains a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio consistently above 19%, a rating upgrade could be considered.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered for Southwest Gas if there is a decline in the supportiveness of its regulatory environments, or if key credit metrics do not stabilize and improve from recent levels, including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 14%.

Southwest Holdings' rating could be downgraded with a downgrade of Southwest Gas or if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is sustained below 16%. Furthermore, if the growth of Southwest Holdings' riskier unregulated operations outpaces utility growth or if there is a significant increase in parent debt, a rating downgrade could be possible at Southwest Holdings.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Southwest Gas Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

..Issuer: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southwest Gas Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Southwest Holdings is a diversified utility holding company, conducting business through regulated natural gas utility operations and unregulated utility infrastructure services. Its principal subsidiary, Southwest Gas, is a natural gas local distribution company (LDC), serving over two million customers in central and southern Arizona, southern Nevada (including the Las Vegas metropolitan area), northern Nevada, and Lake Tahoe and areas in San Bernardino County in California. Southwest Holdings' utility infrastructure services company, Centuri, not rated, is a full-service underground piping contractor primarily serving investor owned gas and electric utilities in the US and Canada.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] Arizona Corporation Commission, Docket G-0155lA-19-0055 17-Dec-2020

[2] Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, Docket 20-02023 25-Sep-2020

