Moody's downgrades SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's Junior Senior ratings to A3 and affirms all other ratings

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's junior senior unsecured ratings
to A3 from A2, and affirmed the bank's long term deposit and
senior unsecured ratings of Aa3. The rating agency also affirmed
the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of
a3, the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa3(cr)
and long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of Aa3 and the subordinate
MTN program rating of (P)Baa1. The outlook on the deposits and
senior unsecured ratings remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
The affirmation of the bank's a3 BCA reflects the bank's strong performance
throughout the pandemic as demonstrated by its sound asset quality,
resilient profitability and strong capitalisation. The bank's problem
ratio remained at very low levels at 0.3% of gross loans
(including loans transferred to covered bond companies) at end September
2021 broadly unchanged from 0.3% at end 2019, reflecting
the bank's low credit risk retail mortgage portfolio. Profitability
has also remained strong with a return to tangible banking assets of 0.9%
in 2020, improving to almost 1.3% in the first nine
months of 2021. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's capital levels
have strengthened and compare favourably to peers, with a tangible
common equity to risk weighted assets of 22% at end September 2021.
These strengths are balanced against the bank's relatively high,
and growing level of capital markets funding and credit concentrations
in the commercial real-estate sector.
LOSS GIVEN FAILURE
The downgrade of the bank's junior senior ratings follows revisions to
the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA)'s approach to calculating
minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) subordination
requirements, which anticipate the implementation of the amended
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD2) into Norwegian law.
Following this revision, Moody's forward-looking Advanced
Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's liability
structure suggests that junior senior debt holders are likely to face
moderate losses given failure resulting in a rating of A3 in-line
with the bank's BCA. This reflects the agency's view that under
the new MREL subordination requirements it is less likely that the bank
will issue a sufficiently large buffer above the new lower minimum requirement
to materially reduce expected loss rates.
However, the LGF analysis continues to indicate that the volume
of junior senior instruments required to be issued over the next two years
will be large enough to ensure that depositors and senior unsecured creditors
are likely to face extremely low losses given a failure, resulting
in three notches of uplift to the ratings from the BCA,
OUTLOOK
The bank's deposit and debt ratings carry stable outlooks balancing SpareBank
1 Nord-Norge's robust financial performance with downside
risks stemming from certain credit concentrations and its dependence on
market funding. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that
the bank will issue sufficient volumes of junior senior debt to support
the senior unsecured rating, despite lower mandatory subordination
requirements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could develop if SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
demonstrates; comfortable liquidity and lower use of market funds
combined with maintaining strong capitalisation on an on-going
basis; continued stronger earnings generation across the credit cycle
without an increase in its risk profile combined with an improved cost-to-income
ratio.
The bank's ratings could be downgraded if: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's
problem loan ratio and impairments increase significantly above its similarly-rated
peers; financing conditions become more difficult, impairing
its ability to raise low-cost market funding; its risk profile
increases, as a result of increased exposures to more volatile sectors;
the macroeconomic environment deteriorates, leading to adverse developments
in the Norwegian real-estate market and a deterioration in asset
quality.
Furthermore, the senior unsecured debt ratings could be downgraded
should the bank issue materially lower volumes of junior-senior
instruments.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
Downgrades:
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Baa3(hyb)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454