Moody's downgrades SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's Junior Senior ratings to A3 and affirms all other ratings

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's junior senior unsecured ratings to A3 from A2, and affirmed the bank's long term deposit and senior unsecured ratings of Aa3. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3, the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa3(cr) and long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of Aa3 and the subordinate MTN program rating of (P)Baa1. The outlook on the deposits and senior unsecured ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of the bank's a3 BCA reflects the bank's strong performance throughout the pandemic as demonstrated by its sound asset quality, resilient profitability and strong capitalisation. The bank's problem ratio remained at very low levels at 0.3% of gross loans (including loans transferred to covered bond companies) at end September 2021 broadly unchanged from 0.3% at end 2019, reflecting the bank's low credit risk retail mortgage portfolio. Profitability has also remained strong with a return to tangible banking assets of 0.9% in 2020, improving to almost 1.3% in the first nine months of 2021. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's capital levels have strengthened and compare favourably to peers, with a tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 22% at end September 2021.

These strengths are balanced against the bank's relatively high, and growing level of capital markets funding and credit concentrations in the commercial real-estate sector.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE

The downgrade of the bank's junior senior ratings follows revisions to the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA)'s approach to calculating minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) subordination requirements, which anticipate the implementation of the amended Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD2) into Norwegian law.

Following this revision, Moody's forward-looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's liability structure suggests that junior senior debt holders are likely to face moderate losses given failure resulting in a rating of A3 in-line with the bank's BCA. This reflects the agency's view that under the new MREL subordination requirements it is less likely that the bank will issue a sufficiently large buffer above the new lower minimum requirement to materially reduce expected loss rates.

However, the LGF analysis continues to indicate that the volume of junior senior instruments required to be issued over the next two years will be large enough to ensure that depositors and senior unsecured creditors are likely to face extremely low losses given a failure, resulting in three notches of uplift to the ratings from the BCA,

OUTLOOK

The bank's deposit and debt ratings carry stable outlooks balancing SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's robust financial performance with downside risks stemming from certain credit concentrations and its dependence on market funding. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will issue sufficient volumes of junior senior debt to support the senior unsecured rating, despite lower mandatory subordination requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge demonstrates; comfortable liquidity and lower use of market funds combined with maintaining strong capitalisation on an on-going basis; continued stronger earnings generation across the credit cycle without an increase in its risk profile combined with an improved cost-to-income ratio.

The bank's ratings could be downgraded if: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's problem loan ratio and impairments increase significantly above its similarly-rated peers; financing conditions become more difficult, impairing its ability to raise low-cost market funding; its risk profile increases, as a result of increased exposures to more volatile sectors; the macroeconomic environment deteriorates, leading to adverse developments in the Norwegian real-estate market and a deterioration in asset quality.

Furthermore, the senior unsecured debt ratings could be downgraded should the bank issue materially lower volumes of junior-senior instruments.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Downgrades:

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Baa3(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

