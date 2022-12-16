Moody's downgrades Sparrow Obligated Group's (MI) revenue bond ratings to A3; outlook revised to negative

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sparrow Obligated Group's (MI) (Sparrow) revenue bond ratings to A3 from A2. The organization has about $414 million of debt outstanding. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable at the lower rating level.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Sparrow's rating to A3 reflects the magnitude of operating losses in fiscal 2022 resulting in negative cash flow. Operating losses together with unrealized losses on its investment portfolio, has translated to a 22% decline in Sparrow's unrestricted cash/investments position since the beginning of the fiscal year (January 1). Sparrow's losses are the result of challenges facing the majority of not for profit hospitals including materially higher labor costs, inflation across a range of non-labor expense categories, and higher length of stay (resulting in unreimbursed costs) reflecting staffing and operating challenges at post-acute institutions such as rehabilitation facilities. Though similar to challenges facing other hospitals, Sparrow's operating losses and decline in unrestricted cash balances exceed that of the broader industry and many Michigan based peer institutions, and create a deeper challenge to restoring positive cash flow in fiscal 2023. Sparrow is budgeting for strong improvement in fiscal 2023 with contracted rate increases and the annualized impact of a reduction in force, contributing revenue growth and expense controls. The organization's balance sheet will be a moderating factor during this period of transition; though down by about a third from recent peaks, going into fiscal 2023, Sparrow will have about 190 days cash and about 200% cash to debt.

Sparrow recently announced its intent to affiliate with the University of Michigan Health System. If the deal clears regulatory hurdles, it could close in the first half of calendar 2023. As currently contemplated, the University would become Sparrow's sole corporate member, but will not guarantee its debt. If completed as currently contemplated, the affiliation will help fund capital expenditures, which would help preserve Sparrow's balance sheet if it is able to stabilize operations, and could benefit financial performance through economies of scale and other operating efficiencies. The magnitude of potential benefit is not currently known and the affiliation has not been incorporated into the rating.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the challenges Sparrow faces to restoring operating performance and cash flow to sustainable levels and our expectation that margins will remain weak through at least 2023. The downgrade and negative outlook assume Sparrow will obtain forbearance or a waiver on its debt service coverage test for fiscal 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly stronger cash flow

- Material strengthening of balance sheet metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to obtain forbearance agreement or waiver on debt service coverage test

- Inability to improve operating performance - Decline in cash/unrestricted investments from current levels - Discontinuation of merger talks or regulatory action to block merger with University of Michigan Health System

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a joint and several general obligation and are secured by a security interest in the gross receivables of the Sparrow Obligated Group. The obligated group consists of the flagship hospital and Sparrow Clinton Hospital. There is one financial covenant, a debt service coverage test of 1.1x, measured annually at the fiscal year end.

PROFILE

Sparrow is a multisite integrated health system with five hospital locations in Lansing, Michigan and the surrounding service area. The system includes a sizable employed physician practice and a health plan.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Steingart

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

