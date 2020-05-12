Moody's downgrades Spectrum Holdings ratings (CFR to Caa2 from Caa1); outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Services ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Spectrum Holdings III Corp. (dba Spectrum Plastics Group, "Spectrum"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to Caa2 from Caa1) and probability of default rating (to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD), along with the rating for its first lien senior secured credit facilities (to Caa1 from B3) and second lien term loan rating (to Ca from Caa3). The ratings outlook is stable.

"The downgrades reflect Spectrum's sustained high adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) in excess of 10x and weak cash generation against the backdrop of a deteriorating economic environment," says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for the company. Despite the recent surge in demand for its medical products, Spectrum's debt serviceability remains weak with EBITA-to-interest of just 1.1x given its heavy debt stack. Moody's believes the challenging market conditions will curtail the company's ability to achieve sufficient deleveraging over the next couple of years such that its debt will be refinanceable on economically reasonable terms, particularly as some of its products that are less specialized in nature will face pricing pressure and demand reductions in more discretionary segments, exacerbating already weak key credit metrics.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Spectrum's levered balance sheet and inherently limited financial flexibility, coupled with some exposure to discretionary medical segments in particular, leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains exposed to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Spectrum of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Spectrum Holdings III Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spectrum Holdings III Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATIONALE

Spectrum's Caa2 CFR broadly reflects the company's high financial risk with very elevated leverage in excess of 10x, low interest coverage and relatively modest scale. Moody's expects the company's key credit metrics to remain weak over the course of 2020, increasing the risk of default if the current challenging market environment worsens further and persists longer than anticipated. The ratings, nonetheless, are supported by the company's solid margins, good product diversification and relatively high barriers to entry for its more specialized medical devices products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spectrum's favorable end market exposure to the broad medical and food sectors will sustain earnings at reasonable levels that are supportive of the revised ratings. The outlook also reflects the company's deemed adequate liquidity provisions, with no near-term debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates due to customer or contract losses or pricing pressure, or if there is further weakening of liquidity including negative free cash flow and increased revolver utilization.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained growth in revenue and earnings that result in a material reduction in leverage to below 9x, with free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained above 1%.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Spectrum Plastics Group is a manufacturer and provider of a wide variety of engineered specialty plastics products used in medical, food and industrial end markets. The company is owned by private equity firm, AEA Investors. Sales in 2019 were $315 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Singh

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

