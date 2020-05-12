Moody's downgrades Spectrum Holdings ratings (CFR to Caa2 from Caa1); outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Services ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for
Spectrum Holdings III Corp. (dba Spectrum Plastics Group,
"Spectrum"), including the company's corporate
family rating (CFR, to Caa2 from Caa1) and probability of default
rating (to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD), along with the rating
for its first lien senior secured credit facilities (to Caa1 from B3)
and second lien term loan rating (to Ca from Caa3). The ratings
outlook is stable.
"The downgrades reflect Spectrum's sustained high adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) in excess of 10x and weak cash
generation against the backdrop of a deteriorating economic environment,"
says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for the company.
Despite the recent surge in demand for its medical products, Spectrum's
debt serviceability remains weak with EBITA-to-interest
of just 1.1x given its heavy debt stack. Moody's believes
the challenging market conditions will curtail the company's ability
to achieve sufficient deleveraging over the next couple of years such
that its debt will be refinanceable on economically reasonable terms,
particularly as some of its products that are less specialized in nature
will face pricing pressure and demand reductions in more discretionary
segments, exacerbating already weak key credit metrics.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically,
Spectrum's levered balance sheet and inherently limited financial
flexibility, coupled with some exposure to discretionary medical
segments in particular, leave it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company
remains exposed to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Spectrum of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Spectrum Holdings III Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Spectrum Holdings III Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATING RATIONALE
Spectrum's Caa2 CFR broadly reflects the company's high financial
risk with very elevated leverage in excess of 10x, low interest
coverage and relatively modest scale. Moody's expects the
company's key credit metrics to remain weak over the course of 2020,
increasing the risk of default if the current challenging market environment
worsens further and persists longer than anticipated. The ratings,
nonetheless, are supported by the company's solid margins,
good product diversification and relatively high barriers to entry for
its more specialized medical devices products.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spectrum's
favorable end market exposure to the broad medical and food sectors will
sustain earnings at reasonable levels that are supportive of the revised
ratings. The outlook also reflects the company's deemed adequate
liquidity provisions, with no near-term debt maturities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates due
to customer or contract losses or pricing pressure, or if there
is further weakening of liquidity including negative free cash flow and
increased revolver utilization.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained growth in
revenue and earnings that result in a material reduction in leverage to
below 9x, with free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained
above 1%.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Spectrum Plastics Group
is a manufacturer and provider of a wide variety of engineered specialty
plastics products used in medical, food and industrial end markets.
The company is owned by private equity firm, AEA Investors.
Sales in 2019 were $315 million.
