Moody's downgrades Speedway Motorsports' CFR to B1; outlook changed to negative

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Speedway Motorsports,
LLC's (Speedway) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD, and
the senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B1. The outlook was
changed to negative from ratings under review. These actions conclude
the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 16, 2020.
The downgrade of Speedway's ratings reflects the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak which has limited the ability to hold live events with spectators
in attendance. While several races were postponed at the beginning
of the pandemic, the races have been rescheduled although without
fans in attendance for the near term. Moody's projects revenue,
EBITDA and cash flow to decline substantially in the near term as a result
of lost attendance related revenue.
A summary of today's actions are as follows:
..Issuer: Speedway Motorsports, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027,
downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Speedway Motorsports, LLC
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Speedway's B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that leverage
will increase materially in the near term (to over 8X by the end of 2020
from 5.2x as of Q1 2020) and free cash flow will decline as a result
of the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the ability to hold live
events with fans in attendance. Several events were postponed and
rescheduled to later in the season, but NASCAR racing resumed on
May 17th, 2020. In the near term, races have been held
without fans in attendance which has resulted in the loss of attendance
and related revenue (food, beverage, and merchandise) which
will lead to a substantial decline in EBITDA and cash flow.
Races may be held with limited amounts of fans in attendance if the impact
of the pandemic subsides over the course of the season, but Speedway
remains vulnerable to a prolonged outbreak which could lead to another
suspension of NASCAR events. Speedway has also faced multiyear
declines in attendance due to reduced fan interest in NASCAR racing.
Several changes to the sport have been made to increase fan interest and
attract different demographic groups, but reduced fan interest will
remain a challenge for the company. While the TV broadcast agreement
has offset declines in revenue from other race related segments,
the agreements expire at the end of 2024 while the notes mature in 2027.
NASCAR Holdings, Inc. acquired the company's larger
competitor, International Speedway Corporation, in 2019 which
could lead to additional changes in the motorsport industry and elevates
uncertainty going forward.
Speedway benefits from its market position within the motor sports industry
supported by entitlements to 13 NASCAR Cup races and other motor sports
events at 8 owned facilities, and broadcast rights under a 10 year
NASCAR agreement lasting through 2024. The TV broadcast agreement
provides higher broadcast revenue to the company which contributes to
EBITDA at a high margin level during normal operating conditions and partly
offsets persistent declines in admissions and food, beverage and
merchandise revenue. Speedway has generated good free cash flow
historically that has been directed in part toward debt reduction,
which Moody's expects will continue after the impact from the pandemic
begins to subside.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The motor sport sector
has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Speedway's credit profile have left it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Speedway remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Speedway of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Speedway's credit
profile is the relatively conservative financial policy. Speedway
has consistently used a portion of free cash flow to repay debt.
While Speedway will be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term,
Moody's expects excess cash on the balance sheet will be used for
debt repayment once the pandemic begins to abate. Speedway was
previously a public company, but become a private company in 2019.
Speedway is owned by members for the Smith family.
Speedway's liquidity position is adequate and supported by $95
million of cash on the balance sheet and a $100 million revolving
credit facility maturing in 2024, with $50 million drawn
as of Q1 2020. In April 2020, Speedway borrowed an additional
$45 million against its revolver to increase the amount of cash
on the balance sheet, which has left less than $5 million
of availability on the revolver. Capital expenditures were projected
to be $20 to $30 million in 2020, but will be reduced
to preserve liquidity. Historically, Speedway used a portion
of cash flow for dividends, but has not made a dividend payment
since the company became a private company in September 2019. Cash
flow from operations will be substantially impacted by the number of events
held in 2020, spectator attendance, and cost saving measures
taken as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. If events continue
to be held for the remainder of 2020 season, Moody's projects
a portion of cash on the balance sheet will be used for debt repayment.
Speedway is subject to financial covenants on its credit facility including
a total leverage ratio of 5x with additional step downs going forward
and an interest coverage ratio of 3x for the life of the credit facility.
Moody's expects the cushion of compliance to tighten and an amendment
may be required in the near term as a result of the impact of the pandemic.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that revenue, profitability,
and cash flow from operations will decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus
outbreak's impact on the ability to hold NASCAR events with spectators
in attendance. Speedway will be reliant on broadcast revenue as
long as events are held without fans and would be materially impacted
by a prolonged pandemic that leads to a cancellation of future races.
Spectators may be allowed to attend on a limited basis if the coronavirus
subsides, but attendance related revenue will likely be below normal
levels due to requirements to maintain social distancing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is not likely in the near term given the impact of the pandemic
on the ability to operate NASCAR events with fan in attendance as well
as Moody's expectation of a substantial increase in leverage in
the near term. However, an upgrade could occur if Debt-to-EBITDA
was projected to decrease below 4x. A good liquidity position with
a free cash flow to debt ratio in the high single digit percentages would
also be required, as well as confidence that the financial policy
of the firm would be consistent with a higher rating. A stabilization
of fan interest in NASCAR racing would also be required as reflected by
attendance revenue growth and positive broadcast viewership trends.
The ratings could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA leverage
was sustained above 5x due to major development projects or a sustained
decline in profitability due to a deterioration in spectator interest
in NASCAR. A weak liquidity position or an ability to obtain an
amendment to its financial covenants could also lead to a downgrade.
The $350 million senior notes are rated B2, one notch below
the B1 CFR due to their subordination to the credit facility, which
is not rated by Moody's.
Speedway Motorsports, LLC, headquartered in Concord,
NC, is the second largest promoter, marketer and sponsor of
motor sports activities in the U.S. primarily through its
ownership of eight major racetracks. NASCAR sanctioned events account
for the vast majority of Speedway's revenue. Speedway became a
private company in 2019 and is owned by members of the Smith family.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
