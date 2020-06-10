Moody's downgrades Speedway Motorsports' CFR to B1; outlook changed to negative

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Speedway Motorsports, LLC's (Speedway) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD, and the senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B1. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review. These actions conclude the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 16, 2020.

The downgrade of Speedway's ratings reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which has limited the ability to hold live events with spectators in attendance. While several races were postponed at the beginning of the pandemic, the races have been rescheduled although without fans in attendance for the near term. Moody's projects revenue, EBITDA and cash flow to decline substantially in the near term as a result of lost attendance related revenue.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

..Issuer: Speedway Motorsports, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027, downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Speedway Motorsports, LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Speedway's B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will increase materially in the near term (to over 8X by the end of 2020 from 5.2x as of Q1 2020) and free cash flow will decline as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the ability to hold live events with fans in attendance. Several events were postponed and rescheduled to later in the season, but NASCAR racing resumed on May 17th, 2020. In the near term, races have been held without fans in attendance which has resulted in the loss of attendance and related revenue (food, beverage, and merchandise) which will lead to a substantial decline in EBITDA and cash flow.

Races may be held with limited amounts of fans in attendance if the impact of the pandemic subsides over the course of the season, but Speedway remains vulnerable to a prolonged outbreak which could lead to another suspension of NASCAR events. Speedway has also faced multiyear declines in attendance due to reduced fan interest in NASCAR racing. Several changes to the sport have been made to increase fan interest and attract different demographic groups, but reduced fan interest will remain a challenge for the company. While the TV broadcast agreement has offset declines in revenue from other race related segments, the agreements expire at the end of 2024 while the notes mature in 2027. NASCAR Holdings, Inc. acquired the company's larger competitor, International Speedway Corporation, in 2019 which could lead to additional changes in the motorsport industry and elevates uncertainty going forward.

Speedway benefits from its market position within the motor sports industry supported by entitlements to 13 NASCAR Cup races and other motor sports events at 8 owned facilities, and broadcast rights under a 10 year NASCAR agreement lasting through 2024. The TV broadcast agreement provides higher broadcast revenue to the company which contributes to EBITDA at a high margin level during normal operating conditions and partly offsets persistent declines in admissions and food, beverage and merchandise revenue. Speedway has generated good free cash flow historically that has been directed in part toward debt reduction, which Moody's expects will continue after the impact from the pandemic begins to subside.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The motor sport sector has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Speedway's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Speedway remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Speedway of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Speedway's credit profile is the relatively conservative financial policy. Speedway has consistently used a portion of free cash flow to repay debt. While Speedway will be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term, Moody's expects excess cash on the balance sheet will be used for debt repayment once the pandemic begins to abate. Speedway was previously a public company, but become a private company in 2019. Speedway is owned by members for the Smith family.

Speedway's liquidity position is adequate and supported by $95 million of cash on the balance sheet and a $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2024, with $50 million drawn as of Q1 2020. In April 2020, Speedway borrowed an additional $45 million against its revolver to increase the amount of cash on the balance sheet, which has left less than $5 million of availability on the revolver. Capital expenditures were projected to be $20 to $30 million in 2020, but will be reduced to preserve liquidity. Historically, Speedway used a portion of cash flow for dividends, but has not made a dividend payment since the company became a private company in September 2019. Cash flow from operations will be substantially impacted by the number of events held in 2020, spectator attendance, and cost saving measures taken as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. If events continue to be held for the remainder of 2020 season, Moody's projects a portion of cash on the balance sheet will be used for debt repayment. Speedway is subject to financial covenants on its credit facility including a total leverage ratio of 5x with additional step downs going forward and an interest coverage ratio of 3x for the life of the credit facility. Moody's expects the cushion of compliance to tighten and an amendment may be required in the near term as a result of the impact of the pandemic.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that revenue, profitability, and cash flow from operations will decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the ability to hold NASCAR events with spectators in attendance. Speedway will be reliant on broadcast revenue as long as events are held without fans and would be materially impacted by a prolonged pandemic that leads to a cancellation of future races. Spectators may be allowed to attend on a limited basis if the coronavirus subsides, but attendance related revenue will likely be below normal levels due to requirements to maintain social distancing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is not likely in the near term given the impact of the pandemic on the ability to operate NASCAR events with fan in attendance as well as Moody's expectation of a substantial increase in leverage in the near term. However, an upgrade could occur if Debt-to-EBITDA was projected to decrease below 4x. A good liquidity position with a free cash flow to debt ratio in the high single digit percentages would also be required, as well as confidence that the financial policy of the firm would be consistent with a higher rating. A stabilization of fan interest in NASCAR racing would also be required as reflected by attendance revenue growth and positive broadcast viewership trends.

The ratings could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA leverage was sustained above 5x due to major development projects or a sustained decline in profitability due to a deterioration in spectator interest in NASCAR. A weak liquidity position or an ability to obtain an amendment to its financial covenants could also lead to a downgrade.

The $350 million senior notes are rated B2, one notch below the B1 CFR due to their subordination to the credit facility, which is not rated by Moody's.

Speedway Motorsports, LLC, headquartered in Concord, NC, is the second largest promoter, marketer and sponsor of motor sports activities in the U.S. primarily through its ownership of eight major racetracks. NASCAR sanctioned events account for the vast majority of Speedway's revenue. Speedway became a private company in 2019 and is owned by members of the Smith family.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

