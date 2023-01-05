Moody's downgrades Spin Holdco's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $2.1 billion of rated debt securities impacted

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Spin Holdco, Inc.'s ("Spin") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded Spin's senior secured debt ratings to Caa1. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade to Caa1 reflects Spin's stressed liquidity and elevated leverage. Weaker than expected utilization levels in community laundry and increasing labor and fuel costs have led to margin deterioration through the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023," said Justin Remsen, Assistant Vice President at Moody's.

"While we forecast a modest uptick in margins, we expect the company to burn about $100 million in cash in fiscal year ending March 2024. Rising interest costs with $2 billion of unhedged floating rate debt and the company's capital intensive business model are key drivers of the cash use. We believe significant cuts to capital spending are required to provide additional liquidity. This comes amidst uncertainty with the company's sponsor, turnover of multiple executives, and expectations for a weaker macro-economic environment," added Remsen.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Spin Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spin Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Spin's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects elevated leverage and constrained liquidity. The company will experience significant cash burn over the next several quarters driven by its exposure to rising interest rates and capital expenditure requirements. Leverage of 6.6x as of September 2022 (or 7.3x without our lease adjustments) is elevated given laundry machine utilization rates below pre-covid levels and execution risk associated with a meaningful reduction of capital spend.

Spin's ratings benefit from its solid market position as the leading national provider of outsourced laundry equipment services for multifamily housing properties, colleges, and in-home customers. Spin is the largest operator among few national players. The recession resistant qualities of its services provide a predictable, recurring revenue stream and strong margin profile.

Moody's forecasts that Spin will have weak liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. As of September 30, 2022, Spin had $90 million of balance sheet cash of which $49 million was readily available. The remaining $41 million balance represents less liquid cash in machines, which we believe would be costly and time consuming to collect. The company has $48 million available on the $140 million revolver with $79 million drawn and $13 million in letters of credit as of September 30, 2022. We project negative $90 million free cash flow in fiscal year ending March 2023 and negative $60 million in fiscal year 2024.

Spin is subject to a springing net first lien leverage ratio under its revolver. The covenant is tested if utilization under the revolver exceeds 30% of the facility amount. Net first lien leverage was 5.8x with a maximum of 7.15x for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. The covenant steps down to 6.5x in April 2024. We expect Spin to remain in compliance with its springing maximum net first lien leverage covenant, but with limited cushion when the step down occurs.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Spin's adjusted leverage will remain under 7.5x despite our expectation for reduced capital spend over the next year.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Spin's ESG credit impact score was changed to (CIS-5) representing a very highly negative impact, driven by governance risks. Governance risks arise from operating challenges and stressed liquidity associated with aggressive financial policies.

The company is owned by private equity companies Pamplona Capital and Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan. Pamplona Capital's parent, Letterone, had two of its Russian minority investors sanctioned in relation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While Spin's performance has been largely unaffected by the sanctions, Moody's views the events increase the uncertainty regarding Pamplona's strategy for its investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Spin's ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates further. Operational disruptions including declines in retention or utilization rates such that adjusted leverage is elevated above 7.5x could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Spin effectively manages its liquidity challenges. An expectation for positive cash flow and reduced reliance on the revolver would represent meaningful improvements in liquidity. An upgrade would also require debt-to-EBITDA below 6.5x.

Headquartered in Melville, New York, Spin is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. Spin is the largest provider of outsourced laundry equipment services for multi-family housing properties in North America.

