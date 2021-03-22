Moody's downgrades Sritex to B3; ratings remain on review for further downgrade

Singapore, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (P.T.)'s (Sritex) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1.

Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B1 the ratings on: (1) the $150 million backed senior unsecured notes due in 2024, issued by Golden Legacy Pte. Ltd. and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sritex and its subsidiaries; and (2) the $225 million senior unsecured notes due in 2025, issued by Sritex and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by all of its operating subsidiaries.

All ratings remain under review for further downgrade.

"The downgrade reflects Sritex's persistently weak liquidity and heightened refinancing risks given ongoing and material further delays with its loan extension exercise," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Analyst and the Lead Analyst for Sritex.

The review for further downgrade reflects continued uncertainties relating to its refinancing plans.

The ratings review will focus on Sritex's progress on addressing its upcoming debt maturities. More specifically, the review will focus on (1) the progress of Sritex's discussions with its lenders to extend the maturity date on its syndicated loan; (2) the progress of Sritex's discussions with lenders on new bilateral loans; (3) Sritex's ability to renew its short-term working capital lines that will expire through 2021; (4) Sritex's working capital management and ability to generate cash flows; and (5) the execution of any alternative funding plans.

Moody's expects to conclude the review within 60 days.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sritex faces high refinancing risk given its weak liquidity position and large amounts of debt maturing over the coming quarters. Sritex's continued reliance on banks for its refinancing needs leaves it vulnerable to funding conditions, which have weakened amid negative sentiment on the textile sector in Indonesia.

On 2 November 2020, Sritex submitted a request to its lenders for a 2-year extension on its $350 million syndicated loan maturing in January 2022. Its lenders had until 1 March 2021, an extension from the first deadline of 2 February, to respond to the extension request. However, a definitive agreement for the 2-year extension has yet to appear, which increasingly weighs on Sritex's credit profile.

Concurrently, the company has been negotiating refinancing arrangements with existing lenders to address any potential funding gap. However, firm agreements are yet to be put in place.

Sritex's cash holdings of $159 million as of 30 September 2020 and expected free cash flow of around $50 million over the next 15 months will not be sufficient to cover its upcoming debt obligations of: (1) $350 million syndicated loan due January 2022; (2) $65 million medium-term notes, of which $40 million has been paid in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25 million will be due in Q2 2021; (3) $15 million of debt amortization payments; and (4) $174 million outstanding under short-term working capital lines as of 30 September 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given today's rating action, an upgrade is unlikely in the short term. However, the ratings could be confirmed if Sritex successfully addresses its upcoming maturities and materially improves its liquidity and debt structure.

On the other hand, the ratings are likely to be downgraded further if Sritex fails to put in place a concrete refinancing plan in the near term or if Sritex's liquidity deteriorates further, either because of (1) falling cash balances, (2) increasing short-term working capital debt, (3) a loss in access to working capital lines, or (4) if working capital fails to unwind over the next few quarters.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (P.T.) (Sritex), based in Central Java, Indonesia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer of yarn, greige (raw fabric), finished fabric and apparel, including uniforms and retail clothing. The company's operations are spread across 25 factories, consisting of nine spinning plants, three weaving plants, five finishing plants and eight garment plants. Net revenue generated by the company's four divisions amounted to around $1.2 billion in 2019.

Sritex is majority owned by the Lukminto family (60.11%). Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, the son of founder H.M Lukminto, has been the company's president director since 2006. The family oversees the day-to-day operations. The remaining 39.89% share of the company is publicly traded on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.

