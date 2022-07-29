Moody's downgrades St. Galler Kantonalbank AG's backed long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings to Aa2

Backed senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at Aa2 stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the backed long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of St. Galler Kantonalbank AG (SGKB) to Aa2 from Aa1. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the backed senior unsecured debt rating of SGKB at Aa2 with a stable outlook and affirmed the rating of the bank's currently outstanding Tier 2 instrument (ISIN CH0373476123) at A2.

All other ratings and rating assessments of SGKB were unaffected by today's rating action. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF BACKED LONG-TERM COUNTERPARTY RISK RATINGS (CRRs)

Today's one-notch downgrade of SGKB's backed long-term CRRs to Aa2 from Aa1 was prompted by the reduction in the volume of senior unsecured and subordinated debt instruments subordinated to counterparty risk liabilities and the increase in the balance sheet volume. This results in a higher loss severity for those liabilities subsumed by the backed CRRs under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which now indicates a very low loss given failure for these liabilities. This results in two notches of rating uplift – from three notches previously – from the bank's a1 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

-- AFFIRMATION OF BACKED SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING WITH STABLE OUTLOOK

The decline in the volume of subordinated debt instruments relative to the size of the bank's balance sheet has also resulted in a higher loss severity for senior unsecured debt instruments under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which now indicates a moderate loss given failure for this debt class, resulting in no rating uplift from the bank's a1 Adjusted BCA. Previously, the Advanced LGF analysis indicated a low loss given failure, which resulted in one notch of rating uplift for senior unsecured debt.

However, since SGKB's senior unsecured debt is covered by an explicit deficiency guarantee from the Canton of St. Gallen, Moody's now incorporates two notches of cantonal government support in the bank's backed senior unsecured debt rating compared to one notch previously, thereby offsetting the lower rating uplift resulting from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis. Consequently, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 backed senior unsecured debt rating.

The stable outlook on the backed senior unsecured debt rating reflects the rating agency's expectation that the key credit metrics of SGKB, including its liability structure, will remain broadly unchanged over its 12-18 months outlook horizon. Moody's also does not expect any change in the guarantee framework the canton provides to SGKB.

-- AFFIRMATION OF SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING

Moody's has also removed the (hyb) indicator and corrected the seniority of the CHF100 million Tier 2-eligible Subordinated Notes due November 30, 2027 (ISIN CH0373476123) to subordinated from junior subordinated. Due to an internal administrative error, these notes were previously incorrectly displayed as a junior subordinated (hyb) instrument.

At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the A2 rating of the notes, which continues to be positioned one notch below the a1 Adjusted BCA, reflecting the outcome of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which indicates a high loss given failure for this instrument. Furthermore, since SGKB's subordinated debt is not covered by the deficiency guarantee from the Canton of St. Gallen, the rating agency assumes a low likelihood of cantonal support, resulting in no cantonal government support uplift for these securities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely given the already high level, SGKB's long-term ratings could be upgraded if the bank's standalone creditworthiness improves significantly, resulting from a combination of materially reduced concentration risks, significantly higher profitability, and an improved combined liquidity profile.

The bank's long-term backed Counterparty Risk Ratings and backed senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded if the creditworthiness of the Canton of St. Gallen improves. The bank's subordinated and backed senior unsecured debt ratings could also benefit from higher rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis if material volumes of additional subordinated instruments were to be issued.

Downward pressure on the bank's ratings could result from a downgrade of the bank's BCA or from a material deterioration of the canton's creditworthiness. The bank's backed long-term ratings could also be downgraded as result of a change in the bank's liability structure potentially leading to a lower rating uplift as a result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if its asset risk – predominantly stemming from its real estate lending book – would increase as reflected in sustainably higher problem loans, combined with lower cushions from its capital ratios and depressed profitability. Furthermore, a deteriorating liquidity profile could exert downwards rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: St. Galler Kantonalbank AG

..Downgrades:

....Backed Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to Aa2 from Aa1

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aa2, outlook remains Stable

....Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Thurm

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Michael Rohr

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

