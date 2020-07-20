Moody's downgrades St. John's International Airport Authority to A2; outlook negative

Approximately C$115 million of rated debt affected (face value)

Toronto, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded St. John's International Airport Authority's (SJIAA or the Authority) senior secured rating to A2 from A1 as well as its BCA to a2 from a1. The ratings outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 30 March 2020.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: St. John's International Airport Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: St. John's International Airport Authority

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Moody's expectation of a sustained weakening in SJIAA's credit profile owing to the combined economic shock of the coronavirus outbreak and the low oil price environment. Moody's expects that SJIAA's credit metrics will largely recover from the effects of the outbreak over the course of the next three to four years as air traffic returns. However, a backdrop of stagnant to somewhat negative passenger growth prior to the outbreak and a local service area economy with a relatively higher exposure to the oil and gas sector than many of its peers constrains the rating. The downgrade of SJIAA's ratings balances its adequate liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trend in passenger demand that will extend well beyond 2021.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock, given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Against this backdrop, Moody's has revised its traffic assumptions for Canadian airports recognizing that the impact of the reduction in global air travel on Canadian airports will not be even and will vary depending on the airport location, its airline mix and type of traffic served. Given the current travel restrictions, Moody's expects domestic flights will recover earlier and stronger than international travel.

Based on updated traffic scenarios, Moody's expects that the decline in SJIAA's passenger traffic will amount to approximately 75% to 80% in the year ending December 2020 compared to the prior year, with passenger volumes unlikely to reach 2019 levels before 2024. There remains, however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios, including a deeper reduction in passenger volumes and a slower than expected recovery.

Diminished passenger traffic will significantly reduce SJIAA's cash flows in 2020. The extent of the decline will be only partly offset by reductions in operating costs and capital spending, coupled with subsidies from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) in the form of the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program and relief of rent to Transport Canada from March through December of 2020. However, Moody's expects that SJIAA's cash flow preservation measures and liquidity profile, consisting of unused credit facilities and reserves, will allow it to withstand such material losses contemplated in 2020 before being in a position to commence repayment of the liquidity it has likely drawn upon setting the state for improving credit metrics by 2022 to 2023.

More generally, SJIAA's A2 senior secured rating and a2 BCA continue to reflect (1) SJIAA's role as the airport serving the needs of St. John's, the capital of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (2) the essential role the Canadian airports such as SJIAA play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density; the role is all the more crucial for SJIAA since it is located on an island that is otherwise served by ferry service involving lengthy crossing and driving times (3) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of transportation (4) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes and (5) its high origin and destination traffic at about 93%.

SJIAA is considered a Government Related Issuer (GRI) of the federal Government of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a2 and an assumption of low dependence and low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.

LIQUIDITY

SJIAA has an above average liquidity profile that Moody's expects to withstand the material loss of passenger traffic contemplated in Moody's Base Case over the next three to four years before traffic recovers to 2019 levels in 2024. SJIAA has taken prudent measures to bolster its liquidity such as cost management and capital expenditure reductions. Moody's understands that, as of March 31, 2020, SJIAA's total liquidity amounted CAD42.5 million including over CAD28.5 million in undrawn credit facility, CAD10 million that could be drawn from a capital expenditure facility, a cash-funded Debt Service Reserve Fund and CAD1.2 million in cash. The required operating and maintenance reserve is a carve out of its credit facility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of continued uncertainty for the pace and strength of passenger recovery across the overall sector in addition to a softer economic outlook for the local economy owing to its relatively high exposure to the oil and gas sector.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings:

Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on SJIAA's ratings is unlikely in the near future.

However, the outlook could be stabilized if (1) there is a material and sustained improvement in the pace of traffic recovery at the airport; (2) it appears likely that SJIAA would be able to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the current rating; or (3) there is a material and sustained improvement in SJIAA's liquidity.

Downward pressure on SJAA's ratings could develop if:

- It appears likely that the coronavirus outbreak will have a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures and that it appears unlikely the airport will be able to recover a material portion of its 2019 passenger traffic by 2024.

- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit SJIAA's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade.

- A materially impaired liquidity position.

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, a DSCR of less than 2.5x on a sustained basis.

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, increased debt + adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) per O&D enplaned passenger above CAD200 on a sustained basis.

SJIAA is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the operation of the St. John's International Airport. It retains and reinvests all earnings in the management, operation and development of the Airport. SJIAA has operated the St. John's International Airport under the terms of its Ground Lease with Transport Canada since December 1998. The Ground Lease expires in 2078.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

