Moody's downgrades St. John's International Airport Authority to A2; outlook negative

Approximately C$115 million of rated debt affected (face value)
Toronto, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded St. John's International Airport Authority's
(SJIAA or the Authority) senior secured rating to A2 from A1 as well as
its BCA to a2 from a1. The ratings outlook is negative.
This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 30 March
2020.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: St. John's International Airport
Authority
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded
to A2 from A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: St. John's International Airport
Authority
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects Moody's expectation of a sustained weakening
in SJIAA's credit profile owing to the combined economic shock of
the coronavirus outbreak and the low oil price environment. Moody's
expects that SJIAA's credit metrics will largely recover from the
effects of the outbreak over the course of the next three to four years
as air traffic returns. However, a backdrop of stagnant to
somewhat negative passenger growth prior to the outbreak and a local service
area economy with a relatively higher exposure to the oil and gas sector
than many of its peers constrains the rating. The downgrade of
SJIAA's ratings balances its adequate liquidity against the breadth and
severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trend in passenger
demand that will extend well beyond 2021.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price volatility are
creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock, given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Against this backdrop, Moody's has revised its traffic assumptions
for Canadian airports recognizing that the impact of the reduction in
global air travel on Canadian airports will not be even and will vary
depending on the airport location, its airline mix and type of traffic
served. Given the current travel restrictions, Moody's
expects domestic flights will recover earlier and stronger than international
travel.
Based on updated traffic scenarios, Moody's expects that the decline
in SJIAA's passenger traffic will amount to approximately 75%
to 80% in the year ending December 2020 compared to the prior year,
with passenger volumes unlikely to reach 2019 levels before 2024.
There remains, however, high risks of more challenging downside
scenarios, including a deeper reduction in passenger volumes and
a slower than expected recovery.
Diminished passenger traffic will significantly reduce SJIAA's cash
flows in 2020. The extent of the decline will be only partly offset
by reductions in operating costs and capital spending, coupled with
subsidies from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) in the form of the
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program and relief of rent to Transport
Canada from March through December of 2020. However, Moody's
expects that SJIAA's cash flow preservation measures and liquidity
profile, consisting of unused credit facilities and reserves,
will allow it to withstand such material losses contemplated in 2020 before
being in a position to commence repayment of the liquidity it has likely
drawn upon setting the state for improving credit metrics by 2022 to 2023.
More generally, SJIAA's A2 senior secured rating and a2 BCA
continue to reflect (1) SJIAA's role as the airport serving the needs
of St. John's, the capital of the province of Newfoundland
and Labrador (2) the essential role the Canadian airports such as SJIAA
play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population
density; the role is all the more crucial for SJIAA since it is located
on an island that is otherwise served by ferry service involving lengthy
crossing and driving times (3) the general lack of competition between
Canadian airports and from other types of transportation (4) the airport
authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with
only minimal notice periods for changes and (5) its high origin and destination
traffic at about 93%.
SJIAA is considered a Government Related Issuer (GRI) of the federal Government
of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a2 and an assumption of low dependence
and low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.
LIQUIDITY
SJIAA has an above average liquidity profile that Moody's expects
to withstand the material loss of passenger traffic contemplated in Moody's
Base Case over the next three to four years before traffic recovers to
2019 levels in 2024. SJIAA has taken prudent measures to bolster
its liquidity such as cost management and capital expenditure reductions.
Moody's understands that, as of March 31, 2020, SJIAA's
total liquidity amounted CAD42.5 million including over CAD28.5
million in undrawn credit facility, CAD10 million that could be
drawn from a capital expenditure facility, a cash-funded
Debt Service Reserve Fund and CAD1.2 million in cash. The
required operating and maintenance reserve is a carve out of its credit
facility.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects our expectation of continued uncertainty
for the pace and strength of passenger recovery across the overall sector
in addition to a softer economic outlook for the local economy owing to
its relatively high exposure to the oil and gas sector.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings:
Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on SJIAA's ratings
is unlikely in the near future.
However, the outlook could be stabilized if (1) there is a material
and sustained improvement in the pace of traffic recovery at the airport;
(2) it appears likely that SJIAA would be able to maintain a financial
profile commensurate with the current rating; or (3) there is a material
and sustained improvement in SJIAA's liquidity.
Downward pressure on SJAA's ratings could develop if:
- It appears likely that the coronavirus outbreak will have a more
sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of
travel restrictions or potential airline failures and that it appears
unlikely the airport will be able to recover a material portion of its
2019 passenger traffic by 2024.
- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit SJIAA's
ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully
cover its costs will cause a downgrade.
- A materially impaired liquidity position.
- Once passenger traffic has normalized, a DSCR of less than
2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Once passenger traffic has normalized, increased debt +
adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) per O&D enplaned passenger above
CAD200 on a sustained basis.
SJIAA is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the operation
of the St. John's International Airport. It retains and
reinvests all earnings in the management, operation and development
of the Airport. SJIAA has operated the St. John's International
Airport under the terms of its Ground Lease with Transport Canada since
December 1998. The Ground Lease expires in 2078.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rebecca Adair
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
