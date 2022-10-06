Moody's downgrades Standard Profil's CFR to Caa1 with negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded automotive parts supplier Standard Profil Automotive GmbH's (Standard Profil) long term corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the backed senior secured instrument rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa1 reflects an extended period of time in which Standard Profil's operating performance and credit metrics did not meet the expectation for its previous B3 rating and Moody's concerns about the speed of Standard Profil's deleveraging to a more sustainable level, given the increased uncertainty of the business environment in which the company operates. Standard Profil's financial leverage reached 14.4x Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA in 2021 (17.8x on an LTM 06/22 basis) compared to 13.5x and 9.7x in 2020 and 2019 respectively, which continues to exceed the expectations for its previous B3 rating. In addition, the company has not generated positive Moody's adjusted Free Cash Flow in the past four years, with the trend deteriorating each year to €64 million of negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2021, driven by reduced profitability due to supply chain disruptions and rising raw material costs and high net working capital consumption because of revenue growth and increased inventory to be covered for supply chain pressures. In the first six months 2022, Standard Profil was able to limit cash burn to €10 million and we anticipate a full year negative FCF of around €20 million.

Moody's expects some improvements in credit metrics and a substantial reduction of cash burn in 2022, based on the expectation of a recovery in EBITDA margins because of the positive impact from the initiated cost measures as well as substantial refunds from their customers for the increased raw material prices and other cost caused by supply chain disruptions. However, the credit metrics will likely remain below the expectations for the previous B3 rating through 2023, including Moody's adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 1.0x and no meaningful positive FCF generation available to reduce its very high debt load. Moody's expects the inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges will likely persist (although to a lesser extent) well into next year limiting the potential improvements in earnings and reduction of net working capital.

Historically, Standard Profil did not contract any automatic price adjustment for moves in its input materials (mainly synthetic rubber called EPDM). However, the company has now reported having reached "pain-sharing" or "index-based" agreements covering substantial parts of its budgeted 2022 sales for the main raw material components its contracts with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). However, other inflationary cost components are not covered and need separate negotiations.

The rating is supported by the company's (1) strong position in the market for automotive sealing solutions in Europe as evidenced by recent high profile product wins and a solid order book at this point, (2) its global production footprint in best cost countries that enables a cost advantage in the labour intensive business, (3) its vertically integrated business, where the in house production of tooling leads to lower lead times for new business contracts, (4) the ongoing trend towards bulkier cars (SUVs) and Electric Vehicles that is expected to benefit Standard Profil's content per vehicle and should provide an outperformance compared to our light vehicle sales expectations, and (5) company's above-average share in battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms.

The CFR of Standard Profil remains primarily constrained by the company's (1) exposure to the cyclicality of the global automotive industry; (2) a competitive market environment for sealing solutions with a sizeable number of competitors that does not allow for meaningful product differentiation, (3) its limited scale and low profitability, and (4) its high leverage of around 14.4x in 2021 and relatively weak liquidity position.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects a likelihood that negative free cash flow due to weak profitability and elevated interest expense could result in a declining cash balance. Additionally, weakening macroeconomic environment, a protracted improvement in the auto industry's supply chain issues along with elevated input costs could delay improvements in credit metrics and place further stress on liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

We consider Standard Profil's liquidity to be weak. As of the end of June 2022, the company's cash balance was €38 million. The company has access to a €30 million revolving credit facility which remained undrawn as of the date of this report. On a regional level, banks provide bilateral facilities of around €24 million, which are not included in our liquidity assessment due to their short term nature. There are no major short-term maturities until 2026 when the issued notes are due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation that the company's liquidity weakens, or that the capital structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

The ratings could be upgraded in case of (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falling sustainably below 6.5x, (2) positive FCF generation for a sustained period, leading to an improvement in liquidity as well as (3) a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin above 2.0% on a sustained basis and (4) Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense improving towards 1.5x on a sustained basis.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Standard Profil is owned by private equity group Actera since 2013. This governance consideration has been included in the ratings consideration.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Standard Profil's PDR of Caa1-PD is in line with its Caa1 CFR, which reflects Moody's typical 50% corporate family rating recovery assumption for all-senior capital structures. The Caa1 ratings of the backed senior secured notes are also in line with the CFR, reflecting the all-senior capital structure. We rank €65 million Trade Payables, €8 million lease liabilities and €7 million pension liabilities in line with the backed senior secured notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Standard Profil Automotive GmbH is a tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry. The company is offering static and dynamic sealing solutions to global automotive manufacturers. In 2021 the company generated revenues of €317 million and a company adjusted normalized EBITDA of €45.1 million. Since 2013 the company is owned by Actera, a private equity firm with offices in Jersey and Turkey.

