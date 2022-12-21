Moody's downgrades Stanley Black & Decker's senior unsecured ratings to Baa2; outlook remains negative

Approximately $9.6 billion of rated debt

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (Stanley) senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 and the company's junior subordinated notes to Baa3 from Baa2. Moody's also downgraded the senior unsecured rating assigned to Black & Decker Holdings, Inc., an intermediate holding and finance company for subsidiaries of Stanley and guaranteed by Stanley, to Baa2 from Baa1. Moody's affirmed Stanley's P-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook remains negative.

"Ongoing economic uncertainties and the resulting pressures on operating performance and cash flow will delay deleveraging, warranting the rating downgrade and ongoing negative outlook," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The downgrade of Stanley's ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 and negative outlook results from the company's inability to generate meaningful cash flow for debt reduction, limiting liquidity and materially delaying deleveraging goals. Moody's estimates that Stanley will have about $2.1 billion of short-term debt ($8.8 billion total adjusted debt) outstanding at year-end 2022 versus previous expectations that all short-term debt would be repaid. Moody's now projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of about 4.8x by late 2023 (2.5x previously) and 3.7x by late 2024, which includes $1 billion of short-term debt being repaid in each year from free cash flow and a material improvement in profitability.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Black & Decker Holdings, Inc.

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

.... Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Black & Decker Holdings, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stanley's current Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong business profile with a broad product offering at different price points. The company is a global leader in power and hand tools with multiple, well-established brands in each of its business segments. Stanley's diversity and scale, along with continuous innovation, should help it defend its market position, providing it with efficiencies as well as better bargaining clout with suppliers and key customers. Stanley may expand its Industrial platform through acquisitions as it focuses on its tools and outdoor and industrial businesses.

Moody's projects EBITA margin improving to 7.9% by late 2024 (7.2% in 2023) versus an estimated 5.8% for 2022. The main driver for the margin improvement is about $1.2 billion in reduced costs achieved in 2023, which include Stanley's aggressive restructuring program ($1 billion in targeted savings) and lower-cost inventory being sold (another $200 million in reduced cost of goods sold) than in previous years. Moody's view is that Stanley faces significant execution risk to achieve the projected credit metrics.

Also, Stanley is confronting economic pressures in key end markets, making a turnaround in operating performance more difficult to achieve. Moody's Global Macro Outlook revised downward its projection for US GDP growth to 0.4% for 2023 (1.3% previous forecast), which will pressure demand for general industrial manufacturing and discretionary consumer purchases. There is increased risk that domestic GDP may contract further due to ongoing economic uncertainties.

Moody's projects that Stanley's liquidity profile will be sufficient over the next two years, supported by the company's inability to generate large amount of cash flow to repay short-term debt, which we estimate will be about $2.1 billion at year-end 2022 and will be all repaid by year-end 2024. Stanley has access to $2.0 billion in 364-day revolving credit facilities expiring in September 2023, which Moody's believes can be easily renewed, and a $2.5 billion revolving credit expiring in 2026. These facilities fully backstop Stanley's $3.5 billion combined US and European commercial paper programs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's is maintaining Stanley's CIS-2 (neutral-to-low) credit impact score and the G-2 governance risk score. However, the management credibility and track record subcomponent score is changed to 3 from 2 due to the company's material miss in executing its operating plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Stanley's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and debt reduction from cash flow fail to materialize such that operating margins do not materially improve and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA stays above 4.0x over the next two years.

Stabilization of the ratings would require Stanley to demonstrate material progress towards improving credit metrics by executing on its restructuring plan that results in better operating performance and cash flow.

While unlikely given Stanley's negative outlook, a rating upgrade could ensue if the company experiences consistently stronger profitability such that adjusted EBITA margin is above 15%, debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.0x, retained cash flow-to-net debt is over 35%, preservation of robust liquidity and maintaining conservative financial policies and low level of financial complexity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, is a global manufacturer of tools and related accessories and outdoor products.

