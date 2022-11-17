Moody's downgrades Steelcase's CFR to Ba2; outlook remains negative

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Steelcase Inc.'s (Steelcase) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2029 to Ba3 from Ba2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity is unchanged at SGL-2 and the outlook remains negative.

Today's ratings downgrade reflects Steelcase's high financial leverage and Moody's expectation for a slower revenue and earnings recovery amid a currently challenging operating environment. The company reported strong year-over-year revenue growth for the first half of fiscal 2023. However, cost inflation continues to pressure profitability and Steelcase's financial leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at 4.3x as of the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 26 August 2022. While Steelcase reported strong organic revenue growth of 20% during its second quarter of fiscal 2023, its order volume declined by -8% in its Americas core business during the same period amid a slowdown in return-to-office trends. In addition, weaker macro-economic conditions with persistently high inflation and rising interest rates is slowing business spending including corporate investments on return-to-office projects, and Steelcase also reported its orders declined by -20% during the first three weeks of September. Moody's expects these pressures to persist at least until the first half of calendar 2023, resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage remaining high at around 4.0x by fiscal year end 2023 (end of February 2023).

Given the slowdown in order trends, Steelcase announced cost savings initiatives including reduced corporate spending and a workforce reduction of up to 180 salaried positions and expects these actions will reduce annualized spending by approximately $20 million. The company also reduced its quarterly dividend distribution to $0.10 per share from $0.145 per share, a reduction of approximately $20 million annually. Steelcase also anticipates that its pricing initiatives will begin to fully offset inflationary pressures over the coming quarters, and that it anticipates to repay revolver borrowings as it reduces its elevated inventory to more normal levels. The company had borrowings of $79.8 million as of 26 August 2022, which included $68 million borrowings that were used to helped fund its Halcon acquisition during the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Risks to Steelcase's business remain elevated due to its exposure to cyclical macro-economic conditions. Moody's expects the US economy will contract in a couple of quarters in 2023, and US interest rates are likely to remain elevated until inflation is reliably under control. The weaker economic outlook coupled with increasing hybrid working arrangements will likely curtail corporate spending on office renovations.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding the company's ability to meaningfully improve earnings and cash flows, and sustain debt/EBITDA leverage below 4.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Steelcase Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD5)

Outlook Action

..Issuer: Steelcase Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Steelcase's Ba2 CFR reflects its leading market share and strong brands in office furniture, good end market diversification, and good geographic reach in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Offices will remain an important contributor to workplace culture and collaboration. However, secular shifts toward more remote work and less office space demand brought about by the pandemic create significant uncertainty regarding the level of recurring demand for office furniture. The company's acquisition strategy amid a shifting demand landscape adds event risk. Steelcase's susceptibility to revenue cyclicality in economic downturns as well as its moderate size with a low EBITDA margin also constrain the credit profile. Weakening economic conditions in the US and Europe alongside rising interest rates is slowing corporate spending on office renovations. The ratings reflect that the company's operating strategies including continued cost discipline and product price increases to mitigate inflation should lead to an EBITDA recovery in FY 2023 versus the prior year. The company's good liquidity including absence of near-term maturities also provide flexibility to execute its growth and margin improvement strategies.

Steelcase Inc's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). As with most consumer durable companies, Steelcase has moderately negative exposure to environmental risks. The company's exposure to social risks positions it weakly with highly negative exposure to changing demographic and social trends. Steelcase's moderate governance practices in the context of its business profile positions it below average and the exposure carries overall moderately negative credit risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is stability and sustained growth visibility in the office market sector and Steelcase successfully navigates through the secular changes. Steelcase would also need to significantly improve its operating performance including generating a higher operating margin, strong and consistent free cash flow and adhere to a conservative financial policy, and debt/EBITDA is maintained below 3.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded if recovery in operating performance and credit metrics stalls or reverses over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, a downgrade could occur if free cash flow remains low or negative, liquidity deteriorates, or the company distributes meaningful cash to shareholders or pursues debt-financed acquisitions. Debt to EBITDA maintained above 4.0x could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of office furniture systems, storage products, desks, benches, tables and seating products, primarily in North America and Europe. The company sells through various channels including independent dealers, company-owned dealers and directly to the corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customer end markets. The company is publicly traded with roughly 69% of the voting rights held by members of the founding families. Revenues are approximately $3.1 billion as of LTM 26 August 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

