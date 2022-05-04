Moody's downgrades Steelcase's notes to Ba2, assigns Ba1 CFR, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Steelcase Inc.'s ("Steelcase") senior unsecured notes rating to Ba2 from Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's assigned Steelcase a Ba1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating and a SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating. The rating outlook is negative. The rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on January 28, 2022.

The downgrade and negative outlook reflect the company's continued weak operating performance as the timing and depth of the recovery in the office market remains uncertain due to delayed office openings prompted by the pandemic and concerns that hybrid work from home arrangements may have a more lasting negative impact on corporate investment in office space. Additionally, inflationary headwinds in commodity prices encountered in late 2021 and into 2022 are creating downside pressure on operating margins and free cash flow and, in Moody's view, makes it highly unlikely that the company will return to pre-pandemic earnings levels over the next few years. Although Steelcase is on the path of a slow recovery from the onset of the pandemic, Moody's believes that there is a diminished ability for the company to improve its credit metrics and restore free cash flow commensurate with an investment grade profile over the next year. Additionally, Moody's believes that the company's governance practices to increase the dividend and repurchase shares at a time when operating performance remains weak and free cash flows are negative represents an aggressive financial policy that is not reflective of an investment grade credit profile.

Moody's expects that the office space market will remain under pressure as the level of investment by employers in the office space will be curtailed by a slow return to the office by employees and inflationary pressures as employers delay office remodels and potentially reduce office space in the new environment. The level of return to the office on a more permanent basis remains uncertain and employers may opt to reduce office space once their leases expire. On average, Moody's expects low double digit decline in the office space footprint over the longer term as lease considerations expire, though this footprint reduction will be market specific. The increasing acceptance of hybrid work also weighs negatively on the office furniture sector and could bring secular changes. Specifically, the level and timing for the office market to recover to pre-pandemic levels will depend on the impact of the shift to hybrid work schedules and the potential disruptions from future coronavirus mitigation efforts.

According to Moody's estimates, Steelcase's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months will remain weak compared to 2019 levels. Moody's estimates that Steelcase's businesses will exhibit modest improvement over the next 12-18 months but not to levels seen prior to the onset of the coronavirus. Additionally, the company's financial leverage is currently high at 4.6x debt-to-EBITDA (as on February 25, 2022) and Moody's expects this level to decline only modestly to around 4.0x over the next year primarily through modest EBITDA growth. There remains much uncertainty to Moody's projections as the office market continues to evolve and markets are more recently disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Steelcase's good liquidity with cash balances of approximately $201 million (as of February 2022) and full availability under the revolver of $250 million. As per the company, there is also $168 million of liquidity available through a cash surrender value under its life insurance investments. There are no near term maturities as the revolving facility (unrated) expires in 2025 and the senior unsecured notes mature in 2029. This precludes any acquisitions or share repurchases that may result in a weaker cash position at a time when the company continues to yield weak operating profits and negative cash flow as seen over the past year.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Steelcase Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Steelcase Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Steelcase Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 CFR reflects Steelcase's leading market share and strong brands in office furniture, good end market diversification, and good geographic reach in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Offices will remain an important contributor to workplace culture and collaboration. However, secular shifts toward higher remote work and less office space demand brought about by the pandemic create significant uncertainty regarding the level of recurring demand for office furniture. Acquisition event risk is heightened amid a shifting demand landscape. Steelcase's susceptibility to revenue cyclicality in economic downturns as well as its moderate size also constrain the credit profile. The ratings reflect that the company's operating strategies including continued cost discipline and product price increases to mitigate inflation should lead to a modest EBITDA recovery in FY 2023. The company's good liquidity including absence of near-term maturities also provide flexibility to execute its growth and margin improvement strategies.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations, specifically increased risk from financial strategy and risk management, was a key consideration to this rating action. Steelcase maintains high leverage, though partially mitigated by a long-dated maturity profile and somewhat good cash balances. Board structure and policies have highly negative credit risks with two classes of shares and significant family influence with roughly 74% of the voting rights held by members of the founding families. Moody's views the willingness to increase dividends and share repurchases despite weak operating performance as more aggressive and shareholder focused.

Social considerations include high risk from demographic and societal trends. These trends are highly negative and reflect the mature nature of the office sector and Moody's expectation for permanent declines in office usage due to increased hybrid and flexible work arrangements that were accelerated by the pandemic. Although the office remains important, the level of future investment by corporations amid a re-evaluation of office space needs in the aftermath of the pandemic create risk of permanent structural changes that could prolong the timing and weaken the level of the recovery in the office products market.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The office furniture market is one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty that persists in Steelcase's business due to increasing hybrid working arrangements compounded by current inflationary pressure, not only felt by Steelcase, but also their customers who might curtail office renovations. There is risk that Steelcase's ratings could be further downgraded if operating performance does not materially improve over the next 12 to 18 months. The disruption that the coronavirus outbreak has caused in employees working from home and the continued uncertainty of what will happen once office leases expire will continue to bring uncertainty to Steelcase's business and its ability to recover from this downturn in a timely manner.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is stability and sustained growth visibility in the office market sector and Steelcase successfully navigates through the secular changes while increasing scale. Steelcase would also need to significantly improve its operating performance including generating higher operating margins, strong and consistent free cash flow and adhere to a conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or credit metrics do not improve over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, a downgrade could occur if free cash flow remains low or negative, liquidity deteriorates, or the company distributes meaningful cash to shareholders or pursues debt-financed acquisitions. Debt to EBITDA maintained above 3.25x could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of office furniture systems, storage products, desks, benches, tables and seating products, primarily in North America and Europe. The company sells through various channels including independent dealers, company-owned dealers and directly to the corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customer end markets. The company is publicly traded with roughly 74% of the voting rights held by members of the founding families. Revenues are approximately $2.8 billion as of LTM February 25, 2022.

