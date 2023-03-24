Moody's downgrades Storskogen to B1, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Storskogen Group AB's (Storskogen or the company) long term corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the ratings review initiated on 26 October 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B1 incorporates Storskogen's somewhat aggressive liquidity management approach. The company is addressing upcoming maturities simultaneous with its plans to undertake operational improvements, all during a macro environment of sluggish growth, high interest rates, tight financing conditions, and lower valuations in equity markets and real estate. The extension of its revolver and term loan provide Storskogen with adequate liquidity for the next two years, but Moody's anticipates the company will need to access capital markets in the first half of 2024 to address maturities in 2024 and 2025 unless upcoming maturities can be covered with sizeable working capital releases and divestiture proceeds.

Storskogen in February 2023 announced that it had termed out by one year the maturities of both its €1.0 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), now due September 2025 (with another 1-year term out option subject to lenders' consent), and its €300 million term loan, now due March 2025.

Storskogen has initiated a number of optimization programmes, primarily focusing on working capital releases and cost management. Tangible results will in Moody's opinion only crystalise over the course of 2023 at the earliest and could result in more material de-leveraging. Reported debt/EBITDA at the group level was at 3.9x as of FYE22 (net MVL at the parent of 40.4%) against 4.1x. as of 30 September 2022 (net MVL 41.7%). Storskogen expects working capital releases and growing operating profitability.

The B1 CFR takes into account management's commitment to reduce group leverage, measured as net debt to rolling-12-month EBITDA (RTM EBITDA, i.e. as if Storskogen had owned all subsidiaries throughout the previous 12-month period), from around 2.6x at FYE22 towards the lower end of the 2.0x-3.0x range. To achieve this, management plans to lower the pace of acquisitions – 54 acquisitions in 2022 alone – and also contemplates to divest low-performing companies. In light of the short-term debt maturity profile, Moody's would view negatively any large cash outflows such as for acquisitions unless materially offset by inflows from divestitures, proceeds from which are difficult to quantify.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative and reflects execution risks with regards to refinancing of upcoming debt maturities, divestitures and the ability to implement cash-enhancing optimization measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade ratings if Storskogen does not sufficiently address its liquidity by further terming out its debt maturity profile, in particular the SEK3.0 billion bond due May 2024, or with evidence of significant acquisition activity not balanced by proceeds from divestitures. Ratings could also be downgraded if company-defined net leverage is not moving towards the lower end of the 2.0x-3.0x range from 2.6x at FYE22.

Given the negative outlook a ratings upgrade at this juncture is unlikely. For ratings to be upgraded, Moody's expects evidence of improvement in the operations and liquidity management, including addressing upcoming debt maturities and a management commitment to stronger liquidity management. Moody's also expects EBITA-to-interest at the consolidated level in excess of 4 times.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Although management publicly committed to reduce leverage and to reduce the pace of acquisitions, the proposed dividend and recent acquisitions further strain liquidity at a time when Storskogen could have preserved liquidity to address upcoming debt maturities. In February 2023 the board proposed a dividend of SEK0.08 per share, equivalent to around SEK133 million, and the company also completed three acquisitions in 2023 and signed non-binding letters of intent to acquire three additional companies (as of 16 February 2023). Furthermore, the company highlighted in its "Interim report January – September 2022" an accounting error which, although immaterial to credit metrics, indicates a risk in relation to the reliability of financial reporting as the company expands.

LIQUIDITY

Storskogen will likely need to refinance upcoming maturities in early 2024, and the strength of the liquidity profile will depend on its progress in improving operations along with acquisition and divestiture activities. The dividend proposal and acquisitions year-to-date will result in further cash outflows at a time when the company could have taken tangible actions to strengthen the liquidity, such as applying cash to further active management of the debt maturity profile. As of FYE22 Storskogen reported around SEK3.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The company has greater access to group cash following the implementation of a group-wide cash pool. Should Storskogen be unable to raise debt in the capital markets, Moody's expects Storskogen to utilize a combination of its RCF and cash on hand to address upcoming debt maturities, including, the amortization of its term loan due 2025 and potentially the repayment of SEK3.0 billion notes due May 2024.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Storskogen, based in Stockholm, Sweden, is an investment holding company focused on unlisted small and mid-sized companies in Europe and more recently in Asia. Its investment strategy is to acquire unlisted companies with high market shares, high profitability and strong cash conversion. As of December 2022 end the book value of the parent company's financial assets stood at SEK28.3 billion, with consolidated revenue and EBITA of around SEK34.3 billion and SEK3.3 billion in 2022 respectively. The company was co-founded in 2012 by its CEO Daniel Kaplan and has been listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange since 2021. As of 24 March 2023 it had a market capitalisation of around SEK12.0 billion (around $1.2 billion).

Martin Kohlhase

Karen Berckmann, CFA

