Moody's downgrades Storskogen's rating to Ba3 from Ba1; continues review for downgrade

Stockholm, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Storskogen Group AB's (Storskogen or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD. The outlook remains unchanged at ratings under review.

"The downgrade reflects the risks of the deteriorating operating environment, both at the level of investments because of weakening macroeconomic conditions as well as at the holding company level. It also takes into account higher funding costs at a time when the company needs to refinance SEK10.6 billion before end of September 2024. While we note ongoing efforts to improve operating performance of its over 130 business units, its access to capital and underlying cash flow generating ability remains more uncertain in the current environment" says Daniel Harlid, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst and the lead analyst for Storskogen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The action to downgrade Storskogen's rating to Ba3 from Ba1 was anchored in Moody's concerns over the following factors:

(1) The company's financial policy which Moody's now views as more aggressive than what is expected of Ba rated issuers. More specifically, SEK10.6 billion of debt, equivalent to 80% of its total financial debt load, needs to be refinanced before the end of 2024; Furthermore, only a minor share of its interest rate exposure, which is tied to short term interbank rates, has been hedged. Moody's views the short debt maturity profile without sufficient backstop liquidity as credit negative and expects all debt to be refinanced well ahead of maturity. The fundamental change in the capital markets environment with a difficulty to access the high yield bond market and substantially higher financing costs are adding to our concerns.

(2) Risk of goodwill impairments due to Moody's expectations of Sweden's Real GDP falling by 0.2% in 2023 which will negatively impact Storskogen's portfolio of mainly smaller Swedish companies. Moody's believes that due to the very high M&A activity, with 114 announced transactions since the first quarter of 2021 for a total enterprise value of SEK23.3 billion, there is a risk of goodwill impairments during 2023 as Storskogen has only managed the current composition of companies for a very short time and especially not through a downturn. Our view also takes in to account the decline in the Swedish stock market, which has deteriorated by around 20% this year. The absence of impairments so far is an area of concern especially considering that valuation multiples have come down in general but for Storskogen in particular during 2022.

(3) Continued uncertainties around management's ability to manage the underlying businesses and extract synergies, in particular as it relates to releasing working capital and improving the group's liquidity.

(4) A higher leverage than what was targeted by the company when the rating was assigned, such as an estimated market value-based leverage (MVL) of over 40% and a consolidated debt / EBITDA of 4.1x (pro forma) as of September 2022. This compares to an expected MVL level of around 25%-35% and debt/EBITDA of around 3.0x when we assigned the rating in March 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The continued review for downgrade will focus on the following points:

1) The company's ability to improve its liquidity profile by upstreaming cash from investment companies as well as progress in terms of refinancing upcoming debt maturities. We will in particular monitor Storskogen's ability to support its investment companies in releasing working capital following a significant increase during 2022.

2) Progress in additional strategic measures including potential disposal activity.

3) Risk of a continued increase in MVL as a result of goodwill impairments.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Corporate governance remains a concern, mainly as a result of a relatively aggressive pace of acquisitions of small-sized companies partly funded with debt maturing within the next two to three years. This results in risks associated with both management credibility and track record but also with regards to board structures and policies. Furthermore, the structure of the CEO's shareholdings in Storskogen could give rise to a more aggressive financial strategy. Having said that, the company has informed Moody's it has enough balances and checks to limit the CEO's ability to take short term decisions that would benefit shareholders short term. As an example, four out of five members of the company's board of directors are considered independent in relation to the company, the executive management and the company's major shareholders as defined in the Swedish Corporate Governance Code.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity profile of Storskogen is weak due to significant debt maturities within the next 18 months, equivalent to nearly 50% of its debt in a fundamentally different funding environment. As per September 30, 2022, cash amounted to SEK3.2 billion, of which SEK 1.2 billion was at the holdco level . In addition, the company has access to a EUR1.0 billion (SEK10.2 billion) revolving credit facility that matures in September 2024, of which the equivalent of SEK4.3 billion in cash drawings was utilized end of September this year. The facility has a material change clause (MAC) and carries both maintenance covenants as well as restrictive covenants that limits the size of permitted acquisitions. With Storskogen's funding costs set to increase significantly over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects the FFO interest coverage ratio will weaken to below 2.0x in 2023 from 3.6x for the first nine months of 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 2012 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, Storskogen an investment holding company focused on unlisted small and mid-sized companies in Europe and more recently in Asia. Its investment strategy is to acquire companies with high market shares, high profitability and strong cash conversion. As of September 2022 the book value of the parent company's financial assets stood at SEK27 billion, with a consolidated revenue and EBITA of SEK30.4 billion and SEK2.8 billion respectively. The company is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and had a market cap of SEK12.6 billion as of December 12, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

