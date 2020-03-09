Moody's downgrades Strategic Materials' ratings, including 1st lien secured rating to Caa3; stable outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Strategic Materials Holding Corp. Related Research Credit Opinion: Strategic Materials Holding Corp.: Update following downgrade of CFR to Ca Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Strategic Materials Holding Corp. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Strategic Materials' CFR to Caa1; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Strategic Materials; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Strategic Materials' ratings, including 1st lien secured rating to Caa3; stable outlook 09 Mar 2020 New York, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Strategic Materials Holding Corp.'s (Strategic Materials) ratings, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, the first-lien senior secured rating to Caa3 from B3 and the second-lien rating to C from Caa3. The rating outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings reflect expectations of continued deterioration in operating results after a period of significant underperformance relative to Moody's expectations, along with a weak liquidity position, debt-to-EBITDA near 8x and significantly negative free cash flow extending into 2021. In Moody's view, the current highly leveraged capital structure appears to be unsustainable given the business prospects, expectations for increasingly more challenging dynamics of glass recycling and very weak liquidity. Accordingly, Moody's believes the prospects for recovery for the first-lien debt are in the 60% - 80% range. Lower volumes from weakness in the glass container segment, uneven demand for fiberglass insulation for the construction industry and higher costs to acquire supply are pressuring margins and generating negative free cash flow. The average supply cost has risen modestly due to a decrease in inbound single-stream volumes and an increase in cleaner, less contaminated supplies, resulting in lower tipping fees paid to Strategic Materials. Waste companies, a key supply source for Strategic Materials, are investing more in recycling equipment and technologies, enabling them to deliver higher quality scrap glass. Annual rate increases will offset some pressure on earnings, but Moody's expects lingering end market softness in the mass beer container market, a stretched balance sheet and weak liquidity will constrict financial flexibility and sustain weak credit metrics through 2020. Moody's took the following rating actions on Strategic Materials Holding Corp.: - Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca from Caa1 - Probability of Default Rating downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD - First-Lien Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3) - First-Lien Senior Secured Term Loan downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3) - Second-Lien Senior Secured Term Loan downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5) - Outlook, Stable The ratings reflect high leverage and small scale (net revenues of $250 million), highlighting what had been, until more recently, a modest-growth operating model that has produced negative-to-flat free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures). The company maintains significant supplier and customer concentration as well as heavy reliance on the State of California in generating revenues and earnings. Favorably, Strategic Materials' supply of glass benefits from recycling regulations/mandates, particularly those with weight requirements or targets. Contracted demand for recycled glass/cullet provides a degree of top-line stability as key end markets, containers and fiberglass, are expected to resume moderate growth trajectories. Strategic Materials is a North American leader in glass recycling and within its niche focus has the footprint from which to further expand into Mexico and Latin America where glass container usage is significantly higher than in the US. Differentiated processing capabilities, such as fine grind technology, are expected to boost growth in higher-margin product lines such as abrasives and flat glass but these opportunities have been relatively slow to develop. A largely variable cost structure provides flexibility to adjust to changes in market conditions, lessening the potential impact from a sharp drop in demand. Weighing heavily on the ratings is Strategic Materials' weak liquidity profile. A modest cash balance, Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow over the next twelve months and limited funds available under the revolving credit facility create the possibility that the company will need additional liquidity over the near-to-intermediate term. Availability under the $40 million revolving credit facility due 2022 was about $13 million at September 30, 2019 with access subject to a springing total net leverage ratio tested if the aggregate amount of outstanding borrowings exceeds 35% of the facility. Moody's expects that the covenant will continue to be tested, and that covenant headroom will be tight through 2020. The term loans do not have financial maintenance covenants. There are no near-term debt maturities and less than $3 million of annual amortization payments required on the first-lien term loan. With the credit facilities secured on a first and second-lien basis, there are limited sources of alternate liquidity as substantially all assets are pledged. The stable rating outlook reflects expectations for modest improvement in the liquidity position with the benefit of recent pricing initiatives and continued restraint on capital spending. Growth in higher-margin abrasives and highway bead could help offset higher costs to obtain scrap glass supply. Free cash flow generation will remain challenged but should show improvement, again benefiting from the curtailment of capital expenditures. From an environmental perspective, Strategic Materials' glass recycling abilities conserve raw materials that would be needed for virgin production (sand, soda ash, limestone). Additionally, cullet in the glass manufacturing process makes it less corrosive to the equipment, lowers the melting temperature and shortens the melt cycle. Benefits include lower energy costs, extended furnace life and a reduction in greenhouse gases. The ratings could be downgraded if the liquidity position deteriorates further, highlighted by increasingly negative free cash flow and/or covenant compliance issues. Lower or negative revenue growth, possibly due to weaker demand in the non-container end markets or unfavorable developments on glass recycling initiatives, could also negatively impact the ratings. Moody's could upgrade Strategic Materials' ratings with an improving liquidity profile highlighted by a higher cash balance, reduced reliance on the revolving credit facility and improving prospects for positive free cash flow generation. Growth in revenues and margins, buoyed by lower costs to acquire and process recyclable glass and/or sharply stronger demand for cullet would be viewed favorably. Debt-to-EBITDA below 7x with a trajectory to go lower would also be necessary for an upgrade. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Strategic Materials, Inc. is an environmental services company focused on recycling and processing scrap glass (over 90% of revenues), known as cullet, as well as processing post-industrial scrap plastic (nearly 10% of revenues). Cullet is a necessary input to the glass manufacturing process and utilized across multiple end markets and product categories such as containers, fiberglass, abrasives, flat glass and a range of other industrial applications. Latest twelve month net revenues for the period ending September 30, 2019 were approximately $250 million. Strategic Materials is owned by private equity firm Littlejohn & Co., LLC after it acquired the company in November 2017. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

