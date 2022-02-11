Moody's downgrades Sunac to B1/B2, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sunac China Holdings Limited's
corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, and the company's
senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1.
Moody's has also changed its outlook on the ratings to negative from stable.
"The downgrade reflects Sunac's reduced liquidity buffer due to
its constrained funding access and weakened operating cash flow,"
says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
Moody's also expects Sunac's lower contracted sales to further
pressure its key credit metrics, which no longer support its previous
Ba3 CFR.
"The negative outlook reflects potential further weakening in the
company's operating and financial performance over the next 12-18
months amid a challenging operating environment," adds Chen.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's estimates Sunac's cash balance and cash coverage over
its short-term debt have declined notably as of the end of 2021.
In addition, Moody's believes that a substantial part of such
cash is kept at the project level and cannot be mobilized immediately
for debt servicing.
As of the end of June 2021, Sunac had RMB101 billion of unrestricted
cash, more than its reported short-term debt of RMB91 billion
at the same date. But Moody's estimates that Sunac's
cash to short-term debt ratio will likely reduce to below 1.0x
as of the end of 2021 and through the first half (1H) of 2022.
Moody's also expects Sunac's funding access to remain weak,
and there to be a low likelihood of the company raising bonds at a reasonable
cost to refinance its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months.
In particular, Sunac will have $1.2 billion of offshore
bonds maturing before the end of 2022.
That said, Moody's expects Sunac's liquidity to be adequate.
The company's cash balance and operating cash flow will be sufficient
to cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividend
payments over the next 12-18 months. Since October 2021,
Sunac has also actively raised more than RMB20 billion new funds through
equity placements, asset and investment disposals, and interest-free
loans from controlling shareholders. However, Moody's
believes Sunac will face uncertainty in its plan for further asset sales,
given the currently challenging market environment.
Moody's forecasts that Sunac's contracted sales will fall over the
next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence amid
tight funding conditions and diminished saleable resources following its
asset and project disposals. The drop in contracted sales will
also weaken the company's financial profile and reduce its operating
cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. Sunac's contracted
sales fell 30% year-on-year in the fourth quarter
of 2021.
Moody's expects Sunac's interest coverage, measured by EBIT/interest
coverage, to decrease to 1.8x-2.0x over the
next 12-18 months, from 2.6x for the 12 months ended
June 2021, driven by slower revenue recognition and declining profit
margins. Meanwhile, Moody's forecasts the company's debt
leverage, measured by revenue/debt, will slip to 55%-60%
from 70% during the same period. These credit metrics position
the company at the B1 level, considering its business profile.
Sunac's B1 CFR reflects the company's large operating scale,
supported by its strong brand and market position, as well as high-quality
land banks that are mainly located in top-tier cities.
On the other hand, the company's CFR considers its modest financial
metrics and elevated refinancing uncertainty. Its CFR is also constrained
by the company's material exposure to non-standard borrowings,
and high reliance on partnerships with its joint ventures (JVs) and associates,
which poses concerns over its contingent liabilities and weakens its corporate
transparency.
Sunac's B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR
because of structural subordination risk. Most of Sunac's claims
are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at
the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition,
the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural
subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for
claims at the holding company is lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Sunac's CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership and significant
investments in its JVs.
Moody's has also considered the company's established internal governance
structures and standards, as required by the Corporate Governance
Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In particular,
Sunac's 12-member board of directors includes four independent
non-executive directors. The company's audit and remuneration
committees are chaired by independent non-executive directors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Sunac's ratings is unlikely, given the negative
outlook. However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable
if Sunac strengthens its funding access, liquidity and credit metrics,
and increases its operating cash flow.
Credit metrics that would indicate a stable rating outlook include unrestricted
cash/short-term debt above 1.25x and EBIT/interest coverage
above 2.0x, all on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Sunac's ratings
if its liquidity and refinancing risks heighten; its access to onshore
and offshore markets weakens; or if its operating cash flow reduces
materially due to a drop in property sales.
Credit metrics that would indicate downgrade pressure include EBIT/interest
coverage falling below 1.5x-2.0x, adjusted
revenue/debt decreasing below 50%, or unrestricted cash/short-term
debt below 1.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, Sunac China Holdings
Limited is an integrated residential and commercial property developer
with projects in China's main economic regions. The company develops
a diverse range of properties, including high-rise and mid-rise
residences, detached villas, townhouses, retail properties,
offices and car parks.
As of the end of June 2021, Sunac's land bank by attributable gross
floor area in China, including those of its joint ventures and associates,
was 164 million square meters. Its revenue was RMB230.6
billion ($35.5 billion) in 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
