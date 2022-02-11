Moody's downgrades Sunac to B1/B2, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sunac China Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, and the company's senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1.

Moody's has also changed its outlook on the ratings to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects Sunac's reduced liquidity buffer due to its constrained funding access and weakened operating cash flow," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Moody's also expects Sunac's lower contracted sales to further pressure its key credit metrics, which no longer support its previous Ba3 CFR.

"The negative outlook reflects potential further weakening in the company's operating and financial performance over the next 12-18 months amid a challenging operating environment," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's estimates Sunac's cash balance and cash coverage over its short-term debt have declined notably as of the end of 2021. In addition, Moody's believes that a substantial part of such cash is kept at the project level and cannot be mobilized immediately for debt servicing.

As of the end of June 2021, Sunac had RMB101 billion of unrestricted cash, more than its reported short-term debt of RMB91 billion at the same date. But Moody's estimates that Sunac's cash to short-term debt ratio will likely reduce to below 1.0x as of the end of 2021 and through the first half (1H) of 2022.

Moody's also expects Sunac's funding access to remain weak, and there to be a low likelihood of the company raising bonds at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months. In particular, Sunac will have $1.2 billion of offshore bonds maturing before the end of 2022.

That said, Moody's expects Sunac's liquidity to be adequate. The company's cash balance and operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments over the next 12-18 months. Since October 2021, Sunac has also actively raised more than RMB20 billion new funds through equity placements, asset and investment disposals, and interest-free loans from controlling shareholders. However, Moody's believes Sunac will face uncertainty in its plan for further asset sales, given the currently challenging market environment.

Moody's forecasts that Sunac's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions and diminished saleable resources following its asset and project disposals. The drop in contracted sales will also weaken the company's financial profile and reduce its operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. Sunac's contracted sales fell 30% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Moody's expects Sunac's interest coverage, measured by EBIT/interest coverage, to decrease to 1.8x-2.0x over the next 12-18 months, from 2.6x for the 12 months ended June 2021, driven by slower revenue recognition and declining profit margins. Meanwhile, Moody's forecasts the company's debt leverage, measured by revenue/debt, will slip to 55%-60% from 70% during the same period. These credit metrics position the company at the B1 level, considering its business profile.

Sunac's B1 CFR reflects the company's large operating scale, supported by its strong brand and market position, as well as high-quality land banks that are mainly located in top-tier cities.

On the other hand, the company's CFR considers its modest financial metrics and elevated refinancing uncertainty. Its CFR is also constrained by the company's material exposure to non-standard borrowings, and high reliance on partnerships with its joint ventures (JVs) and associates, which poses concerns over its contingent liabilities and weakens its corporate transparency.

Sunac's B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR because of structural subordination risk. Most of Sunac's claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company is lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Sunac's CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership and significant investments in its JVs.

Moody's has also considered the company's established internal governance structures and standards, as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In particular, Sunac's 12-member board of directors includes four independent non-executive directors. The company's audit and remuneration committees are chaired by independent non-executive directors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Sunac's ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Sunac strengthens its funding access, liquidity and credit metrics, and increases its operating cash flow.

Credit metrics that would indicate a stable rating outlook include unrestricted cash/short-term debt above 1.25x and EBIT/interest coverage above 2.0x, all on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Sunac's ratings if its liquidity and refinancing risks heighten; its access to onshore and offshore markets weakens; or if its operating cash flow reduces materially due to a drop in property sales.

Credit metrics that would indicate downgrade pressure include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 1.5x-2.0x, adjusted revenue/debt decreasing below 50%, or unrestricted cash/short-term debt below 1.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, Sunac China Holdings Limited is an integrated residential and commercial property developer with projects in China's main economic regions. The company develops a diverse range of properties, including high-rise and mid-rise residences, detached villas, townhouses, retail properties, offices and car parks.

As of the end of June 2021, Sunac's land bank by attributable gross floor area in China, including those of its joint ventures and associates, was 164 million square meters. Its revenue was RMB230.6 billion ($35.5 billion) in 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chen Chen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

