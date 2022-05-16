Moody's downgrades Sunac to Ca/C; outlook negative

Hong Kong, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Sunac China Holdings Limited to Ca from Caa1, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to C from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation of weak recovery prospects for Sunac's bondholders following its interest payment default," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Sunac announced on 12 May 2022 that it had missed an interest payment on its 7.95% senior notes due October 2023 after the expiration of a 30-day grace period[1].

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the recovery prospects for Sunac's creditors could weaken further.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sunac's Ca CFR reflects the company's interest payment default on one of its senior notes , limited financial flexibility and weak recovery prospects for its creditors. Sunac's missed interest payment could trigger a cross default and accelerate the repayment of the company's other debt obligations.

As a result, the company will likely go through a debt restructuring process and have to rely on asset sales or investments from potential investors to generate funds for debt servicing. However, these fundraising activities entail high execution risk and the recovery prospects for creditors remain uncertain.

Sunac's senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR because of structural subordination risk. Most of Sunac's claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company is lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership and significant investments in its joint ventures (JVs).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if Sunac repays its maturing debt and improves its liquidity position materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, Sunac China Holdings Limited is an integrated residential and commercial property developer with projects in China's main economic regions. The company develops a diverse range of properties, including high-rise and mid-rise residences, detached villas, townhouses, retail properties, offices and car parks. As of the end of June 2021, Sunac's land bank by attributable gross floor area in China, including those of its joint ventures and associates, was 164 million square meters. Its revenue was RMB230.6 billion ($35.5 billion) in 2020.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] The announcement was released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

