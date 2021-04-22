Moody's downgrades Superior Water, Light & Power to Baa1; outlook stable

Approximately $12.5 million in debt securities affected
New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Superior Water, Light and Power Company's (SWL&P)
ratings, including its Issuer rating to Baa1 from A3 and its senior
secured rating to A2 from A1. The outlook is stable.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Superior Water, Light and Power Company
....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Baa1 from A3
..Issuer: Superior (City of) WI
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded
to A2 from A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Superior Water, Light and Power Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"SWL&P's financial profile is being negatively affected
by costs associated with the mandated environmental remediation of a former
manufacturing gas plant (MGP) site," stated Edna Marinelarena,
Moody's analyst. The company's financial metrics will
be impacted by the accounting treatment of these costs, putting
pressure on an already weakened financial position. We see the
company's cash flow from operations before changes in working capital
to debt falling to as low as 13% over the next three years before
recovering, well below historical levels that had ranged from 30%
to 40% between 2016 and 2018.
According to General Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the
utility is recording the expenditures related to the MGP site remediation
under long-term regulatory assets (instead of cash flow from investments).
Given that Wisconsin regulation does not allow a return on these expenditures,
such costs are considered in SWL&P's CFO pre-WC (a Moody's
standard adjustment). Additionally, the recovery of these
costs are subject to regulatory approval upon the company filing a request,
which it cannot do until after the spending occurs. Although we
view SWL&P's regulatory environment as credit supportive,
this will result in significant regulatory lag and some uncertainty around
both full cost recovery and the timeliness of this recovery.
SWL&P is among the smallest Moody's rated utilities, with a
rate base of $84 million. The electric utility operations
make up about 70% of total revenues (2020) with industrial customers
comprising about a relatively high 50% of revenues. The
company's financial profile had historically been robust with recent
declines attributed to lower sales from its second largest industrial
customer shutting down production after a 2018 fire as well as the impact
of the coronavirus driven economic slowdown. These cumulative effects
had already lead to weaker metrics including CFO pre-WC to debt
ratio in the lower 20% range over the last two years.
The expected further reduced financial cushion heightens the company's
business risk profile given that its limited size and scope makes it less
able to adequately cope with unexpected events. In such circumstances,
SWL&P would likely rely on financial and operational support from
its parent, ALLETE, Inc. (Baa1 stable), from
which it has a $10 million revolving credit facility. The
combination of lower metrics, reduced financial flexibility and
a reliance on its Baa1 rated parent company provide additional rationale
for the downgrade.
Rating Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, although the company's
financial profile will be pressured over the next several years due to
the costs associated with the environmental remediation mandate,
the company's revenue base remains solid and we expect metrics to
stabilize and eventually improve, leading to financial ratios consistent
with the current rating. The outlook further incorporates our expectation
that no additional long-term debt will be issued by the utility
to finance these or other capital expenditures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade
A rating upgrade could occur if there is an upgrade of ALLETE and if the
company's financial profile improves materially including a CFO
pre-WC to debt ratio above 22% on a sustained basis.
Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade
A rating downgrade could occur if the company fails to reverse the long-term
decline in credit metrics such that CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is
sustained below 19% after the remediation spending, or if
there is a decline in regulatory support for the utility. Additionally,
the rating could be downgraded if the utility issues additional long-term
debt or if there is a downgrade of ALLETE.
PROFILE
SWL&P is a small regulated electric transmission and distribution
company with an $84 million rate base. It provides utility
services to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000
natural gas customers and 10,000 water customers in the city of
Superior, Wisconsin and the surrounding areas of northwestern Wisconsin.
SWL&P is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALLETE and accounts for
approximately 5% of ALLETE's consolidated operating cash flow and
3% of its consolidated assets.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
