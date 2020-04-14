Moody's downgrades Suriname's rating to B3; changes outlook to negative

New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings
of the Government of Suriname to B3 from B2, and changed the outlook
to negative from stable.
The downgrade to B3 reflects the significant deterioration in fiscal metrics
as larger-than-expected fiscal deficits in 2018 and 2019
have led to a sustained rise in government debt to 75% of GDP at
the end of 2019. The downgrade also reflects heightened liquidity
and external risks.
The negative outlook on the B3 rating reflects Moody's view that
risks are skewed to the downside. In the absence of fiscal consolidation,
persistent large fiscal deficits in 2020-21 will generate potential
funding risks. Moody's sees persistent pressures on the exchange
rate, increasing the likelihood that an abrupt correction could
further erode debt metrics and Suriname's overall credit profile.
Concurrently, Moody's lowered Suriname's long-term foreign-currency
bond and deposit ceilings to B1 from Ba3 and to Caa1 from B3, respectively.
Moody's has lowered the long-term local-currency bond and
deposit ceilings to B1 from Ba2. All short-term foreign-currency
ceilings remain at Not Prime.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO B3
SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION IN FISCAL METRICS HAS UNDERMINED THE SOVEREIGN
CREDIT PROFILE
Suriname's adverse fiscal trends have led to a steady increase in
the government's debt burden, which reached 75% of
GDP in 2019 from 43% in 2015. Debt affordability has deteriorated
as well with the ratio of interest-to-government revenue
increasing to 15.6% from 7.3% in 2015.
Moody's expects Suriname's debt burden to peak at around 81%
of GDP in 2021, higher than previously expected, and to remain
around that level over the next several years with debt affordability
bordering 20% of government revenue in the next two years.
The economic and financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic,
along with existing institutional weaknesses that limit policy effectiveness,
will limit fiscal consolidation efforts. In addition, a large
share of foreign-currency-denominated government debt leaves
Suriname exposed to exchange rate shocks.
Moody's expects the fiscal deficit to reach 9.2% of
GDP in 2020 and 7.8% of GDP in 2021. In addition
to increased expenditures related to the coronavirus pandemic, spending
pressures will likely emerge ahead of the May 25 parliamentary elections,
contributing to elevated expenditures through the first half of 2020.
Significant mining-related (primarily gold and oil) government
revenue expose the fiscal accounts to changes in commodity prices and
introduce an element of volatility that will pose challenges to fiscal
management. Additionally, the government has limited expenditure
flexibility given a relatively high share of spending on wages and interest
payments.
HEIGHTENED LIQUIDITY RISK
Large fiscal deficits combined with limited domestic and external market
funding options have led to increased government liquidity risk -
gross borrowing requirements will be at around 20% of GDP in 2020.
An underdeveloped domestic capital market along with limited access to
external markets restrict the government's future capacity to access
funding. Additionally, the quality of funding -- both
external and domestic -- has deteriorated. Increased reliance
on less concessional forms of external debt and short-term borrowing
from the domestic banking sector have increased rollover risk.
Despite limited access to external markets and an underdeveloped domestic
market, Suriname has been able to tap less conventional forms of
borrowing and financing. The government has demonstrated an ability
to monetize its ownership stakes in various mining concessions,
e.g., the government may sell part of its stake in
the Saramacca gold mining project. Moody's expects this to
continue in 2020 contributing to partially ease liquidity pressures.
EROSION OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE BUFFER INCREASES EXTERNAL VULNERABILITIES
International reserves stood at $565.3 million at the end
of February 2020, down from $647.5 million at the
end of 2019. International reserves increased in 2019, but
this was largely the result of commercial banks placing a portion of their
required foreign exchange reserves at the central bank. If the
banks' reserve requirements are netted out from the calculation
of international reserves, the central bank has only around $100
million available, including $88 million in gold, which
represents royalties paid by the mining sector.
An increase in mining-related imports resulted in a widening current
account deficit to 11% of GDP in 2019 from 3% in 2018.
The current account deficit was financed primarily by portfolio and other
investments. Large net errors and omissions added to the negative
balance of payments position.
A low level of liquid international reserves and a large current account
deficit have placed downward pressure on the exchange rate. In
March 2020, the government passed the Foreign Currency Market Act,
which prohibits cash receipts and payments in foreign currency for firms
and households. Moody's expects pressures on the Surinamese
dollar will persist raising concerns about the authorities ability to
maintain the peg.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Credit risks are skewed to the downside. In the absence of fiscal
consolidation efforts that lead to a material reversal of the deterioration
in government accounts, the continued presence of large fiscal deficits
would generate additional near- and medium-term funding
challenges and potential credit risks. Moody's will assess
the extent to which post-election fiscal reforms contribute to
alleviating the government's market funding needs, as well
as the extent to which exchange rate pressure can lead to a sizeable exchange
rate devaluation which would adversely affect the government's balance
sheet and, consequently, the sovereign's credit profile.
ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Suriname is significantly exposed to environmental risks through its vulnerability
to rising sea levels. The large share of the population that lives
within a few meters of sea level, along with the large share of
economic activity that occurs in these areas, exposes Suriname to
coastal flooding risks.
Social considerations are important for Suriname's credit profile.
Social considerations have also contributed to the slow implementation
of measures to correct large fiscal deficits. Moody's also
considers the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Governance considerations are material for Suriname's credit profile.
The quality of policymaking suffers due to a lack of highly qualified
professionals in the public administration. With the exception
of a handful of officials, the staff lacks technical expertise,
which makes even sound policy decisions difficult to implement.
Weaknesses in oversight of government spending, particularly at
lower levels, often results in an accumulation of government arrears.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 15,111 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2.6% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.4%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -11.7%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -3.4% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 102.3% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 09 April 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Suriname, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible
to event risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would likely downgrade Suriname's rating if liquidity
pressures intensify, increasing the risk of a missed bond payment.
Additionally, the rating agency would likely lower the rating if
it were to conclude the fiscal policy response after the elections would
not be sufficient to materially ease liquidity pressure or improve the
medium-term fiscal outlook.
Moody's could change the outlook to stable if there were clear evidence
that the government intended to pursue policies that would ease liquidity
pressures and reverse the deterioration in fiscal metrics.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Rogovic
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653