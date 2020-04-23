Moody's downgrades Sutter Health (CA) to A1; outlook stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sutter Health's (CA) revenue bond rating to A1 from Aa3, affecting $4.2 billion of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A1 reflects expected higher levels of leverage by the end of the year, coupled with ongoing weaker levels of profitability. Following a second year of weaker results, margins in 2020 are likely to remain under pressure due to COVID-19 related disruptions, ongoing performance challenges at some of Sutter's facilities, and continued reimbursement pressure. An additional challenge includes the expected settlement of an antitrust class action lawsuit involving California's attorney general and a class of self-funded payer plaintiffs, which may result in a cash payment of $575 million by the end of the year, along with the implementation of certain contracting requirements as part of a related injunctive relief agreement. This is a social risk under our ESG framework. Furthermore, liquidity is expected to remain below medians for the rating category, and could be further constrained by market and operational disruptions throughout this year. Favorably, Sutter will continue to benefit from a number of well-established strengths which provide an underlying level of stability, including: its strong presence in northern California; its strong clinical offerings; its conservative asset-liability structure (including a large pension plan that is historically close to fully funded); and its integrated nature with aligned physician relationships and diversified service offerings located across the care continuum.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly impact system operations and likely result in short term operating losses. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook at the lower rating level reflects our expectation that despite current operating challenges, the organization will nevertheless generate sufficient cashflow to provide adequate coverage of debt service obligations, and will maintain adequate liquidity reserves. The full extent to which COVID-19 will impact Sutter is unknown, as is the ultimate magnitude and timing of various forms of additional relief. If the impact of COVID-19 is more severe than currently contemplated, there could be additional rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt and balance sheet measures

- Sustained, improved, operating measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional dilution of balance sheet and debt measures beyond expectations

- Further significant declines in operating performance

- Higher than expected disruption of operations associated with COVID-19 or more severe than anticipated downturn in the economy

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge pursuant to Sutter's 1985 Master Trust Indenture (MTI), with payments made by Sutter's Obligated Group (approximately 98% of the System's total revenues). All members of the Obligated Group are jointly and severally liable with respect to the payment of each obligation secured under the MTI. Financial covenants include a debt service coverage requirement of at least 1.1 times, and a days cash on hand requirement of over 70 days.

PROFILE

Sutter Health is the parent of a large, not-for-profit health system centered in Northern California. The system operates 29 acute care facilities, operates a small health plan, runs a large number of out-patient facilities, and manages two medical foundations that contract with medical groups organized as professional corporations that account for the services of nearly 2500 physicians. In fiscal 2019, Sutter Health produced over $13 billion in revenues, and generated nearly 190,000 admissions.

